Impression materials part 1

Impression materials 1
2 INTRODUCTION Items to be covered 1. Definitions 2. Indications 3. Requirements 4. Classification
3 Definitions  Impression: negative replica (reproduction) of the oral tissues.  Primary impression * Impression taken f...
4 Definitions  Cast (model): positive replica (reproduction) of the oral tissues.  Die: positive replica of single tooth.
5 Definitions  Tray: a container that is used to hold (carry) the impression material into the patient mouth.  Stock tra...
6 Stock trays
7 Special trays
8 Indications  Any impression is poured to form a cast (primary or secondary cast).  Functions of primary cast (diagnost...
9 Pouring the impression with gypsum products → cast
10 Notes Stock tray → Primary impression → Primary cast (model) → Special tray → Secondary impression (more accurate ….) →...
11 Crown Bridge
12 Complete denture
13 Requirements of impression materials  Acceptable odor & taste, not toxic & not irritant  Suitable working & setting t...
14 Requirements (continued)  Accurate (record fine details): by high flow & good wetting to the oral tissues  Dimensiona...
15 Requirements (continued)  Elastic: to record undercuts * Can be used with dentulous patient (having teeth) * And good ...
16 Requirements (continued)  High tear strength: to resist tearing during removal from undercuts  Compatible with gypsum...
17 Classification of impression materials According to elasticity after setting Rigid (non-elastic) Elastic Impression pla...
18 Classification of impression materials According to the nature of setting reaction Physical reaction (reversible) Impre...
19 Impression compound
20  Definition  Form  Types & uses Composition  Reaction Manipulation Properties Items to be covered
Thermoplastic material: * Soften by heating * Harden by cooling Non-elastic → not record undercut Used for making prima...
Cakes Sticks 22 Form
Impression compound, low fusing type 45-55°C Uses: * Primary impression for edentulous patient * Tracing (border molding) ...
24 Green compound sticks
25 Special trays Border molding
Thermopastic materials Fillers Plasticizer Coloring agent 26 Composition
Thermopastic materials * To give thermoplasticity, flow and cohesion. e.g. natural resins & waxes. Fillers * To give bod...
Plasticizer * To act as lubricants & control consistency (with fillers), e.g., stearic acid or stearin. Coloring agent *...
Physical reaction Reversible Thermoplastic: * Soften by heating (45-55°C) * Harden by cooling (37°C) 29 Reaction
The compound has low thermal conductivity, so  Soften the compound in thermostatically controlled water bath at 45°C (ju...
Loading the perforated stock tray Insertion in the patient mouth Cooling by water spray: * To accelerate hardening * Fo...
32 Compound impression
33 Properties  Non-elastic  Not record fine details  Flow  Thermal conductivity  Thermal contraction * Precautions to...
Not record undercuts Used only for edentulous patient (without teeth) 34 Properties Non-elastic Not record fine details ...
At 45°C, type I has higher flow than type II: Records better fine details than type II. = More accurate than type II. 35...
Impression compound is a bad thermal conductor. During softening, the outside (surface) soften first before the inside. ...
High coefficient of thermal expansion & contraction Contraction (0.3–0.5%) occurs from the mouth temperature (37°C) to r...
Cooling the impression in the patient mouth by water spray equal to room temperature Heating the set impression surface ...
Causes of distortion Incomplete softening Incomplete hardening Delayed pouring of the impression 39 Distortion (warpage)
Compatible with model & die materials Not need separating medium To separate the impression from the cast → use warm wa...
Can be added & reused after sterilization Low cost & easy to use (ease of use) Non-toxic & non-irritant Compatible wit...
Transfer infection (non hygienic) Non-elastic → so ……. Not record fine details Dimensional changes due to: Thermal co...
43 Zinc oxide eugenol (ZOE)
44  Definition  Uses  Form Composition  Reaction Manipulation Properties Items to be covered
Non-elastic Used for making secondary impression for edentulous patient (without teeth) 45 Definition
Final (secondary) impression for edentulous patient Wash impression over the compound Impression in old denture for rel...
Two pastes in tubes  Base paste: white  Catalyst paste = accelerator = reactor: red or brown 47 Forms
Zinc oxide (80–85%): reactive ingredient Inert oils (15–20%): * Form paste * Act as plasticizer 48 Composition Base
Oil of cloves or eugenol (15%): oil of cloves, which contains 75% eugenol, is preferred than eugenol, because it produces...
Chemical reaction: called chelation reaction Irreversible Two steps 1. Hydrolysis ZnO + H2O → Zn(OH)2 2. Formation of c...
Water: * Initiate the reaction * A byproduct of the reaction 51 Reaction (continued)
= ↓ setting time by Increasing the catalyst Drop of water & ↑ humidity ↑ Mixing time Accelerator: zinc acetate 52 Fact...
