db design and maintenance part 1.pptx

Relational Database Characteristics
• No two tuples can be exactly the same.
• The order of tuples has no significance.
• Each attribute must describe the relation, and have a unique name.
• Each attribute can have only one value in a tuple.
• An attribute must have the same set of possible values (domain) in all tuples.
Recognizing Table Types
• Master tables – contain data about people and things.
• Lookup tables – contain data about groups or categories of information.
• Bridge or Transaction tables – contain data about transactions and events. Often
used to simplify many-to-many joins.
Identifying a Primary Key
• One or more fields that uniquely identify each
record
• Primary key field must not be blank in any
record.
Data Dependency
• Functional dependency - when any attribute determines the value of another
attribute.
• Transitive dependency – when a non-key attribute determines the value of
another attribute.
• Partial dependency – when only one field in a multiple-field primary key
determines the value of another attribute.