Product Manager vs Product Owner

iPhone or Android? Half full or half empty? DCU or MCU? Is one ‘better’ or can they co-exist? Questions like these are sure to stir emotions, invoke strong points of view, and heated discussion. For product professionals, perhaps the most frequently debated issue – the one we can’t ever seem to escape is: Product Manager or Product Owner? Or Both? Why are there two roles that seem to be so closely related, yet are different? Do we need them both or can one person do both jobs? We could simply say that ‘Product Managers are externally focused on discovery and strategy while Product Owners are internally focused on delivery and execution,’ but that belies the nuance of the roles, and how they interact. We’re going to give you a practical orientation to navigating these roles as an individual contributor, and as a product leader. And we’re going to have some fun in the process! What You Will Learn: How the Product Manager and Product Owner Roles compare in scope and key responsibilities – and where they overlap. When to keep these roles separate, and when it’s best to combine them into a single role, and what the trade-offs are. What to do if you are in one of these roles and must work with the other role. Where each of the above approaches has worked well, with real-world examples