= ↑ setting time by ↑ Base Cooling the glass slab Waxes & oils 53 Factors affecting setting time of ZOE (continued) Ret...
Two equal lengths of the base & catalyst are mixed  On a waxed paper pad or glass slab  Using a flexible stainless stee...
Loading the acrylic special tray (with border tracing by green compound). Note: the tray should be dry  Because ZOE doe...
 Non-toxic (but it is irritant & causes burning sensation)  High flow → can record fine details → secondary impression ...
To separate the ZOE impression from the cast  Use warm water at 60°C  Gum rosin: softened in hot water → facilitate rem...
Non-elastic:  Not record undercuts  Used only for edentulous patient (without teeth) Eugenol may cause burning sensati...
Ethoxy benzoic acid is used instead of eugenol  To avoid burning sensation of eugenol Irreversible chemical reaction ca...
Two pastes in tubes  Base: white color  Catalyst: blue color (not red or brown) 60 Non-eugenol zinc oxide (eugenol-free...
64 Hydrocolloids
65  Introduction  Solution, suspension, emulsion & colloids  Hydrocolloids  Sol-gel transformation  Types of hydrocol...
66 Solution Colloids Suspension Homogenous (one phase) Heterogenous (more than one phase) Heterogenous Particle size: 0.01...
67 Tyndall effect
The dispersed particles are intermediate in size between those of solution & suspension. 68 Colloids Emulsions Liquid in...
Colloids are called hydrocolloids when the dispersion medium is water. Used for making impression Exist in sol & gel st...
Sol (colloidal solution) → molecules agglomerate → fibrils → network pattern → brush heap structure (gel) 70 Sol-gel trans...
Primary bond between fibrils Irreversible Sol ––chemical reaction→ Gel 71 Types of hydrocolloids Alginate Agar Secondar...
72  Definition  Uses  Form Composition  Reaction Manipulation Properties Alginate
Visco-elastic impression material → can record undercut Used for making primary impression → less accurate than rubber i...
Used for making primary impression  Which is used for making diagnostic (primary) casts  Functions of primary cast (dia...
Powder in container or individual packets  Packets are preferred, - Less chance for contamination during storage 75 Form...
Potassium or sodium alginate (soluble)  The main reactant  Reacts with calcium sulfate to form calcium alginate (insolu...
Sodium phosphate (Na3PO4): retarder  React with calcium to delay (retard) calcium reaction (cross-linking) with alginate...
Fillers: such as diatomaceous earth or silicate powder  Strengthen the gel Glycol: make the alginate dustless (dust-fre...
Irreversible chemical reaction Called gelation reaction (sol → gel) When the powder is mixed with water, a retardation ...
Retardation reaction  Calcium + Phosphate (retarder)  Until the retarder is consumed Gelation reaction  Calcium + Alg...
↑ Water temperature → accelerate the reaction  ↑ P/L ratio (within limits) → accelerate the reaction  ↑ Mixing rate → a...
Shake the alginate container The powder is mixed with water against the wall of rubber bowl until homogenous (uniform) c...
83 Manipulation
84
Visco-elastic impression material → can record undercut Used for making primary impression → less accurate than rubber i...
 Dimensional changes (instability) on storage  Due to syneresis or imbibition.  Syneresis: loss of fluid exudate → cont...
 How to reduce (decrease) dimensional changes?  Pouring the alginate impression immediately (within 10 min)  Or storing...
88 Storing in sealed plastic bag
 Viscoelastic  Can record undercut  Elastic recovery: 97.3%  Significance (importance)  Snap (sudden, rapid) removal ...
 Flexible → easy to be removed from undercut 90 Flexibility Means: with low force (low stress) Will produce large elastic...
 Low tear strength  How to increase tear strength?  Snap removal  ↑ Thickness of alginate impression (at least 4 mm) ...
 Don’t need separating medium  Affect the setting & surface of gypsum  The water content of alginate inhibits (delays, ...
 Non-toxic  But inhalation of airborne particles from alginate powder can result in pulmonary hypersensitivity  Glycol ...
 Alginate is hydrophilic  Good wetting to oral tissues  Good wetting by gypsum  Imbibition (water uptake) → expansion ...
 Low cost & ease of use  Can record undercut  Stock tray  Hydrophilic → good wetting to oral tissues & by gypsum 95 Ad...
 Dimensional changes: syneresis & imbibition  Low tear strength  Less accurate than rubber impression → primary impress...
 Dust-free alginate (dustless)  Chromatic alginate 97 Modified alginate
 Glycol → coats the alginate particles → dustless 98 Dust-free (dustless) alginate Chromatic alginate  pH indicator → ch...
 Compound & alginate are primary impressions.  ZOE & rubber (elastomers) are secondary impressions. 99 Notes
