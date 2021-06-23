Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare
Jun. 23, 2021

Brand Visionary

Building a visionary brand in the life sciences.

Brand Visionary

  1. 1. BRAND VISIONARY “Creating A Life Sciences Unicorn Brand”
  2. 2. VISION DEFINED Vision Market Concept Building equities Positioning & messaging R&D LCM Publication Planning Regulatory activities Corporate relations Vision (core ideology) + (mission) where core ideology is comprised of the core purpose & the core values Equities the activities undertaken by the “Product” team will continuously shape the perceptions of customers so as to result in a belief that “Product” is committed to delivering on that vision as well as the market concept
  3. 3. VISION EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The core purpose for “Product” (The enduring reason for the brand's existence) “Product" 'core values (What will “Product” always stand for ?) Scientific rigor Patient safety Reliability Acceptability “Product” promise (If my vision succeeds, how will I differ?) To our Patients To Payers To Physicians To Internal Stakeholders “Product” is a true partner as they understand my realities & sticks with me –even during the hard times “Product” approaches my population responsibly as they seek only appropriate use of “Product” “Product” enables me to do what I couldn't do before as they understand my realities I am a part of something transformational –yet again! “Product” mission for the Future (The overarching goal that the brand is aiming for) The mission for “Product” is to increase the quality of life of patients suffering from pain and to set the standard for pain management therapy and become a leader in assisting HCPs in their goal of providing effective pain relief for their patients. With patients’quality of life as the fundamental goal, “Product” commits to advance pain management therapy that is effective & HCP accepted
  4. 4. THE CORE PURPOSE OF “PRODUCT” Core purpose: • The most fundamental reason for “Product’s” existence • Idealistic motives for our work • The soul of the product, not its indications or attributes
  5. 5. THE CORE PURPOSE OF “PRODUCT” Vision = (core purpose & core values) + (mission) The Future Competitive Environment • With forward thinking market intelligence, we’ve identified that “Product” would be competing against well- resourced & fierce competitors –all of whom are vying for a position in the growing pain management market • As no one agent is the clearly entrenched leader, the vision (as well as subsequent equities) for edoxaban is one that must render the brand differentiable and truly unique in this competitive marketplace Degree & Kind of Innovation Sought • It’s critical that a “new market disruption” strategy level of innovation is not only necessary but achievable. • This implies that “Product”, while acknowledging current standards of care and prevailing practices in pain management, will achieve the current metrics of performance in today’s marketplace that’s accepted by KOL’s & “APS”. That is, “Product” will identify what patients and HCP’s come to expect from pain management therapy
  6. 6. THE CORE PURPOSE OF “PRODUCT” Vision = (core purpose & core values) + (mission) Building blocks for the core purpose Many archetypes were identified for the core purpose of “Product”. These included: a) Personalized medicine: That is, an agent that enables the practitioner to individualize treatment for each and every patient while fully aware that each patient is different and changes disposition over time b) Unrivaled treatment without the usual trade-offs/avoiding the usual hassles with PM therapy: “Product” provides the best or optimized treatment, through its ease of use and flexibility, yet without the trade-offs one has come to expect with existing pain management therapy c) Scientifically-guided precision: “Product”, unlike all other opioids, provides data to the prescriber that enables them to be very precise in their prescribing of “Product” as “Product” has peerless scientific study and rigor to support & guide prescriber decisions d) “Product” is grounded in the real world: “Product” , and the development that created it, is pragmatic & savvy as it understands the very real challenges that are omnipresent when treating real patients in the real world. The brand provides for that as it has been studied with these realities in mind
  7. 7. THE CORE PURPOSE OF “PRODUCT” Vision = (core purpose & core values) + (mission) With patients’ quality of life as the fundamental goal, “Product” commits to advance pain management therapy that is effective & HCP accepted. • Rooted in the dynamic realities of the patient –as well as those who care for them (inter- & intra-patient variability, emerging markets, financial, etc. ) • Enables a more tailored pain management treatment decision • “Product’s” unmatched understanding of pain management science, data and the conditions • All patients can be more appropriately titrated –whether existing or naive • Optimized care as patient realizes the best outcomes while doing no harm
