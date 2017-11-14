The Rivals has been delighting audiences since its very first presentation at London's Covent Garden Theatre on January 17...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Richard Brinsley Sheridan ●Narrated By: The Colonial Radio Players ●Publis...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
Instant access to download The Rivals Audiobook OR
The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rivals by Richard B. Sheridan best audiobook narrators

16 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Rivals by Richard B. Sheridan best audiobook narrators

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Rivals by Richard B. Sheridan best audiobook narrators

  1. 1. The Rivals has been delighting audiences since its very first presentation at London's Covent Garden Theatre on January 17th, 1775. The idealistic Lydia Languish, reads nothing but romantic novels, and in doing so, believes she can only find true love in the arms of a man without wealth. Captain Jack Absolute has fallen in love with her, and pretends to be a penniless ensign to win her heart. Coming between these two lovers are some of the most extraordinary comic characters ever to grace a stage; the autocratic Sir Anthony Absolute, the misspeaking Mrs. Malaprop, the fiery Irishman from Clod hall - Sir Lucius O'Trigger; and poor Bob Acres, a country squire who finds himself with a dueling pistol in his hand. One of the funniest late-Restoration comedies, "The Rivals" has spanned the centuries, and will continue to do so. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK The Rivals | Free Online Audio Books
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Richard Brinsley Sheridan ●Narrated By: The Colonial Radio Players ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: February 2012 ●Duration: 2 hours 11 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. Instant access to download The Rivals Audiobook OR
  5. 5. The War of the Worlds (Dramatized) Othello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition The Motherfucker with the Hat

×