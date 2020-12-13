Item # 9 - Citywide Emergency Tornado Warning Siren

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CITY OF ALAMO HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT CITY COUNCIL AGENDA MEMORANDUM TO: Mayor and City Council FROM: Michael Gdovin, Fire...
ATTACHMENTS Attachment A – Sentry Siren 16V1T-B specifications Attachment B – Sentry Siren and Activation System Quote Att...
The workhorse of our siren family is the 16V1T-B. With its low pitch sound and battery reliability, this true performer is...
16V1T-B Premium Warning Siren Performance Power Requirements 16V1T-B siren is rated @ 129 dB(c) at 100 ft.* Estimated cove...
Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com September 18, 2020 Michael Gdo...
Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com Unlike most competitive sirens...
Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com The quoted price also includes...
Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com • Compatible with almost all s...
Dear Alamo Heights Resident/Property Owner; The Mayor and City Council are considering the purchase, installation and impl...
  1. 1. CITY OF ALAMO HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT CITY COUNCIL AGENDA MEMORANDUM TO: Mayor and City Council FROM: Michael Gdovin, Fire Chief SUBJECT: A discussion regarding the implementation of City area outdoor warning siren(s) DATE: December 14, 2020 SUMMARY The presentation is to provide Mayor and City Council with information regarding the features, purchase, installation and implementation of an outdoor audible warning siren system and other tornado warning system options. BACKGROUND INFORMATION Outdoor warning sirens, also referred to as Civil Defense, weather or tornado sirens, may be an option to inform the public of dangerous weather conditions and other emergencies. Warning siren systems can be utilized to provide emergency population warning of approaching danger and sometimes to indicate when the danger has passed. Based on an on-site inspection and topographic evaluation, the service provider contacted recommends one Sentry Model 16V1T-B Stationary Warning Siren, CD&F Model SD2100 Radio or Telephone Decoder and one Storm Sentry Monitoring & Automatic Activation System. Other tornado warning system options for consideration include weather radio alert systems well as independent tornado/severe weather alert devices. POLICY ANALYSIS No conflicting policies for the implementation of an outdoor audible warning siren system. FISCAL IMPACT Based on an on-site inspection and topographic evaluation, the service provider contacted would recommend one Sentry Model 16V1T-B Stationary Warning Siren, automated warning activation system and on-site electrical upgrades at a cost of $51,900.00. Additional items that the City would be responsible for providing would be the siren site(s), appropriate electrical service to the siren pole(s) and an appropriate telephone connection if controlled by telephone or the necessary radio to program a radio decoder at an estimated cost of $4,524.75, for an estimated total cost of $56,424.75.
  2. 2. ATTACHMENTS Attachment A – Sentry Siren 16V1T-B specifications Attachment B – Sentry Siren and Activation System Quote Attachment C – Meyer Electric Quote for service Attachment D – CPS Commercial Development & Services Application Attachment E - Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren Survey email ________________________ Michael Gdovin Fire Chief ________________________ Buddy Kuhn City Manager
  3. 3. The workhorse of our siren family is the 16V1T-B. With its low pitch sound and battery reliability, this true performer is meant for cities who want the peace of mind a battery siren provides. Priced to compete, this siren is 100% FEMA and USDA grant compliant. This 16 Horsepower performer is rated at 129 dB(c) @ 100 ft. continuous*. This rating is not just for 25% of its cycle time, like its rotating competitors, the 129 dB measurement is for 100% of its full RPM run time. Plus, this 129 dB is available in a dual 460 Hz tone, the lowest pitch in the industry. Therefore, its sound will fade at a lower rate than its competitors, giving the user more distance per decibel. This pitch has been shown to stand up to wind fade and tree cover better than its high pitch competitors. Perhaps the key feature of the 16V1T-B is the length of time that the siren will run on batteries. As is common in the United States, storms frequently come in lines over a 3 or 4 hour period. If the first storm knocks out power, you may need a siren which can be sounded 6 or 7 times before power is restored. The Sentry model 16V1T-B can sound 10 full 3 minute signals using its battery reserve; that’s more than twice the reserve capacity of competitive sirens. The 16V1T-B is a state of the art siren created with tried and true technology. Add a Gen-3 radio controller for the ultimate outdoor warning system. 2812 N. 9th St. www.SentrySiren.com T: 866-427-4736 Canon City, CO 81212 mail@SentrySiren.com F: 719-269-3397 ELECTRO-MECHANICAL SIRENS produce stronger and further reach- ing sound than electronic sirens while providing far better reliability. OMNI-DIRECTIONAL DEVICES “..present a distinct advantage.. over rotational devices,” according to FEMA’s warning system guide. It says “a rotational device will have an overall lower dB level when assessed across a given time period than an Omni-directional device operating at the same frequency. “ (4.4.5 FEMA OWS Technical Bulletin 2.0) Further, the guide states: “Omni- directional sirens provide a greater area of coverage than do rotating or directional devices. They provide a more constant signal that improves public alerting…” (4.4.5 FEMA OWS Technical Bulletin 2.0) Unmatched Power, Reliability, and Performance 100% Maintenance Free, not just the siren, the whole system! Non-Rotating: Forget the worries of rotating sirens, this unit has only two moving parts and does not require lubrication or any type of scheduled adjustment or maintenance. Output Frequency Modulation: Thanks to the dual motors and dual fans that power the 16V1T-B, the peak output frequency oscillates ever so slightly creating a natural “wow wow wow” effect. The result is increased and more thorough perceived coverage. 5 year Warranty: Rest assured your siren will be functional at all times and enjoy the confidence of free lifetime tech support and the best customer service in the industry. 16V1T-B Premium Warning Siren Made in the USA Attachment A