  8. 8. THE CORE PURPOSE OF “PRODUCT” Vision = (core purpose & core values) + (mission) “Product” was engineered with patient quality of life needs as the overriding guiding principle. This also includes those who care for these patients.. Responsibility is the essential archetype at the heart of the core purpose. “Product” will always seek to improve PM treatment in a manner that is respectful of the realities of patient care, ensuring that patients’ benefits far exceed their risks and that treatment can be tailored to their unique and evolving needs. And, finally, “Product”s aim is not “speed to market” but doing conducting innovative & thoughtful clinical programs that are superior in their design “Product” seeks to advance the treatment for all patients –those that are treated, under-treated as well as naïve to pain management therapy. In the final analysis, pain management with “Product” will be superior (an advancement) versus how that patient is being treated today Innovation is a critical aim for “Product as the brand understands that differentiation from existing opioids in terms of efficacy and increasing patient quality of life is critical. In all cases, “Product” is the brand that understands the realities of treating these patients and knows that the right treatment for the right patient at the right time is the primary task at hand and makes such practice treatment convenient and simple for the practitioner . “Product” understands that pain management therapy needs to be developed considering the broad range of realities that face patients, physicians and other stakeholders. Therefore “Product will always strive to answer the questions about optimal care considering the truths of the “real world” in which it will be used. More & more, patients require better pain control without fear of addiction.. “Product” was developed as the agent that can be flexible as patient needs evolve over time --thus, the agent that can maintain the patient’s quality of life for the long term & over time. This adaptability is anchored in data that gives the provider a greater sense of confidence when making refinements to their patients’ pain management regimen. With patients’ quality of life as the fundamental goal, “Product” commits to advance pain management therapy that is effective & HCP accepted.
  9. 9. THE CORE VALUES Core values: • Guiding principles & tenets that are always associated with the brand • Not business practices or operation • Independent of business environment, management fads or competitive requirements
  10. 10. THE CORE PURPOSE OF “PRODUCT” Vision = (core purpose & core values) + (mission) Many core values were mentioned. These include: • Mitigation of risk/safety • Understand patient differences • Ethical responsibility to patients • Reliability & predictability • Scientific rigor • Partnership & support • Adapted for life/sustainability • Understand the realities of treatment • Integrity While all of those listed at left are critical, one may conclude that the most essential or core values would be: • Scientific rigor • Patient safety • Reliability • Integrity • Enduring
  11. 11. WHAT FINISHED LOOKS LIKE “Product” promises to its key stakeholders • Answering the question…when “Product” has successfully achieved its vision, how will “Product” be different and what will it stand for to its most important HCPs?
  12. 12. THE VISION FOR“PRODUCT” “Product” Promises “Product” Promises: While there are surely many important ones, the main stakeholders for “Product”, as identified by the group, include: • Patients • Physicians (treating as well as academic) • Payers • Regulators • Patient advocacy • The competition • Investors • Media • Potential partners
  13. 13. THE VISION FOR“PRODUCT” “Product” Promises With patients’quality of life as the fundamental goal, “Product” commits to advance pain management therapy that is effective & HCP accepted “Product” vision of the future If “Product” is to be successful, what does that look like to our key stakeholders? To our Patients To Payers To Physicians To Internal Stakeholders “Product” is a true partner as it understands my realities & sticks with me –even during the hard times “Product” approaches my population responsibly as they seek only appropriate use of “Product” “Product” enables me to do what I couldn't do before as they understand my realities I am a part of something Innovative and Valued • “Product” gives me more hope & allays my fears • They educate me as to what I need to know • They act with integrity, are transparent and let me know information as soon as they know it • “Product” is only in patients who truly need it • They help me help myself (education, risk management, patient stratification & others) •Helps me extend care to those who need it yet are not being treated effectively (i.e. the un- or under-treated) • “Product” is scientifically-driven •They truly listen to me • “Product” places substance above form -- it’s the real thing and is intrinsically valuable to both me and my patients •“Product” is not a one-trick product. • I feel good about what I do as I am truly helping people. • My morale is great as what I am doing earns people’s trust as well as their respect
  14. 14. THE MISSION FOR “PRODUCT” The Mission: • The long term (up to 15 years) objective for “Product” that you will know when you have achieved it • It stands the test of time
  15. 15. THE VISION FOR“PRODUCT” “The Mission Described” Vision = (core purpose & core values) + (mission) The mission: • The long-term (up to 15 years) objective for “Product” that you will know when you have achieved it • It too stands the test of time Articulating The Mission • Think about the following: • What will I have observably achieved if “Product” has stayed true to its core purpose? • Your stakeholders will be able to determine whether or not you have achieved your mission Examples • Google: To organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful • Stanford University (1940’s) : To become the Harvard of the West • Honda (1970’s): Yamaha wo tsubusu! We will destroy Yamaha! • Opioid addiction agent: Become the standard of care for opioid addiction & against which all others are measured • MS agent: Increase the MS workforce productivity 100% within ten years of launch
  16. 16. THE VISION FOR“PRODUCT” “The Mission” With patients’ quality of life as the fundamental goal, “Product” commits to advance pain management therapy that is effective & HCP accepted
  17. 17. THANK YOU! André Harrell

