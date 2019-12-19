-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The Backyard Homestead: Produce All the Food You Need on Just a Quarter Acre!
Author : Carleen Madigan
Best Sellers Rank : #3 Paid in Kindle Store
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
This comprehensive guide to homesteading provides all the information you need to grow and preserve a sustainable harvest of grains and vegetables; raise animals for meat, eggs, and dairy; and keep honey bees for your sweeter days. With easy-to-follow instructions on canning, drying, and pickling, you’ll enjoy your backyard bounty all winter long. Also available in this series: The Backyard Homestead Seasonal Planner, The Backyard Homestead Book of Building Projects, The Backyard Homestead Guide to Raising Farm Animals, and The Backyard Homestead Book of Kitchen Know-How.
#AUDIOBOOK #KINDLE #HARDCOVER #PAPERBACK EBOOK #PDF
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment