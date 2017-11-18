Trump hails 'great relationship' with Philippines' Duterte US president offers no public rebuke of Rodrigo Duterte’s bruta...
Duterte sings for Trump: ‘You are the light’ – video https://youtu.be/gkzTDkLH0ak <iframe width="620" height="349" src="ht...
FacebookTwitterPinterest Protesters burn an effigy of Donald Trump at a march in Manila. Photograph: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty ...
FacebookTwitterPinterest At 11 years old, they’re getting pregnant’: the women smashing Catholic taboos in the Philippines...
Trump hails 'great relationship' with Philippines' Duterte

US president offers no public rebuke of Rodrigo Duterte's brutal drugs crackdown as he nears end of 12-day Asia tour

  1. 1. Trump hails 'great relationship' with Philippines' Duterte US president offers no public rebuke of Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal drugs crackdown (mano dura) as he nears end of 12-day Asia tour https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/nov/13/trump-hails-great- relationship-with-philippines-duterte Trump boasts of 'great relationship' with Duterte at ASEAN summit - video https://youtu.be/jjYaisUhGLc Oliver Holmes South-east Asia correspondent Monday 13 November 2017 13.29 GMTFirst published on Monday 13 November 2017 10.50 GMT Donald Trump has hailed (ha proclamado) his “great relationship” with the Philippines’ president, Rodrigo Duterte, who stands accused of acting with impunity over a brutal war on drugs that has left thousands dead. The US president made no mention of human rights during brief remarks to reporters prior to a meeting with his counterpart, and both leaders ignored shouted questions about the drugs crackdown (mano dura).
  2. 2. Trump is in the country with leaders of 18 other nations for two days of summits on the final leg (tramo, etapa) of a headline-grabbing (que atrapa los titulares) tour of Asia dominated by the North Korean nuclear crisis. According to a spokesman for Duterte, human rights issues were not raised during the meeting, although the pair did discuss their mutual distaste for Barack Obama. “The issue of human rights did not arise. It was not brought up,” Harry Roque said of a 40-minute conversation in Manila. “It was President Duterte who brought up with President Trump the drug menace in the Philippines, and the US president appeared sympathetic (sharing the same feelings) and did not have any official position on the matter but was merely nodding his head,” he said. Trump's tour of Asia The US president must grapple (fight) with the thorny (espinosos) issues of North Korea’s nuclear ambitions as well as trade wars in Asia on one of the trickiest diplomatic tours in decades. 5 November 2017 Japan Trump warns of the North Korean threat and says Japanese orders for US-made military equipment will help keep Japan safe. Read more 7 November 2017 South Korea The North Korea rhetoric softens as the president suggests he is open to diplomatic efforts to resolve the nuclear crisis. Read more 8 November 2017 China Xi Jinping rolls out the red carpet for Trump, who lavishes (prodiga) praise on his host and blames his American predecessors for the "huge" trade deficit between the US and China. Read more 10 November 2017 Vietnam Trump swings (se desliza) through Da Nang for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, abruptly ending his diplomatic streak (characteristic) with a tirade (diatriba) against “violations, cheating or economic aggression” in the region. Read more 12 November 2017 Philippines On the final leg of his tour, Trump hails his great relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte, who shares some populist and mercurial
  3. 3. (erratic, volatile) characteristics with his guest, and stands accused of masterminding (planning) a brutal crackdown on drugs. Later the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said the matter of human rights came up “briefly”, although she did not say which president raised the issue. Prior to their meeting, Trump said he and Duterte “had a great relationship”. The Filipino leader then told reporters that the two presidents would speak privately, ushering out (escorted out) journalists he jokingly referred to as “spies”. The duo had earlier shared another laugh when, during a traditional crossed-arms group photo at the Asean summit, Trump struggled to reach his neighbours’ hands. A brief struggle ensued (followed), leading to some awkward photos that quickly spread across social media. Trump has an awkward handshake with ASEAN leaders – video https://youtu.be/t3MG39D0eYQ Roque described the private meeting as “warm and friendly”, adding: “It’s very apparent that both of them have a person who they consider as not
  4. 4. their best friend. They have similar feelings towards former US president Barack Obama.” The absence of a proper discussion about rights is sure to anger critics of Duterte. Rights groups and US politicians had strongly urged (encouraged) Trump to confront Duterte on the drugs war. Duterte, a former prosecutor, has taken an indignant stance (viewpoint) to criticism, warning the Catholic church “don’t fuck with me” and accusing the UN of issuing “shitting” statements about his policies. On Friday he boasted (bragged/se jactó de) that he had once stabbed (attacked with a knife) a person to death, his latest apparent admission of murder, adding to a list of similar public statements including a claim (assertion/afirmación) that he pushed a man out of a helicopter. “At the age of 16, I already killed someone,” Duterte said during a speech in Vietnam, where he briefly crossed paths with Trump on the sidelines of another international summit. Relations between the US and its former colony, allies since the second world war, were at a low during Obama’s tenure (time in position). Duterte has since pushed for better ties with Russia and China. Trump and Duterte seem to have warmed to each other after meeting for the first time on Saturday at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) group meeting in Vietnam. On Sunday Duterte crooned a hit Filipino love song called Ikaw (You) at a gala dinner for summit leaders in Manila, saying it was “on the orders” of Trump. One of the song’s verses, translated from Filipino, begins: “You are the light in my world, a half of this heart of mine.”
  5. 5. Duterte sings for Trump: ‘You are the light’ – video https://youtu.be/gkzTDkLH0ak <iframe width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gkzTDkLH0ak" frameborder="0" gesture="media" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trump has generally avoided publicly admonishing (reprimanding, scolding) foreign leaders for rights abuses and has even shown an affinity for rulers with autocratic tendencies, including the Egyptian president, Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi, and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. Philippine government officials estimate more than 3,000 people have died in the anti-narcotics drive. Human rights groups believe the death toll (damage figures) of mostly alleged (presuntos) drug users and suspected dealers is far higher. At the two leaders met, hundreds of leftwing protesters clashed in central Manila with riot police, who used water cannons to disperse the crowds.
  6. 6. FacebookTwitterPinterest Protesters burn an effigy of Donald Trump at a march in Manila. Photograph: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images The demonstrators chanted against the drugs crackdown as well as other issues such as Trump’s bellicose rhetoric on North Korea. They burnt an effigy of the US president that showed the billionaire developer with four arms, all bent into the shape of a swastika. Duterte has regularly been described as the “Donald Trump of Asia” for his mercurial temperament and anti-establishment populist support.
  7. 7. FacebookTwitterPinterest At 11 years old, they’re getting pregnant’: the women smashing Catholic taboos in the Philippines https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/video/2017/jul/10/at-11-years-old- theyre-getting-pregnant-the-women-smashing-catholic-taboos-in-the-philippines-video Trump had previously praised Duterte’s bloody crackdown, saying he was doing an “unbelievable job on the drug problem”. He continued to shower (colmar, llenar) the president with compliments on Monday. “Rodrigo, I would like to commend (praise) you on your success as Asean chair at this critical moment of time,” he said at a press conference. “The show last night was fantastic. And you were fantastic.” The Duterte meeting came as the US president wound down his 12-day Asia tour. On Monday Trump also met the Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, with whom he had a contentious (disputed, controversial) phone call last winter, and the Japanese prime minister, Shinzō Abe, who hosted the president in Tokyo earlier in the trip. Trump raved (spoke wildly/delirar) about his accomplishments on his five-nation journey, including on trade and North Korea, but said he
  8. 8. would wait until his return to Washington on Wednesday to elaborate with a “major statement”.

