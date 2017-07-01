Fmr. UK minister: May has lost control of Brexit Amanpour http://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/06/15/intv-amanpour- pe...
10.- What would Hain expect from a Prime Minister? What has happened instead?
21.- What problem will the farmer living near the border have?
Peter Hain, who among many jobs served as UK minister for Europe, agrees with Former UK Chancellor George Osborne that Theresa May is a "dead woman walking."

Fmr. UK minister: May has lost control of Brexit Questions

  1. 1. Fmr. UK minister: May has lost control of Brexit Amanpour http://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/06/15/intv-amanpour- peter-hain-uk-brexit.cnn/video/playlists/amanpour-brexit/ Peter Hain, who among many jobs served as UK minister for Europe, agrees with Former UK Chancellor George Osborne that Theresa May is a "dead woman walking." 1.- How does Mr. Hein feel about what happened at Grenfell Tower? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2.- What did PM Theresa May call for? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 3.- What does Amanpour think the Grenfell Tower fire was for PM May? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4.- Who is this political problem for in Hain’s opinion? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 5.- What do the inhabitants of Grenfell Tower feel about authorities? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 6.- How did the London Mayor react after the tragedy and how did his attitude differ from that of the PM’s? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 7.- How are Macron and Theresa May represented on The Economist cover? What does this picture mean? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 8.- Who are putting pressure on the PM? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 9.- What is the uncomfortable truth in Mr. Hain’s opinion? …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
  2. 2. 10.- What would Hain expect from a Prime Minister? What has happened instead? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 11.- Why won’t PM May get a hard Brexit through Parliament? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 12.- What should be put first in the cross-party view? What does this mean for Mr. Hain? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 13.- Why is remaining within the EU market so important for the UK? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 14.- What would be crazy in Hain’s opinion? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 15.- What do Euro-skeptics feel about immigration? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 16.- How could the immigration problem be solved in Hain’s opinion? What country is mentioned as a possible model? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 17.- What attitude is needed with any negotiation? What are members of Sinn Féin accusing PM May of doing? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 18.- What lack does Hain criticize about the government? What is threatened? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 19.- The Good Friday agreement was reached in Northern Ireland in April 1998. What kind of approach should they have now? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20.- How is Brexit affecting peace negotiations in Northern Ireland?
  3. 3. ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 21.- What problem will the farmer living near the border have? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22.- How do Norther Ireland inhabitants feel about customs? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 23.- How does the Irish counsellor feel about British politics? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 24.- How do people living near the border feel about coming changes? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 25.- What kind of border is essential to keep economies integrated? ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 26.- Why isn’t Mr. Haine optimistic about the outcome? ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

