db design and maintenance part 1.pptx

ahmadfaisal744721
Apr. 19, 2023
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx

Apr. 19, 2023
about database design and maitainance part 1

ahmadfaisal744721
db design and maintenance part 1.pptx

  1. Database Design and Maintenance
  2. Review • Proper database design ensures that the data is represented properly, tables are joined correctly, and that data can be easily and accurately retrieved.
  3. Relational Database Terms • Relation = Table • Tuple = Row • Attribute = Field
  4. Relational Database Characteristics • No two tuples can be exactly the same. • The order of tuples has no significance. • Each attribute must describe the relation, and have a unique name. • Each attribute can have only one value in a tuple. • An attribute must have the same set of possible values (domain) in all tuples.
  5. Building a Relational Database • Designing tables • Creating tables • Joining tables • Designing and creating other objects
  6. Recognizing Table Types • Master tables – contain data about people and things. • Lookup tables – contain data about groups or categories of information. • Bridge or Transaction tables – contain data about transactions and events. Often used to simplify many-to-many joins.
  7. Identifying a Primary Key • One or more fields that uniquely identify each record • Primary key field must not be blank in any record.
  8. Data Dependency • Functional dependency - when any attribute determines the value of another attribute. • Transitive dependency – when a non-key attribute determines the value of another attribute. • Partial dependency – when only one field in a multiple-field primary key determines the value of another attribute.
