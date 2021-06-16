Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mathematics Grade VI Chapter # 2 Whole Numbers Part 1 - Theory Engr. Aisha Kanwal Memon
CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (1) › What are Natural Numbers? – 1,2,3,4,5, …… › What are Whole Numbers? – 0,1,2,3,4,5, …… › Di...
CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (2) › Addition and Subtraction of whole numbers › Commutative law under addition – The sum of tw...
CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (3) › Multiplication of Whole Numbers › Commutative law under multiplication – The product of tw...
CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (4) › Division of Whole Numbers › Commutative law under multiplication – The product of two whol...
CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (5) › Distributive law of multiplication over addition – For the three whole numbers like 2, 4 a...
SUMMARY – WHOLE NUMBERS › Natural numbers are used for courting. › Sum and product of two whole numbers is also a whole nu...
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING MY VIDEO! https://www.facebook.com/Asquare2023 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtzWjj-ee6EBmglxNf...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
33 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Grade VI Chap 2 Math Part 1 Theory | Introduction - Whole Numbers

In this presentation, we have discussed theoretical concepts of natural numbers, whole numbers, number lines, addition, subtraction, multiplication, commutative and associative law under addition and over multiplication.
see the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/EyxJKE3jEU8

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grade VI Chap 2 Math Part 1 Theory | Introduction - Whole Numbers

  1. 1. Mathematics Grade VI Chapter # 2 Whole Numbers Part 1 - Theory Engr. Aisha Kanwal Memon
  2. 2. CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (1) › What are Natural Numbers? – 1,2,3,4,5, …… › What are Whole Numbers? – 0,1,2,3,4,5, …… › Difference Between Natural Numbers and Whole Numbers. › How can we use number line? › How to perform addition of two or more given whole numbers on the number line? › For Example: if we have 1, 3, 5 digits then how can we add them by using number line – Therefore, 1+3+5 = 9
  3. 3. CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (2) › Addition and Subtraction of whole numbers › Commutative law under addition – The sum of two whole numbers. In any order, is always same – 2+3 = 3+2 › Associative Law under addition – The sum of three whole numbers, in any order, is always same – (2+3)+5=2+(3+5) › 0 is called Additive Identity
  4. 4. CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (3) › Multiplication of Whole Numbers › Commutative law under multiplication – The product of two whole numbers, in any order, is always same – 5×6 = 6×5 › Associative law under multiplication – The product of three whole numbers, in any order, is always same – (5×6)×2 = 6×(5×2) › 1 is called Multiplicative Identity
  5. 5. CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (4) › Division of Whole Numbers › Commutative law under multiplication – The product of two whole numbers, in any order, is always same – 5×6 = 6×5
  6. 6. CHAPTER # 2 WHOLE NUMBERS (5) › Distributive law of multiplication over addition – For the three whole numbers like 2, 4 and 7. – 2 × (4 + 7 ) = (2 × 4) + (2 × 7) › Distributive law of multiplication over subtraction (with positive difference) – For the three whole numbers like 2, 4 and 7. – 2 × (7 – 4) = (2 × 7) – (2 × 4)
  7. 7. SUMMARY – WHOLE NUMBERS › Natural numbers are used for courting. › Sum and product of two whole numbers is also a whole number. › Addition of whole numbers is commutative and associative. › Multiplication of whole numbers is commutative and associative. › 0 is additive identity › 1 is the multiplicative identity › Multiplication is distributive over addition and subtraction (with positive difference) › Division of two whole numbers is a whole number – If divisor completely divides the number and remainder is zero.
  8. 8. THANK YOU FOR WATCHING MY VIDEO! https://www.facebook.com/Asquare2023 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtzWjj-ee6EBmglxNf-LGA

×