TUGASAN Jika anda menjadi seorang guru atau anda sedang mencari guru, terangkan guru yang bagaimana anda impikan?
GURU YANG DIIMPIKAN 1) KREATIF 4) POSITIF 2) BERPENGETAHUAN LUAS 3) BERAKHLAK MULIA 5) KETERAMPILAN YANG KEMAS GURU YANG D...
KREATIFKREATIF
BERPENGETAHUAN LUASBERPENGETAHUAN LUAS 2) Mampu mengaitkan nilai Elemen merentas kurikulum (EMK) dalam matapelajaran 1) Ma...
BERAKHLAK MULIABERAKHLAK MULIA 1) Menunjukka n contoh yang baik kepada pelajar samada dalam kelas atau diluar kelas. 2) Be...
POSITIFPOSITIF Sering memberikan kata-kata positif agar pelajar lebih bersemangat Bijak menyelesaikan masalah yang dihadap...
PENAMPILAN YANG KEMASPENAMPILAN YANG KEMAS 2) Pelajar akan lebih tertarik untuk belajar apabila guru berpakaian yang menar...
SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH
Ahmad Nabil Bin Mohamad Nazif
A168781

  LMCP1112 FALSAFAH PENDIDIKAN ISLAM PROJEK AKHIR NAMA : AHMAD NABILBIN MOHAMAD NAZIF NO. MATRIK : A168781 PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAHBIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. TUGASAN Jika anda menjadi seorang guru atau anda sedang mencari guru, terangkan guru yang bagaimana anda impikan?
  3. 3. GURU YANG DIIMPIKAN 1) KREATIF 4) POSITIF 2) BERPENGETAHUAN LUAS 3) BERAKHLAK MULIA 5) KETERAMPILAN YANG KEMAS GURU YANG DIIMPIKAN
  4. 4. KREATIFKREATIF
  5. 5. BERPENGETAHUAN LUASBERPENGETAHUAN LUAS 2) Mampu mengaitkan nilai Elemen merentas kurikulum (EMK) dalam matapelajaran 1) Mampu menguasai ilmu diluar bidang pembelajaran.
  6. 6. BERAKHLAK MULIABERAKHLAK MULIA 1) Menunjukka n contoh yang baik kepada pelajar samada dalam kelas atau diluar kelas. 2) Berbudi bahasa ketika berkomuni kasi. 3) Prihatin terhadap kebajikan pelajar
  7. 7. POSITIFPOSITIF Sering memberikan kata-kata positif agar pelajar lebih bersemangat Bijak menyelesaikan masalah yang dihadapi berkaitan pembelajaran Sentiasa meningkatkan keyakinan diri
  8. 8. PENAMPILAN YANG KEMASPENAMPILAN YANG KEMAS 2) Pelajar akan lebih tertarik untuk belajar apabila guru berpakaian yang menarik, bersih dan kemas. 1) Sentiasa mementingkan keterampilan diri agar sentiasa kelihatan kemas dan bersih.
  9. 9. SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH

