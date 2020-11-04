Arpeggio Week 9 presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Breakroom Arpeggios Elena/Ryan Week9 11/03/2020 Bringingspontaneityto theremoteworkspace.
Introduction November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble Ryan Koble Elen...
We want to help people who work for remote teams feel more connected with their teams, and achieve greater work satisfacti...
We’ve talked with remote workers from a variety of fields. Management, Design, Engineering, Education, Research Struggle...
There’s a common struggle amongst teams from smaller companies and startups. People feel a lack of meaningful connection...
Remote teams lack spaces for spontaneous social interaction. Casual moments of interaction communicate authenticity - bu...
Meetings always feel scheduled... like there’s an agenda and we have to stay in work mode. While working in-person, you ...
Breakroom Asocialappthatprovides remoteteamsdigital spacesforspontaneous socialinteraction-to createauthentic momentsofcon...
Breakroom 1 Helpsremoteworkersbuild moremeaningfulrelationships withtheirteammates,and experiencegenuinesocial interaction...
Breakroom 1 Helpsremoteworkersbuild moremeaningfulrelationships withtheirteammates,and experiencegenuinesocial interaction...
Breakroom 1 Helpsremoteworkersbuild moremeaningfulrelationships withtheirteammates,and experiencegenuinesocial interaction...
November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble Breakroom Relationships B2C...
Segmenting the remote communication market. Breakroom provides a space outside of typical work communication, for casual...
Other platforms and apps provide casual interaction. Breakroom provides space that allows for spontaneity. The Market No...
The remote communication market is huge - and rapidly growing as many companies and teams adopt remote-working options. ...
The Market All people who work from home and use Zoom to collaborate with their team. 300 million+ daily meeting partici...
We’re currently testing our MVP with teams of students at CCA.   Using Slack+Zoom, and manually connecting people to the B...
Thank you!
Appendix November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble
November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble 3 6 Interview Interviews Int...
Remote teams that value relationship-building and spontaneous collaboration between teammates. People Problem Lack of spac...
November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble Persona
November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble Lean Canvas
November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble Comparative Research
Comparative Research https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIHPPtPBgHk https://www.wework.com/ https://spatial.io/ https:/...
Market Sizing November 03, 2020 - Week 9 - Creative FounderBreakroom // Arpeggios - Elena Wang & Ryan Koble
Market Sizing https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/26/zoom-has-added-more-users-so-far-this-year-than-in-2019-bernstein.html htt...
×