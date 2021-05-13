A large number of well-known domestic and international brands have set up their operations in Gurgaon over the last decade. To effectively leverage the well-developed infrastructure and flourishing economic scenario of the city, multiple start-ups entrepreneurs also choose to set up their office in Gurgaon. To meet the demand of such companies, several state-of-the-art commercial projects have been developed in the city that features high-end office suites. Such buildings feature corporate spaces specially designed for modern-day businesses.