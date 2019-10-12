Successfully reported this slideshow.
Looking for a reliable air conditioning installation and service in Brisbane? At Air-Rite, We are focused on meeting all your air conditioning requirements.

Split system air conditioner

  1. 1. Call us 24/7 on 07 3274 2199 Quick Quote Our safety assurance Safety is at the forefront of everything we do Safety is at the forefront of everything we do. Whether we’re attending relatively minor problems or complex installations and refurbishments on all types of systems; staff, client, public, and environmental safety is our priority. We have comprehensive Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) policies in place to ensure reduced risk, and sustainable safety systems for our team members, and consumers. We adhere strictly to our Quality Assurance Systems. All of our work, from planning and installation, to maintenance and repair, is carried out in accordance with AS3666.
  2. 2. Qualifications & Certifications Our qualified technicians, mechanics, electricians, and highly trained employees value the assurance of team and consumer safety, air conditioning system hygiene, and environmental protection. Quality Assurance Certificate No. QEC4468 Queensland Building Services Authority 80737 Electrical Contractors License 10770 CFC Certification BSA License Arc License Building Services Authority Gold Card R.A.C.C.A, A.R.A.H and A.I.G Memberships Australian Standards Assoc. Membership Public Liability Insurance Our Occupational Health and Safety Mantra Safety First. We are committed to achieving the best OH&S practices and safe work processes to ensure zero harm at every worksite. We expertly identify activities that may affect the health and safety of staff, clients, and the public. Where required, we employ the measures to reduce potential hazards, and risk Our OH&S practices include: Executing: Thorough inspections at work sites, our offices and our workshops
  Enabling: Safe means of access to and from workplace areas Identifying: Potential electrical threats or problems Preventing: harmful air borne fumes or hazardous materials Enforcing: safety rules and procedures to ensure safe conditions Reducing: Noise and disruption wherever possible Eliminating: Future unsafe conditions and practices through regular training and review of current and future legislation, regulations and codes of practice.
