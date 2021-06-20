Diagrama de hierro carbono

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto universitario politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Mérida Facilitador: Ant...
INTRODUCION Los ingenieros deben conocer el comportamiento de los materiales que emplean, estos comportamientos son estudi...
DIAGRAMA DE FASES DEL SISTEMA HIERRO-CARBONO El hierro y el carbono constituyen aleaciones únicamente hasta un 6,67% en pe...
La austenita también se llama hierro-γ, y tiene una red cúbica centrada en las caras (FCC) que en su interior admite átomo...
A los aceros que tienen una proporción menor que 0,89% de carbono se les denomina hipoeutectoides, y si tienen entre 0,89 ...
LOS ACEROS La parte del diagrama correspondiente a los aceros es la siguiente: En el diagrama se distinguen dos temperatur...
Alotropía. Es la propiedad de algunos elementos químicos de presentar diversas estructuras cristalinas bajo diferentes con...
Las aleaciones más sencillas se denominan soluciones sólidas y pueden ser de dos tipos diferentes: De sustitución: átomos ...
Proceso de solidificación. Este es un proceso fundamental en la producción industrial de materiales metálicos, ya que la m...
En el proceso de solidificación de un metal o de una aleación podemos encontrar dos fases: • Nucleación. • Crecimiento.
Diagrama de equilibrio. Es la representación gráfica de las fases de un material para diferentes temperaturas, presiones y...
Diagrama de equilibrio en aleaciones. Si se trata de una aleación de dos metales (A y B), su diagrama de equilibrio se rep...
Curvas de enfriamiento. En este diagrama se representan las curvas de enfriamiento correspondientes a cinco aleaciones Cu-...
Regla de Gibbs o regla de las fases La ecuación o regla de Gibbs nos permite calcular el número de fases que pueden existi...
Regla de los segmentos inversos (o de la palanca) En el siguiente diagrama, el punto D se encuentra en un estado bifásico ...
Si llamamos L al tanto por uno que tenemos de masa líquida en el punto D y Wα al tanto por uno que tenemos de la masa sóli...
Propiedades del Acero Aleado El acero aleado es aquel constituido por acero con el agregado de varios elementos que sirven...
Aleaciones En aleación con: • Aluminio: Actúa como desoxidante para el acero Fundido y produce un Acero de Grano Fino. • A...
• Silicio: Se emplea como desoxidante y actúa como endurecedor en el acero de aleación. Cuando se adiciona a aceros de muy...
• Manganeso: Elemento básico en todos los aceros comerciales; el manganeso se agrega a todos los aceros como agente de des...
Estructura Cristalina La estructura cristalina es la forma sólida de cómo se ordenan los átomos, moléculas, o iones. Estos...
Los átomos que pertenecen a un sólido cristalino se pueden representar situándolos en una red tridimensional, que se denom...
Según la posición de los átomos en los vértices de la celda unitaria de la red cristalina existen: a) Redes cúbicas sencil...
d) Redes hexagonales compactas (HC): La celda unitaria es un prisma hexagonal con átomos en los vértices y cuyas bases tie...
La solubilidad del Carbono en el hierro La solubilidad del carbono (C) en el hierro es muy baja. Si nos fijamos en la fase...
LINEAS DE TEMPERATURA CRITICA La condensación es lo contrario de la evaporación. En principio, un gas se puede licuar por ...
Toda sustancia tiene una temperatura crítica (TC, por arriba de la cual la fase gaseosa no se puede licuar, independientem...
DIAGRAMAS DE FASE Las relaciones completas entre las fases sólida, líquida y de vapor se rep resentan mejor en un solo grá...
Los diagramas de fases permiten predecir los cambios en el punto de fusión y en el punto de ebullición de una sustancia de...
Conviene hacer una observación interesante acerca del diagrama de fases de la figura Como se ve, toda la fase líquida está...
Clasificación de los aceros: Existe una gran variedad en la forma de identificar y clasificar a los aceros. Sin embargo, l...
CONCLUSION Todon el comportamiento de los materiales son muy importantes de tomar en cuenta, pues estas definen muchos fac...
Bibliografía • El diagrama hierro-carbono, disponible en: http://tecno.iesvegadelturia.es/apuntes/tecind2/Tema_1/diagrama....
Jun. 20, 2021

  1. 1. República bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto universitario politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Mérida Facilitador: Antonio Zerpa Autor: Agustín Avendaño V-27.459.533 Esc: 48 Mérida 18 de junio de 2021 DIAGRAMA DE HIERRO CARBONO
  2. 2. INTRODUCION Los ingenieros deben conocer el comportamiento de los materiales que emplean, estos comportamientos son estudiados por la ingeniería de los materiales. Existen diagramas que demuestran el comportamiento de los materiales dependiendo de diferentes factores, la temperatura, las aleaciones etc, como lo es diagrama hierro-carbono.
  3. 3. DIAGRAMA DE FASES DEL SISTEMA HIERRO-CARBONO El hierro y el carbono constituyen aleaciones únicamente hasta un 6,67% en peso de carbono. Con esta concentración y con concentraciones superiores se cra un compuesto químico denominado cementita (Fe3C) que no tiene propiedades metálicas. Por lo tanto, únicamente se estudia el diagrama hasta esa proporción. En la solidificación aparece una solución sólida llamada austenita para proporciones inferiores al 1,76% de carbono, y con un 4,30% se crea un eutéctico llamado ledeburita. Ésto provoca la primera clasificación del sistema hierro-carbono: se habla de aceros si la proporción de carbono es inferior a 1,76%, y de fundiciones para proporciones entre 1,76 y 6,67%.
  4. 4. La austenita también se llama hierro-γ, y tiene una red cúbica centrada en las caras (FCC) que en su interior admite átomos de carbono. Pero cuando se contrae la red al disminuir la temperatura, disminuye la solubilidad como ya sabemos, y se expulsa el carbono sobrante en forma de cementita. Cuando la temperatura baja hasta 723° C el hierro sufre un cambio alotrópico y su red se transforma en cúbica centrada en el cuerpo (BCC), que no acepta apenas átomos de carbono en su seno; entonces el hierro se denomina ferrita o hierro- α. Este cambio de solubilidad en estado sólido conlleva la formación de un eutectoide llamado perlita con una concentración de 0,89% de carbono que está formado por láminas de ferrita y de cementita.
  5. 5. A los aceros que tienen una proporción menor que 0,89% de carbono se les denomina hipoeutectoides, y si tienen entre 0,89 y 1,76% de carbono, hipereutectoides. Recopilando todo, el diagrama del sistema hierro-carbono tiene este aspecto:
  6. 6. LOS ACEROS La parte del diagrama correspondiente a los aceros es la siguiente: En el diagrama se distinguen dos temperaturas: A1, de aparición de la perlita y A3 o temperatura de austenización completa, que varía con el contenido en carbono del acero. La temperatura A2 (768°C) se conoce como temperatura de Curie y en ella el hierro pasa de ser una sustancia fácilmente magnetizable a temperatura ambiente a perder esas propiedades magnéticas. Cuando el enfriamiento de un acero eutectoide es muy lento, la austenita se transforma en perlita. Para un acero hipoeutectoide, un enfriamiento lento significa obtener una estrucutra perlítica rodeada de ferrita. A esto se le conoce como matriz ferrítica. Para aceros hipereutectoides la cementita tiende a formar nódulos o pequeños granos en el seno de la austenita, a ésto se le denomina cementita proeutectoide, que se mantendrá cuando la austenita se transforme en perlita.
  7. 7. Alotropía. Es la propiedad de algunos elementos químicos de presentar diversas estructuras cristalinas bajo diferentes condiciones de presión y temperatura. Así, por ejemplo, el hierro puro presenta tres estados alotrópicos denominados alfa, gamma y delta. Reacciones del diagrama en equilibrio
  8. 8. Las aleaciones más sencillas se denominan soluciones sólidas y pueden ser de dos tipos diferentes: De sustitución: átomos de soluto se “alojan” en los nudos de la red del disolvente. Se tiene que cumplir que: cristalicen en el mismo sistema A y B deben tener la misma valencia Han de tener electronegatividad similar, ya que si no es así tienden a formar no metales Sus diámetros atómicos no pueden diferir en más de un 15%. De inserción: cuando átomos de B se insertan en huecos de A. En estos casos: B suelen ser átomos pequeños (como C,N,O) A suelen ser metales de transición (como Fe, Cr, Co, Ni) Solución sólida (aleación). Se denomina aleación a la mezcla de dos o mas metales o a la mezcla de algún metal con uno o varios no metales. En ellas se denomina: Disolvente (A): al elemento que aparece en mayor proporción Soluto (B): al que aparece en menor proporción. Las condiciones que debe cumplir una aleación son: Los elementos deben ser TOTALMENTE miscibles en estado líquido. El producto final debe tener carácter metálico en cuanto a su estructura interna.
  9. 9. Proceso de solidificación. Este es un proceso fundamental en la producción industrial de materiales metálicos, ya que la mayor parte de ellos se producen a partir del material en estado líquido para formar piezas por moldeo, extrusión o mecanizado a partir de lingotes. En este proceso es importante conocer: Temperatura de equilibrio Aquella temperatura en la que la energía en estado líquido se hace igual a la que le correspondería en estado sólido. A la temperatura de equilibrio, en los metales puros, se producen cambios de estado a temperatura constante. Fase Se denomina así a la parte homogénea de un material que difiere de las demás en su composición, estado o estructura
  10. 10. En el proceso de solidificación de un metal o de una aleación podemos encontrar dos fases: • Nucleación. • Crecimiento.
