2017kyoumu

ご入学おめでとうございます
2017年度教務ガイダンス 京都造形芸術大学 通信教育部
教務ガイダンス 1.学習をはじめるにあたって 2. 履修計画をたてよう 3. 科目の履修方法について 4. airUについて 5. まずはこれからはじめよう
1. 学習をはじめるにあたって
卒業要件･着手要件 • 卒業までに必要な単位数と必修科目 卒業要件 • 卒業研究・卒業制作に着手する前年度までに必要な 単位数と必修科目 卒業研究・卒業制作着手要件(仮･本要件)
科目群 修得すべき 単位数 備考 卒業要件 総合教育科目 指定なし 学部共通専門教育科目 20単位以上 「造形基礎演習1・2」必修 コース専門演習Ｔ科目 16単位 すべての科目が必修 コース専門演習Ｓ科目 24単位以上 すべての科目が必修 その...
科目群 修得すべき 単位数 備考 卒業制作 着手要件 学部共通専門教育科目 12単位以上 コース専門演習Ｔ科目 8単位以上 「洋画演習Ⅰ・Ⅱ」必修 コース専門演習Ｓ科目 12単位以上 「洋画Ⅰ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ・Ⅳ」 必修 その他 （注1） 合計 90単...
• 芸術を学ぶための基礎的、学際 的な科目です 総合教育科目 • 全コース共通で履修できる専門 分野の入門科目です 学部共通専門教育科目 • 各コースの専門分野に特化した 科目です コース専門教育科目 学科専門教育科目 科目群について
科目群 修得すべき 単位数 備考 卒業要件 総合教育科目 指定なし 学部共通専門教育科目 20単位以上 「造形基礎演習1・2」必修 コース専門演習Ｔ科目 16単位 すべての科目が必修 コース専門演習Ｓ科目 24単位以上 すべての科目が必修 その...
1年間に何単位修得すればいいですか？ 卒業までに必要な単位数は、 １年次入学 124単位以上 ３年次編入学 62単位以上 ※建築デザインコースは72単位以上。 最短で卒業するには、 1年間に約30単位修得する必要があります。 ※卒業年度には、冬...
2. 履修計画をたてよう
卒業要件を確認する コースガイド＞卒業要件 （1年次入学、3年次編入学）
何年間で卒業するか目標をたてる
今年度履修する単位数と科目を決める コースガイド＞履修モデル
airUマイページの履修プラン
開講スケジュールを確認する スクーリング日程やテキスト課題提出 期間、単位修得試験日程など。
履修計画をたてよう（ふりかえり）  卒業要件を確認する  何年間で卒業するか目標をたてる  コースガイドの履修モデルを参考に今年度履 修する単位数と科目を決める  スクーリング開講日程や課題提出期間など開 講スケジュールを確認する 今年...
3. 科目の履修方法について
テキスト科目 科目の形態 スクーリング科目 大学等で授業を受ける スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品科目 自宅で取り組む ...
テキスト科目 テキスト科目(TR,TW,TX) スクーリング科目 大学等で授業を受ける スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品...
テ キ ス ト 学 習 レ ポ ー ト 作 成 ･提 出 ･ 合 格 単 位 修 得 試 験 ( 申 込 ) ・ 受 験 単 位 修 得 試 験 に 合 格 単 位 修 得 シ ラ バ ス を 確 認 テキストレポート科目(TR)学習の流れ
ＴＲ科目 課題提出画面
TR科目の単位修得試験画面 airU学習ガイド「3-01.airUマイページにおけるテキスト科目の履修」を確認してください。
 レポート課題提出は 4月・7月・10月・1月の 各月 21日～30日【必着】 2017年度最終は2018年1月21日～30日【必着】  単位修得試験は 6月・9月・12月・3月に実施 airUでレポートを提出した場合はairU受験のみ 郵...
テ キ ス ト 学 習 作 品 制 作 ・ 提 出 合 格 単 位 修 得 シ ラ バ ス を 確 認 テキスト作品科目(TW)学習の流れ
