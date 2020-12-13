Item # 8 - Canine board facility Agmnt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CITY OF ALAMO HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT CITY COUNCIL AGENDA MEMORANDUM TO: Mayor and City Council FROM: Rick Pruitt, Police Chief SUBJECT: Discussion and possible action to extend the existing agreement between the City and Pup Pup & Away for canine sheltering DATE: December 14, 2020 SUMMARY The City of Alamo Heights staff is seeking approval for a one-year extension to the existing agreement designating the Pup Pup & Away as the shelter facility for impounded canines. BACKGROUND INFORMATION The City of Alamo Heights entered into a new agreement with Pup Pup & Away for canine sheltering services upon approval of the City Council at their regularly scheduled meeting on April 13, 2020. This agreement will expire on December 31, 2020 unless a new agreement is reached. Since entering into the current agreement with Pup Pup & Away the canines sheltered there have received excellent care and attention by a competent and experienced staff. Canines have frequent open space recreation in a controlled environment simultaneously with other sheltered canines. During recreation time and one-on-one training the canines have quality interactions with the staff who provide enrichment experiences beyond that of other programs costing more. The ultimate goal of every canine rescue organization is to prepare their animals to enter into their new homes with good manners and demeanor to associate with the human residents and other pets in the home. Our experience with Pup Pup & Away leads us to believe they are the best qualified and affordable program to provide canine sheltering and other services needed to develop canines into adoptable family members. If approved by the City Council, the City Manager will execute a one-year extension to the current agreement with Pup Pup & Away as the City’s shelter facility for impounded domestic animals.
  2. 2. POLICY ANALYSIS The proposed action is consistent with the City’s efforts to safely hold stray domestic animals until they can be reunited with their owners and unclaimed domestic animals will be boarded in a safe and humane environment until they are adopted to new homes or transferred to other rescue organizations. FISCAL IMPACT There will be no increase in the fees paid under the current agreement. The City will continue to pay $20 per night per canine and remains responsible for all vetting of boarded animals, as well as other services to ensure they remain healthy and adoptable. All costs for boarding and vetting of animals are paid from the Police Department budget, grants, donations and fundraising efforts. COORDINATION The City Attorney has reviewed the proposed sheltering agreement. ATTACHMENTS Attachment A — Agreement ____________________________ Rick Pruitt Police Chief ____________________________ Buddy Kuhn City Manager
  3. 3. Attachment A Page 1 of 5 CANINE SHELTERING AGREEMENT This Canine Sheltering Agreement is made by and between the City of Alamo Heights, a Texas Municipal Corporation, (herein referred to as COAH) acting by and through its City Manager upon approval with the City of Alamo Heights City Council passed and approved on the 14th day of December, 2020 and Pup Pup & Away, LLC by and through its authorized representatives. WITNESSETH: WHEREAS, it is the desire of COAH and Pup Pup & Away, LLC to join in an Agreement for the welfare of canines that have been lost, found, abandoned or injured requiring food, water, shelter, and medical attention to the limits allowed by license, certification or law; and WHEREAS, it is the agreement of both parties to reunite canines with their owners or to seek foster and/or adoption opportunities in furtherance of placing qualified animals in good homes; and WHEREAS, it is the agreement of both parties to provide for the best interest and welfare of a sheltered canine until it is claimed by the rightful owner, placed in a foster home, adopted or otherwise disposed of; and WHEREAS, COAH and Pup Pup & Away, LLC in joining in this agreement agree that certain formal operating procedures shall be followed for the sheltering, care, release and other dispositions of animals, as well as the billing for services rendered by Pup Pup & Away, LLC and payment for those services by COAH; and WHEREAS, it is further the determination of each party that their decision to enter into a Canine Sheltering Agreement may be terminated at any time as provided in this agreement; and WHEREAS, it is the agreement of both parties that the provisions in this agreement shall comply with the City of Alamo Heights Code of Ordinances, Chapter 4 Animals; NOW THEREFORE IN CONSIDERATION of the mutual covenants and agreements stated herein, the parties agree as follows: SECTION 1. TERMS & CONDITIONS: - The following parties representing the above entities and their roles include: a. Stephanie Garza, Owner and Representative of Pup, Pup & Away, LLC; b. The COAH City Manager, authorized to execute this agreement; c. The COAH Chief of Police and his designated representative(s); and d. The COAH Animal Care Services (COAH ACS) Representative, part time COAH ACS Representative, and authorized volunteers. e. The term of this Agreement ends on December 31, 2021 unless terminated or extended by the Parties for a new one (1) year Agreement as approved and signed by both parties.
