{EBOOK} Nursing2020 Drug Handbook Full Pages

  2. 2. Description Still THE #1 Drug Guide for nurses & other clinicians…always dependable, always up to date! Look for these outstanding features Completely updated nursing-focused drug monographs featuring o ver 3,700 generic, brand-name, and combination drugs in an easy A-to-Z format NEW 34 brand-new FDA-approved drugs in this edition, including 31 complete monographs—tabbed and conveniently grouped in a handy “new drugs” section for easy retrieval NEW More than 8,100 clinical updates —new dosages and indications, Black Box warnings, adverse reactions, nursing considerations, clinical alerts, and patient teaching information NEW ISMP-recommended tall-man lettering for look alike–sound alike drugsSpecial focus on U.S. and Canadian drug safety issues and concerns Photoguide insert with images of 455 commonly prescribed tablets and capsulesPlus FREE companion Toolkit available online through NDHnow.com Monthly FDA updates featuring newly approved drugs, indications, and warningsPharmacology videos, audio pronunciation guide, and English-Spanish translatorEquianalgesic dosing guidelines for opioid drugsMechanisms and sites of action graphics for selected drugsNCLEX®-style questions, free CE tests, plus bonus discounts…and more! Table of Contents Anatomy of a monograph...............................................................inside front coverContributors and consultants...................................................................................vHow to use Nursing2019 Drug Handbook ...............................................................viQuick guide to special symbols, logos, and highlighted terms................................ixGuide to Abbreviations.............................................................................................x General information 1. Drug actions, interactions, and reactions2. Drug therapy across the lifespan3. Safe drug administration4. Selected therapeutic drug classifications Alphabetical listing of drugs by generic name New Drugs Appendices 1. Avoiding common drug errors: Best practices and prevention2. Pregnancy risk categories: The FDA's Final Rule3. Controlled substance schedules4. Abbreviations to avoid (The Joint Commission)5. Pediatric drugs commonly involved in drug errors6. Elder care medication tips7. Prescription drug abuse: Identifying and treating toxicity8. Understanding biosimilar drugs9. Nursing process: Patient safety during drug therapy10. Serotonin syndrome: What you should know to protect your patients11. Tumor lysis syndrome: A life- threatening emergency12. Antidiarrheals: Indications and dosages13. Antidotes: Indications and dosages14. Selected biologicals and blood derivatives: Indications and dosages15. Common combination drugs: Indications and dosages16. Vaccines and toxoids: Indications and dosages17. Vitamins and minerals: Indications and dosages18.
