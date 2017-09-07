How the food you eat affects your brain - Mia Nacamulli http://ed.ted.com/lessons/how-the-food-you-eat-affects-your-brain-...
CAmino Acids DMicronutrients 5.- Why is glucose important for brain health? 6.- Which of the following foods has slow gluc...
with these: How sugar affects the brain - Nicole Avena How stress affects your brain - Madhumita Murgia What percentage of...
How the food you eat affects your brain

Nobel Peace prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi has come under fire for not condemning the Rohingya's prosecution in Myanmar.

How the food you eat affects your brain

  1. 1. How the food you eat affects your brain - Mia Nacamulli http://ed.ted.com/lessons/how-the-food-you-eat-affects-your-brain-mia-nacamulli? utm_source=TED-Ed+Subscribers&utm_campaign=53b05ddeb7- 2013_09_219_19_2013&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1aaccced48-53b05ddeb7- 48469725 https://youtu.be/xyQY8a-ng6g When it comes to what you bite, chew and swallow, your choices have a direct and long-lasting effect on the most powerful organ in your body: your brain. So which foods cause you to feel so tired after lunch? Or so restless at night? Mia Nacamulli takes you into the brain to find out. 1.- What is one thing that makes essential fatty acids so unique? AEssential fatty acids are man-made BEssential fatty acids must come from our diets CEssential fatty acids make you lose weight DEssential fatty acids come from saturated fats 2.- Amino acids contain the precursors to neurotransmitters. Which of the following is a neurotransmitter? ADopamine BNorepinephrine CSerotonin DAll of the above 3.- What do antioxidants do? AWork as a natural pesticide for nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables BShorten attention span CActivate neurotransmitters DFight off free radicals that destroy brain cells 4.- Most of the energy that your brain uses comes from: AAntioxidants BCarbohydrates
  2. 2. CAmino Acids DMicronutrients 5.- Why is glucose important for brain health? 6.- Which of the following foods has slow glucose release? ALegumes BFruit CDessert DCarbonated drinks 7.- What makes up the nutritional content of your brain? 8.- How do proteins and amino acids affect how we think and behave? Your brain is like a machine that needs specific materials to function well. This website breaks down the different nutritional parts that are necessary, and how they interact with the brain. Take a look and learn about some brain food. Glucose is the brain’s fuel. Interested in the interaction between our mental performance and the amount of glucose we have? How about the effects of extreme dips in glucose, like during starvation? What effect does this have on our mental functioning? Find out more here: Glucose and mental performance. Those amino acids are essential for brain function too. Click here for the dummy’s list of essential amino acids and which foods are best for getting them. Have you thought about changing your diet a bit? How can proteins help? Don’t forget about those micronutrients! What exactly does the brain do with micronutrients?Does it matter if we get enough of them? What happens if our brains, specifically young, growing brains, don’t get the nutrition they need?Food insecurity at a young age can have direct effects on early brain functioning. Interested in learning more about the brain? TED Ed has several lessons! Start
  3. 3. with these: How sugar affects the brain - Nicole Avena How stress affects your brain - Madhumita Murgia What percentage of your brain do you use? - Richard E. Cytowic DISCUSS What do you think is an ideal diet for brain health? How does this diet benefit the brain?

