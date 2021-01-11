Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ahli Bank Weekly Capital Markets Newsletter 3rd - 7th of January 2021

Ahli bank weekly capital markets newsletter 3rd 7th of january 2021

  1. 1. 1 INVESTMENT ‫استثمار‬ Chg. % Chg. % Chg. % Chg. %
  2. 2. 2 INVESTMENT ‫استثمار‬ “Jordanian Government Curve”
  3. 3. 3 INVESTMENT ‫استثمار‬ Dow Jones 1.61 % S&P 500 1.83 % Nasdaq 1.68 % FTSE 100 6.39% EGX30 0.78% Dubai 5.36% Nikkei 225 2.53% USA UK Egypt Japan UAE KSA Tadawul 0.55% Most Active (Shares) Most Active (Value) Index Company Sector Shares Company Sector Value CCY Dow Jones Apple Inc Technology 137 Million 1 Apple Inc Technology 17.7 Billion USD S&P 500 GE Non-Cyclicals 88 Million Ali Baba Technology 7.1 Billion USD Nasdaq Intel Corp Technology 57 Million Tesla Technology 43.2 Billion USD FTSE 100 Lloyds Group Financials 1.3 Billion Unilever Non-Cyclicals 1.2 Billion GBP Nikkei 225 Mitsubishi UFJ Financials 381 Million SoftBank Financials 592 Billion JPY Tadawul Saudi Kayan Manufacturing 91 Million Wafra Cyclicals 1.4 Billion SAR Dubai Union Properties Real Estate 236 Million Emaar Properties Real Estate 384 Million AED EGX30 Orascom Industrials 191 Million Commercial Bank Financial 327 Million EGP Top Gainers Top Decliners Index Company Sector Ch. % Company Sector Ch. % Dow Jones Walgreen Boots Non-Cyclicals 13.37% 1 CocaCola Non-Cylcicals -6.86% S&P 500 3D Systems Corp Technology 124.52% Quantumscape Technology -32.75% Nasdaq Tesla Technology 24.71% Siri Technology -7.22% FTSE 100 Entan PLC Cyclicals 30.13% British Land Company Real-Estate -4.89% Nikkei 225 Hitachi Zosen Corp Industrials 19.12% Olympus Healthcare -7.07% Tadawul Samaani Industrials 24.57% Saudi Paper Materials -10.99% Dubai Emirates Refreshments Cyclicals 32.10% Arabian Scandinavian Ins Insurance -6.32% EGX30 Cidi Kirr PetroChemicals Materials 7.02% Export Development Bank Financials -4.43%
  4. 4. 4 INVESTMENT ‫استثمار‬