 作品課題提出は4月･5月･7月･8月･10月･11月･1月･2月 各月 11～20日【必着】 2017年度最終は2018年2月11日～20日【必着】  年度内にすべての作品（第1課題、第2課題がある場合） に合格すると、単位修得となります...
テキスト特別科目(TX)の履修の流れ  TR科目やTW科目とは異なり、各科目ごとに提出期間 が定められている科目  卒業関連科目などが該当  提出方法等はTR科目やTW科目に準ずる  各科目のシラバスで、提出方法や課題提出期間を確 認
Web(airUマイページ) 多くのテキストレポート科目(TR)と一部のテキスト作品 科目(TW)、テキスト特別科目(TX)で提出することが可能 郵送 第四種郵便の利用が可能 ※大型作品は宅配便を利用普 通の郵便より日数がかかることがありま...
テキスト科目 スクーリング科目 スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト特別科目 TR TW TX...
ス ク ー リ ン グ 申 込 ※ 申 込 結 果 通 知 ・ 受 講 票 （ 集 合 教 室 ） ス ク ー リ ン グ 受 講 （ 事 前 ・ 事 後 課 題 ） 受 講 結 果 通 知 単 位 修 得 ス ク ー リ ン グ 日 程 の ...
スクーリング科目の申し込みについて ■ スケジュール 『学習ガイド2017』p.66 開催回（月） 先行募集申込期間 追加募集 第1回（4.5.6月） 3/23～3/30 4/12～ 第2回（7.8.9月） 5/16～5/25 6/7～ 第3回...
テキスト科目 Webスクーリング科目 スクーリング科目 大学等で授業を受ける スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品科目 自宅...
映 像 ＋ テ キ ス ト 学 習 章 末 テ ス ト 受 験 レ ポ ー ト 試 験 受 験 全 体 講 評 視 聴 ・ 合 格 単 位 修 得 シ ラ バ ス を 確 認 ×15章 Webスクーリング科目(WS)学習の流れ
 開講期は科目によって春期・秋期（4月～6月・10月～12 月）と夏期・冬期（7月～9月・1月～3月）の3ヶ月間  1科目は全15章で、1章あたり1～5本の動画教材（合計20 ～30分程度）を視聴後、章末テストに正解すると次章に 進むことが...
履修期（春夏秋冬期） 通信教育部では、3ヶ月タームで学習が進められるよう課 題の提出期間や単位修得試験、履修期間を設定しています 単年度履修 すべての科目において、単年度（1年間）で単位を認定し ます。ひとつの科目に着手すると、その年度内に...
藝術学舎
4. airUについて
airU学習ガイド http://w.guide.air-u.kyoto-art.ac.jp  airUで学習するにあたって、必ずweb上の「airU学 習ガイド」も確認してください。冊子には掲載され ていないairU上で学習する上で必要な情...
5. まずはこれからはじめよう
【テキスト科目】 コース専門教育科目の導入科目に取り組む 「～概論」「～演習Ｉ-1」「～基礎」など 5. まずはこれからはじめよう
5・6月のスクーリングに申し込む スクーリング科目を申し込む
レポートを作成してみよう 「論述基礎」「ことばと表現」に取り組む
 『学習ガイド』「airU学習ガイド」 『コースガイド』「シラバス」  『雲母(きらら)』（補助教材）  質問（メール、FAX、郵便、電話） ※『学習ガイド』裏面の問合せ先へ  教員相談、事務局相談 わからないことがあったときは
https://air-u.campus.kyoto-art.ac.jp/
2017kyoumu
2017kyoumu
2017kyoumu
2017kyoumu
2017kyoumu
2017kyoumu
2017kyoumu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2017kyoumu

