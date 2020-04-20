Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
النفس والمجتمع: دلائل اجتماعية ونذائر إنسانية
النفس والمجتمع: دلائل اجتماعية ونذائر إنسانية
النفس والمجتمع: دلائل اجتماعية ونذائر إنسانية
النفس والمجتمع: دلائل اجتماعية ونذائر إنسانية
النفس والمجتمع: دلائل اجتماعية ونذائر إنسانية
النفس والمجتمع: دلائل اجتماعية ونذائر إنسانية
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

النفس والمجتمع: دلائل اجتماعية ونذائر إنسانية

21 views

Published on

عندما يأكل الخلق من عرق ذممهم لا من عرق جباههم، وعندا يكون للرجال خطية وللنساء حقوق مقضية فاعلم انك في أواخر الزمان.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×