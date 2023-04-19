db design and maintenance part 1.pptx

Review • Proper database design ensures that the data is represented properly, tables are joined correctly, and that data can be easily and accurately retrieved.

Relational Database Terms • Relation = Table • Tuple = Row • Attribute = Field

Relational Database Characteristics • No two tuples can be exactly the same. • The order of tuples has no significance. • Each attribute must describe the relation, and have a unique name. • Each attribute can have only one value in a tuple. • An attribute must have the same set of possible values (domain) in all tuples.

Building a Relational Database • Designing tables • Creating tables • Joining tables • Designing and creating other objects

Recognizing Table Types • Master tables – contain data about people and things. • Lookup tables – contain data about groups or categories of information. • Bridge or Transaction tables – contain data about transactions and events. Often used to simplify many-to-many joins.

Identifying a Primary Key • One or more fields that uniquely identify each record • Primary key field must not be blank in any record.