Split system air conditioner

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
Call us 24/7 on 07 3274 2199
Quick Quote
Our safety assurance
Safety is at the forefront of everything we do
Safety is at the forefront of everything we do. Whether we’re attending relatively minor problems or complex
installations and refurbishments on all types of systems; staff, client, public, and environmental safety is our priority.
We have comprehensive Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) policies in place to ensure reduced risk, and
sustainable safety systems for our team members, and consumers.
We adhere strictly to our Quality Assurance Systems. All of our work, from planning and installation, to maintenance and
repair, is carried out in accordance with AS3666.
2.
Qualifications & Certifications
Our qualified technicians, mechanics, electricians, and highly trained employees value the assurance of team and
consumer safety, air conditioning system hygiene, and environmental protection.
Quality Assurance Certificate No. QEC4468
Queensland Building Services Authority 80737
Electrical Contractors License 10770
CFC Certification
BSA License
Arc License
Building Services Authority Gold Card
R.A.C.C.A, A.R.A.H and A.I.G Memberships
Australian Standards Assoc. Membership
Public Liability Insurance
Our Occupational Health and Safety Mantra
Safety First. We are committed to achieving the best OH&S practices and safe work processes to ensure zero harm
at every worksite. We expertly identify activities that may affect the health and safety of staff, clients, and the
public.
Where required, we employ the measures to reduce potential hazards, and risk
Our OH&S practices include:
Executing:
Thorough inspections at work sites, our offices and our workshops
3.
ABOUT US
Blog
Contact Us
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Our Services
Residential Services
Industrial / Commercial
Our Products
Our Specials
24/7 Phone:
LOCATIONS
PO Box 427, Acacia Ridge, QLD 4110
Unit 8/22 Success St,
Acacia Ridge QLD 4110
07 3274 2199
07 3274 2177
Enabling:
Safe means of access to and from workplace areas
Identifying:
Potential electrical threats or problems
Preventing:
harmful air borne fumes or hazardous materials
Enforcing:
safety rules and procedures to ensure safe conditions
Reducing:
Noise and disruption wherever possible
Eliminating:
Future unsafe conditions and practices through regular training and review of current and future legislation,
regulations and codes of practice.
For a free quote on our air conditioning installation sales or service call
07 3274 2177 or 07 3274 2199 Today
Be the first to comment