  4. 4. Attachment A Page 2 of 5 f. Either party may choose to terminate the terms of said Agreement upon sixty (60) day written notice to the other party. g. No term or provision of this Agreement is intended to, or shall, create any rights in any person, firm, corporation, or other entity not a party hereto, and no such person or entity shall have any cause of action hereunder. h. It is not intended by this Agreement to create, and nothing contained in this Agreement shall create, any partnership, joint venture or similar arrangement among the parties hereto. i. Suggestions for revisions, improvements or other amendments to this Agreement shall be made, in writing, and forwarded to the other party for review, comment and approval. Both parties shall agree to an annual meeting at least six (6) months into the Agreement to propose changes or corrections to the Agreement. SECTION 2: FEES AND PAYMENT a. Pup Pup & Away, LLC shall charge COAH a rate of twenty-dollars ($20) per night, per canine. This charge will remain in effect until December 31, 2020 at which this rate may be re-evaluated by either party if the agreement is extended per Section 1 (e). b. Invoices are due to the COAH on the first business day of the week. Payment for services is due on Friday of each week beginning January 8, 2021. Payment may be made by check or credit card. Checks shall be made payable to: Pup Pup & Away, LLC 5722 Kenwick Drive San Antonio, Texas 78238 c. Invoices received timely by the COAH that are overdue by five (5) calendar days will have a 20% penalty applied to the invoice. Invoices overdue by ten (10) calendar days may result in COAH ACS forfeiting the sheltered canines to Pup Pup & Away who may place the pets into homes or other rescues. d. There is nothing in this Agreement that prevents Pup Pup & Away from entering into a business transaction with the owner or adopted owner of a canine for services outside of those provided in this Agreement, provided it is with the understanding that the cost of those services are the responsibility of the canine owner or adopted owner. SECTION 3. SERVICES a. Pup Pup & Away, LLC agrees to provide animal boarding, to include feeding, medicating, record of waste eliminations, daycare playtime and mental enrichment. These services also include daily report cards and advertising/exposure on social media. b. Pup Pup & Away warrants and represents that they have the capability, experience, and means required to perform the services contemplated by this Agreement. Pup Pup & Away shall comply with all applicable state, and local laws in connection with any and all work performed hereunder. c. Pup Pup & Away agrees to be adequately -insured, to cover itself and any and all of its own personnel engaged in performing services for City under this Agreement. Pup Pup & Away also agrees to
  5. 5. Attachment A Page 3 of 5 maintain commercial general liability insurance covering any claims against Pup Pup & Away for potential damages resulting from property damage from accidents arising in the course of services performed under this Agreement. d. Use of Pup Pup & Away, LLC’s facility for the use of “Meet & Greet” for potential adopters and fosters will be permitted by appointment only. e. Training of basic manners may occur but not guaranteed. Pup Pup & Away may make training recommendations that COAH ACS may approve or deny. These services will be at an additional, but discounted, price agreed to by both parties before commencement. f. There is nothing in this Agreement that prevents Pup Pup & Away, LLC from entering into a business transaction with an adopted owner of a canine for services outside of those provided in this Agreement, provided it is with the understanding that the cost of those services are the responsibility of the canine adopted owner. g. Pup Pup & Away, LLC will only accept canines from a COAH ACS representative as designated by the Chief of Police or his representative and will only release a canine to a COAH ACS representative or part-time COAH ACS representative. h. COAH ACS will not reveal the location of any canine previously in the custody of a person arrested or cited by the Alamo Heights Police Department to the arrested person. All canines belonging to an arrested or cited person shall only be released to an COAH ACS representative and transported to the COAH municipal facility for eventual release to an arrested person or