  4. 4. 16V1T-B Premium Warning Siren Performance Power Requirements 16V1T-B siren is rated @ 129 dB(c) at 100 ft.* Estimated coverage: 5,600 ft. (Radius) continuous** (3.5 sq. miles) Siren’s sound pattern is Omni-Directional. Siren produces 100% volume at peak RPM 100% of the siren cycle time. 16V1T-B produces a Frequency Modulated, Dual 460 Hz pitch AC/DC Kit (Included)—Siren operates on AC rectified power when available then automatically switches to battery backup power when AC power fails. Siren uses two (2) American Made, 8 HP, DC motors 125 Amp, 208-240 VAC, 1 phase power required. Separate, 30 Amp, 110 VAC circuit required for controls Additional Services / Accessories * - Sentry rating based on field tests using FEMA Guidelines; assumes perfect conditions, actual coverages may vary based on multiple factors. No guarantee is expressed or implied concerning dB or SPL of sirens. ** - Based on FEMA guidelines of 9 dB drop and assumes perfect conditions, actual coverages may vary based on unforeseen factors. No guarantee is expressed or implied concerning sound coverage of sirens. Need a site design? One of our engineers will work with you step by step to determine the optimum location for your siren(s). We analyze topography and terrain, population, available infrastructure, and more to design a siren system that best suits your community’s needs. Best of all, this is done 100% free of charge, no obligation! Be sure to ask about our full line of siren activation, weather monitoring and communication packages including “Storm Sentry”, the world’s first fully automatic siren activation system, “S.T.A.R.”, our state-of-the-art report-back status monitoring system, and “E.P.I.C.”, the world’s first PC-based FEMA IPAWS interface. Siren Starters and Controllers: Our “S” series siren motor starters and “Generation” series siren controllers make powering and activating your siren simple and easy. Call us today and let our knowledgeable staff help you select the perfect control solution for your system! “S” series motor starter GEN-1 manual controller GEN-3 radio controller Attachment A
  5. 5. Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com September 18, 2020 Michael Gdovin, Fire Chief Alamo Heights Fire & EMS 6116 Broadway Alamo Heights, Texas 78209 Regarding: Storm Warning System Dear Mr. Gdovin: In regard to your recent meeting with Dan Chaney, I have prepared a revised proposal for your consideration. Item #1 The Sentry Model 16V1T-B is our largest AC/DC siren. It normally runs from 230 VAC, single-phase, 125 amp electrical service. However, in the event of a power failure, the siren will automatically switch to its bank of rechargeable batteries. As previously discussed, from a coverage standpoint, the City’s topography is not a problem, man-made obstacles are not significant and tree cover is moderate. As shown on the enclosed map, a Sentry Model 16V1T-B Storm Warning Siren located at or near the water tower should provide the entire City with the FEMA Recommended Alert Level for Outdoor Warning. This does not mean that the siren would not be heard beyond the indicated area just that the alert level might fall below the FEMA Recommended Level for Outdoor Warning. Each Sentry Model 16V1T-B is custom made using parts cast from the same metal ingot which means that the components expand and contract in the heat and cold at the same rate. This ensures significantly closer tolerances and longer operational life. When evaluated by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for use around power plants, Sentry sirens were estimated to have a 53 year life expectancy. Attachment B
  6. 6. Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com Unlike most competitive sirens, the Sentry Model 16V1T-B is covered by a complete 5 year parts and labor warranty. Sentry is able to offer such a long warranty because they use superior components in the construction of each siren. For example, each Sentry siren uses a continuous-duty, series-wound motor rather than a permanent-magnet motor. The benefit of a series-wound motor is two-fold: as the load on the motor increases, the magnetic field from the coils in the motor increases at the same time, allowing more torque to be generated; and the series- wound motor tends to be more energy efficient and lasts significantly longer than a permanent-magnet motor. ALL SENTRY SIRENS ARE PROUDLY MANUFACTURED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Qty. 1 Sentry Model 16V1T-B Stationary Warning Siren Omni-Directional 2 8 HP Continuous Duty DC Motors dB Rating at 100 Feet: 129 Range: 6000 Ft Radius/12000 Ft Diameter Optima 34U Redtop Batteries Battery Box W/ Dual Pro Chargers Magnetic Starter in a NEMA 3R Enclosure Qty. 1 CD&F Model SD2100 Radio or Telephone Decoder Programmable, Multi-Signal Format Weatherproof Cabinet (Lockable) Antenna Total Price $26,950.00, Complete & Installed (Turn-Key) The quoted price for the Sentry Model 16V1T-B includes installation of the siren on 45” class II wooden telephone pole as well as all labor and materials associated with the complete installation. The only items that the City would be responsible for providing would be the siren site, appropriate electrical service to the siren pole and an appropriate telephone connection if controlled by telephone or the necessary radio information to program a radio decoder. Attachment B