5 views

Published on

2017年度教務ガイダンススライド

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

2017kyoumu

  1. 1. ご入学おめでとうございます
  2. 2. 2017年度教務ガイダンス 京都造形芸術大学 通信教育部
  3. 3. 教務ガイダンス 1.学習をはじめるにあたって 2. 履修計画をたてよう 3. 科目の履修方法について 4. airUについて 5. まずはこれからはじめよう
  4. 4. 1. 学習をはじめるにあたって
  5. 5. 卒業要件･着手要件 • 卒業までに必要な単位数と必修科目 卒業要件 • 卒業研究・卒業制作に着手する前年度までに必要な 単位数と必修科目 卒業研究・卒業制作着手要件(仮･本要件)
  6. 6. 科目群 修得すべき 単位数 備考 卒業要件 総合教育科目 指定なし 学部共通専門教育科目 20単位以上 「造形基礎演習1・2」必修 コース専門演習Ｔ科目 16単位 すべての科目が必修 コース専門演習Ｓ科目 24単位以上 すべての科目が必修 その他 合計 124単位以上 Ｓ科目30単位以上 卒業要件 例：美術科1年次入学 総単位数 必修科目 科目群区分の単位数
  7. 7. 科目群 修得すべき 単位数 備考 卒業制作 着手要件 学部共通専門教育科目 12単位以上 コース専門演習Ｔ科目 8単位以上 「洋画演習Ⅰ・Ⅱ」必修 コース専門演習Ｓ科目 12単位以上 「洋画Ⅰ・Ⅱ・Ⅲ・Ⅳ」 必修 その他 （注1） 合計 90単位以上 3年以上在学していること 卒業研究・卒業制作着手要件(仮･本要件) ※美術科、デザイン科は仮要件･本要件 例：美術科1年次入学 総単位数 必修科目科目群区分の単位数
  8. 8. • 芸術を学ぶための基礎的、学際 的な科目です 総合教育科目 • 全コース共通で履修できる専門 分野の入門科目です 学部共通専門教育科目 • 各コースの専門分野に特化した 科目です コース専門教育科目 学科専門教育科目 科目群について
  9. 9. 科目群 修得すべき 単位数 備考 卒業要件 総合教育科目 指定なし 学部共通専門教育科目 20単位以上 「造形基礎演習1・2」必修 コース専門演習Ｔ科目 16単位 すべての科目が必修 コース専門演習Ｓ科目 24単位以上 すべての科目が必修 その他 合計 124単位以上 Ｓ科目30単位以上 卒業要件における科目群 例：美術科1年次入学
  10. 10. 1年間に何単位修得すればいいですか？ 卒業までに必要な単位数は、 １年次入学 124単位以上 ３年次編入学 62単位以上 ※建築デザインコースは72単位以上。 最短で卒業するには、 1年間に約30単位修得する必要があります。 ※卒業年度には、冬期（1～3月）に卒業研究（制作）関連科目以外の科目を履 修していただくことができませんので、秋期までに履修を終えるように計画 してください。
  11. 11. 2. 履修計画をたてよう
  12. 12. 卒業要件を確認する コースガイド＞卒業要件 （1年次入学、3年次編入学）
  13. 13. 何年間で卒業するか目標をたてる
  14. 14. 今年度履修する単位数と科目を決める コースガイド＞履修モデル
  15. 15. airUマイページの履修プラン
  16. 16. 開講スケジュールを確認する スクーリング日程やテキスト課題提出 期間、単位修得試験日程など。
  17. 17. 履修計画をたてよう（ふりかえり）  卒業要件を確認する  何年間で卒業するか目標をたてる  コースガイドの履修モデルを参考に今年度履 修する単位数と科目を決める  スクーリング開講日程や課題提出期間など開 講スケジュールを確認する 今年度の履修計画を作成
  18. 18. 3. 科目の履修方法について
  19. 19. テキスト科目 科目の形態 スクーリング科目 大学等で授業を受ける スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト特別科目 TR TW TX S WS
  20. 20. テキスト科目 テキスト科目(TR,TW,TX) スクーリング科目 大学等で授業を受ける スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト特別科目 TR TW TX S WS
  21. 21. テ キ ス ト 学 習 レ ポ ー ト 作 成 ･提 出 ･ 合 格 単 位 修 得 試 験 ( 申 込 ) ・ 受 験 単 位 修 得 試 験 に 合 格 単 位 修 得 シ ラ バ ス を 確 認 テキストレポート科目(TR)学習の流れ
  22. 22. ＴＲ科目 課題提出画面
  23. 23. TR科目の単位修得試験画面 airU学習ガイド「3-01.airUマイページにおけるテキスト科目の履修」を確認してください。
  24. 24.  レポート課題提出は 4月・7月・10月・1月の 各月 21日～30日【必着】 2017年度最終は2018年1月21日～30日【必着】  単位修得試験は 6月・9月・12月・3月に実施 airUでレポートを提出した場合はairU受験のみ 郵送･窓口で提出した場合は airUと会場(京都/東京等)どちらでも受験可能  レポート合格後、試験の受験が可能  年度内にレポート課題と単位修得試験に合格すると、 単位修得（単年度履修） テキストレポート科目(TR)学習のポイント
