Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
My python program is Tic-Tac-Toe with an AI. The title is self-explanatory. You play Tic-Tac-Toe with an AI.
What does your Python code do? What does the AI do?
There are 140+ lines of code in my program. I created it with repl.it.
I got my data from my Python instructors. My AI only had an accuracy of 33. I will train it more in the future!
I would like to increase my AI’s accuracy.
DEMO
Tic Tac Toe with AI
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tic Tac Toe with AI

52 views

Published on

This is an AI powered python program that plays TicTacToe. AIClub student project in Python with AI Class

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tic Tac Toe with AI

  1. 1. My python program is Tic-Tac-Toe with an AI. The title is self-explanatory. You play Tic-Tac-Toe with an AI.
  2. 2. What does your Python code do? What does the AI do?
  3. 3. There are 140+ lines of code in my program. I created it with repl.it.
  4. 4. I got my data from my Python instructors. My AI only had an accuracy of 33. I will train it more in the future!
  5. 5. I would like to increase my AI’s accuracy.
  6. 6. DEMO

×