  7. 7. Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com The quoted price also includes either a CD&F Radio or Telephone Decoder with each siren. If equipped with a radio decoder, the siren could be activated from AHFD or mobile using handheld or vehicle radios. Once activated, the decoder would run the siren through a preprogrammed signal and then automatically reset. The CD&F Model SD2100 Radio Decoder is capable of 3 different signals. We would program the radio decoder to match the RF and code form already available. If equipped with a telephone decoder the siren could be activated from any land line or cell phone providing that the caller knows the telephone number and 4 digit activation code. Once activated, the decoder would run the siren(s) through a preprogrammed signal and automatically reset. Again, the CD&F Model TD2100 Telephone Decoder is capable of 3 different signals. The siren would require an appropriate telephone connection at the siren pole. Item #2 The Storm Sentry Monitoring & Automatic Activation System is a comprehensive, integrated software solution for monitoring weather and automatically controlling your storm warning sirens. Receiving direct data feeds over the Emergency Managers Weather Information Network (EMWIN), satellite imagery, and high definition radar, Storm Sentry takes all of the National Weather Service’s weather data and places it on your desk. Based on your criteria, the Storm Sentry will automatically activate your warning siren in the event of an emergency. In addition to automatically activating your siren system, Storm Sentry can also contact your emergency management team via text message, e-mail, telephone call, fax, social media post, and more. On its own or integrated with FEMA’s IPAWS network, the Storm Sentry can serve as an integrated, automatic emergency communication and weather monitoring platform. A few of the many features of the Storm Sentry System are: • Automatic siren activation, can be limited to IMMINENT THREAT • Map-based siren locations and activation • Custom group activation Attachment B
  8. 8. Storm Sirens, Inc. 3801 Harrogate Drive Norman, Ok 73072 1-800-527-6375 stormsirens@aol.com • Compatible with almost all siren makes and models • Text, e-mail, and social media alerts • One-time purchase price with no annual fees • Does not prevent local control or override Total Price w/IPAWS $24,950.00, installed From date of order, the proposed siren system can be operational in 8 weeks or less. No money is due until after all work has been completed. As stated, the Sentry Model 16V1T-B Storm Warning Siren is covered by a 5 year warranty. The CD&F Model SD2100 Radio and Model TD2100 Telephone Decoder are covered by a 2 year warranty. The 34U Redtop batteries used in the Sentry Model 16V1T-B are covered by a 2 year replacement, 3 year pro-rated warranty. The only exceptions to the warranties are vandalism and Acts-Of-God which are normally covered under the Town’s general insurance. If you have any questions, please contact us at our toll free number 1 (800) 527- 6375 or by e-mail stormsirens@aol.com. Sincerely, Frederick R. Engelbrecht Frederick R. Engelbrecht President FRE:st Attachment B
  9. 9. Attachment C
  19. 19. Dear Alamo Heights Resident/Property Owner; The Mayor and City Council are considering the purchase, installation and implementation of an outdoor audible warning siren system as well as other tornado warning system options. Based on a siren sales and installation vendor the model of siren recommended for the City is the Sentry Model 16V1T-B Stationary Warning Siren. Prior to presenting the item for City Council consideration, the Alamo Heights Fire Department has been tasked with obtaining input from area residents that live near the projected siren site and then provide the neighborhood opinions to Council. The projected siren location is within the City Public Works facility, near the well house adjacent to Bluebonnet Street. The outdoor audible warning siren system would be activated in the event of tornadic conditions in the area of Alamo Heights. It would also be tested monthly/weekly per the vendors recommendations. This warning system is designed for people that are outside, not inside a building. The Department of Homeland Security advises that residents also have an alert system in place for when they are inside as tornadic conditions are also typically accompanied by high winds, rain and thunder that limit the effectiveness of the siren being heard. As your residence is in close proximity to the proposed outdoor audible warning siren system, please take a moment to provide your opinion on the implementation of an outdoor audible warning siren system. Your opinions will be forwarded to the Mayor and City Council. Additional information regarding the outdoor audible warning siren system can be found at: https://www.alamoheightsfire.com/. To hear the siren being tested, select this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfUcic2VGFk Our survey is quite simply: Address: ________________________________________________________ Are you in favor or opposition of the purchase, installation and implementation of an outdoor audible warning siren system?  in favor  in opposition Do you have any comments regarding the purchase, installation and implementation of an outdoor audible warning siren system? Please “reply” back to me with your opinions. Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns. Respectfully, Michael Gdovin Fire Chief Alamo Heights Fire & EMS 6116 Broadway Alamo Heights, TX. 78209 Office: 210-832-2206 Cell: 210-748-4998 Attachment E