  25. 25. テ キ ス ト 学 習 作 品 制 作 ・ 提 出 合 格 単 位 修 得 シ ラ バ ス を 確 認 テキスト作品科目(TW)学習の流れ
  26. 26.  作品課題提出は4月･5月･7月･8月･10月･11月･1月･2月 各月 11～20日【必着】 2017年度最終は2018年2月11日～20日【必着】  年度内にすべての作品（第1課題、第2課題がある場合） に合格すると、単位修得となります(単年度履修) テキスト作品科目(TW)学習のポイント
  27. 27. テキスト特別科目(TX)の履修の流れ  TR科目やTW科目とは異なり、各科目ごとに提出期間 が定められている科目  卒業関連科目などが該当  提出方法等はTR科目やTW科目に準ずる  各科目のシラバスで、提出方法や課題提出期間を確 認
  28. 28. Web(airUマイページ) 多くのテキストレポート科目(TR)と一部のテキスト作品 科目(TW)、テキスト特別科目(TX)で提出することが可能 郵送 第四種郵便の利用が可能 ※大型作品は宅配便を利用普 通の郵便より日数がかかることがあります 窓口 瓜生山キャンパスのみ テキスト科目 課題の提出方法
  29. 29. テキスト科目 スクーリング科目 スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト特別科目 TR TW TX S WS 大学等で授業を受ける スクーリング科目
  30. 30. ス ク ー リ ン グ 申 込 ※ 申 込 結 果 通 知 ・ 受 講 票 （ 集 合 教 室 ） ス ク ー リ ン グ 受 講 （ 事 前 ・ 事 後 課 題 ） 受 講 結 果 通 知 単 位 修 得 ス ク ー リ ン グ 日 程 の 確 認 「スクーリング」学習の流れ ※申し込みはWebでも郵送・窓口でも可能
  31. 31. スクーリング科目の申し込みについて ■ スケジュール 『学習ガイド2017』p.66 開催回（月） 先行募集申込期間 追加募集 第1回（4.5.6月） 3/23～3/30 4/12～ 第2回（7.8.9月） 5/16～5/25 6/7～ 第3回（10.11.12月） 8/16～8/25 9/7～ 第4回（1.2.3月） 11/16～11/25 12/7～
  32. 32. テキスト科目 Webスクーリング科目 スクーリング科目 大学等で授業を受ける スクーリング科目 airUで授業を受ける Webスクーリング科目 ※GS科目（藝術学舎） 自宅で取り組む テキストレポート科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト作品科目 自宅で取り組む テキスト特別科目 TR TW TX S WS
  33. 33. 映 像 ＋ テ キ ス ト 学 習 章 末 テ ス ト 受 験 レ ポ ー ト 試 験 受 験 全 体 講 評 視 聴 ・ 合 格 単 位 修 得 シ ラ バ ス を 確 認 ×15章 Webスクーリング科目(WS)学習の流れ
  34. 34.  開講期は科目によって春期・秋期（4月～6月・10月～12 月）と夏期・冬期（7月～9月・1月～3月）の3ヶ月間  1科目は全15章で、1章あたり1～5本の動画教材（合計20 ～30分程度）を視聴後、章末テストに正解すると次章に 進むことができる  15章終了後、レポート課題を提出し、全体講評動画を視 聴すると、評価される  WS科目も単年度履修 Webスクーリング科目(WS)学習のポイント
  35. 35. 履修期（春夏秋冬期） 通信教育部では、3ヶ月タームで学習が進められるよう課 題の提出期間や単位修得試験、履修期間を設定しています 単年度履修 すべての科目において、単年度（1年間）で単位を認定し ます。ひとつの科目に着手すると、その年度内に合格しな くては、年度末に単位が認定されません。 締切 Web(airU)→締切日の13時 郵送・窓口→締切日の【必着】
  36. 36. 藝術学舎
  37. 37. 4. airUについて
  38. 38. airU学習ガイド http://w.guide.air-u.kyoto-art.ac.jp  airUで学習するにあたって、必ずweb上の「airU学 習ガイド」も確認してください。冊子には掲載され ていないairU上で学習する上で必要な情報が掲載さ れています。
  39. 39. 5. まずはこれからはじめよう
  40. 40. 【テキスト科目】 コース専門教育科目の導入科目に取り組む 「～概論」「～演習Ｉ-1」「～基礎」など 5. まずはこれからはじめよう
  41. 41. 5・6月のスクーリングに申し込む スクーリング科目を申し込む
  42. 42. レポートを作成してみよう 「論述基礎」「ことばと表現」に取り組む
  43. 43.  『学習ガイド』「airU学習ガイド」 『コースガイド』「シラバス」  『雲母(きらら)』（補助教材）  質問（メール、FAX、郵便、電話） ※『学習ガイド』裏面の問合せ先へ  教員相談、事務局相談 わからないことがあったときは
  44. 44. https://air-u.campus.kyoto-art.ac.jp/

×