their representative. i. Canines may be dropped off during normal business hours by a COAH ACS representative or may be dropped off at any time Pup Pup & Away, LLC is closed. After hours entry will be made at a designated entry point by a COAH Animal Care Services representative using the key and alarm code provided by Pup Pup & Away, LLC. SECTION 4. SHELTERING REQUIREMENTS a. To ensure a healthy environment for all canines sheltered at Pup Pup & Away, LLC, all COAH canines will have current vaccinations including the Rabies, Bordetella, Parvo, Distemper and Lepto vaccination. A Canine Influenza vaccination is strongly recommended. b. All new canines must go through a seventy-two (72) hour hold to ensure canines are vaccinated, in good health and free of contagious disease or viruses prior to sheltering at Pup Pup & Away, LLC. Canines must be free of all symptoms for seventy-two (72) hours and released by a veterinarian. Canines may be released to the owner of the canine if such owner is able to provide documentation of all current vaccinations, if release is approved by veterinarian. c. All unclaimed canines must be up to date on all flea, tick and heartworm preventive medications. It is the responsibility of the COAH ACS representative to schedule and/or administer preventive medications. d. All canines must remain in good health. Symptoms that may result in removal from the shelter include, but are not limited to, excess vomiting or vomiting lasting more than three (3) days, diarrhea lasting more than three (3) days, blood in any body excrements, coughing or sneezing lasting one (1) day or abnormal discharge coming from the nose or eyes.
  6. 6. Attachment A Page 4 of 5 e. Realizing that emergency treatment of an animal may be necessary to preserve life or ease suffering, if deemed necessary, charges and fees associated with such treatment shall be discussed with COAH ACS representative and approved prior to the treatment. f. Pup Pup & Away, LLC will not accept or continue sheltering any canine(s) demonstrating vicious behaviors under any circumstances due to the liability it poses to that specific canine and other canines boarding at Pup Pup & Away, LLC, as well as the danger it poses to employees. g. COAH ACS is responsible for providing all food, medication, toys and bedding for their sheltered canines. COAH ACS acknowledges that items, may be lost, broken or used to exhaustion and shall not hold Pup Pup & Away, LLC responsible for those items. SECTION 5: OVERFLOW BOARDING In the event Pup Pup & Away, LLC reaches full boarding capacity, overflow crates will be set up for canines sheltered by COAH ACS. The COAH ACS representative will be informed of these occurrences and may choose alternative sheltering elsewhere. SECTION 6. AUTHORIZED RELEASE OF CANINES COAH ACS will prepare, maintain a record of part-time and volunteer COAH ACS representatives at the Pup Pup & Away, LLC shelter location. Only those persons identified on this record and those listed in Section 1 of this Agreement are authorized to visit and walk COAH ACS sheltered canines or take them off premises during normal business hours. No appointment is necessary but any COAH ACS canine taken off premise must be checked out with Pup Pup & Away, LLC staff. SECTION 7: WAIVER a. Pup Pup & Away, LLC shall not be responsible for canines becoming sick or injured while under their care and control while on the premises of Pup Pup & Away, LLC. COAH agrees to waive Pup Pup & Away, LLC, its owners, officers, representatives and staff of all liability. b. Pup Pup & Away shall not be responsible for illness or injury to COAH officials, any COAH ACS representative, part-time ACS representative, and/or volunteers while on the premises of Pup Pup & Away, LLC. SECTION 8. ENTIRE AGREEMENT a. It is understood and agreed this Agreement and any attachments hereto which are incorporated by reference as if set forth herein, contain the entire Agreement between the parties hereto. b. The individuals executing the Agreement warrant that they have full authority to execute the Agreement on behalf of the entity for whom they are acting herein.
  7. 7. Attachment A Page 5 of 5 EXECUTED this 14th day of December, 2020. CITY OF ALAMO HEIGHTS PUP PUP & AWAY, LLC By: ___________________________________ By:________________________________ Name: Buddy Kuhn Name: Stephanie Garza Title: City Manager Title: Owner, Pup Pup & Away, LLC