  11. 11. Diagrama de equilibrio. Es la representación gráfica de las fases de un material para diferentes temperaturas, presiones y composiciones. (Analicemos los diagramas del hierro puro y del agua para conocer su interpretación). Diagrama de equilibrio del agua Diagrama de equilibrio del hierro puro Estar en equilibrio significa que manteniendo estables la presión y la temperatura no se crean nuevas fases y no desaparecen las fases existentes
  12. 12. Diagrama de equilibrio en aleaciones. Si se trata de una aleación de dos metales (A y B), su diagrama de equilibrio se representa con la temperatura en ordenadas y la composición (en %) en abscisas (en los diagramas de fases las disoluciones sólidas se suelen representar por las primeras letras del alfabeto griego). En estos diagramas se reflejan los cambios de la aleación cuando hay variaciones de su composición, de su temperatura o presión, siempre y cuando el enfriamiento o el calentamiento se produzca a la velocidad adecuada para que se produzca el equilibrio. Los diagramas de equilibrio representan los estados estables, es decir, los estados que en esas condiciones poseen el mínimo de energía libre.. En estos se presentan dos líneas fundamentales: Línea de líquidus: es la línea superior del diagrama; representa el inicio de la solidificación y marca la transición entre la fase líquida y la fase liquida + sólida. Línea de sólidus: es la línea inferior del diagrama; representa la transición entre la fase líquida + sólido y la fase sólida.
  13. 13. Curvas de enfriamiento. En este diagrama se representan las curvas de enfriamiento correspondientes a cinco aleaciones Cu-Ni distintas: Cu puro, aleación de 20% de Ni, 50% de Ni, 80% de Ni y Ni puro. Los puntos marcados con L corresponden a los valores de temperatura a los que la aleación comienza a solidificar, y los puntos marcados con S las temperaturas a partir de las que la aleación es totalmente sólida. Uniendo todos los puntos marcados con L en el diagrama de enfriamiento anterior se obtiene la línea de liquidus, es decir, la línea de temperaturas por encima de las cuales la aleación se encuentra en una zona monofásica, en la que sólo hay líquido, y uniendo los puntos S se obtiene la línea de solidus, línea por debajo de la cual la aleación vuelve a estar en una zona monofásica, pero esta vez sólo encontramos sólido. En la zona delimitada por las líneas de solidus y liquidus la aleación se encuentra en una zona bifásica, donde coexisten sólido y líquido (L+&).
  14. 14. Regla de Gibbs o regla de las fases La ecuación o regla de Gibbs nos permite calcular el número de fases que pueden existir en equilibrio en cualquier sistema. Así: f + g =c + 2 Siendo f = número de fases presentes en el punto de análisis. g = Grados de libertad, es decir, el número de variables (presión, temperatura o composición en sistemas con más de un componente) que se pueden modificar sin que varíen las fases del sistema. c = Es el número de componentes del sistema. 2 = Es el número de variables de estado del sistema (Temp y Presión) En la práctica industrial se utiliza la expresión f + g =c + 1 ya que los procesos se realizan a presión constante, la atmosférica.
  15. 15. Regla de los segmentos inversos (o de la palanca) En el siguiente diagrama, el punto D se encuentra en un estado bifásico (coexisten una fase sólida α y otra líquida L). La composición química del sólido y líquido puede determinarse por la regla de la horizontal, trazando una horizontal que pase por el punto D y que corte las líneas de fase, determinándose Cα y CL.
  16. 16. Si llamamos L al tanto por uno que tenemos de masa líquida en el punto D y Wα al tanto por uno que tenemos de la masa sólida en el mismo punto, podemos determinar dichas masas mediante unas ecuaciones, aplicando lo que se conoce como regla de la palanca. C0= Concentración del elemento A o B correspondiente al punto D. CL= Concentración del líquido correspondiente al elemento A o B. Cα= Concentración del sólido correspondiente al elemento A o B. Si utilizamos concentraciones del elemento A, las ecuaciones correspondientes a WL y Wα son W= el % de la fase sólida WL = el % de la fase líquida
  17. 17. Propiedades del Acero Aleado El acero aleado es aquel constituido por acero con el agregado de varios elementos que sirven para mejorar sus propiedades físicas, mecánicas o químicas especiales. Estas aleaciones logran diferentes resultados en función de la presencia o ausencia de otros metales: la adición de manganeso le confiere una mayor resistencia frente al impacto, el tungsteno, le permite soportar temperaturas más altas. Los aceros aleados además permiten una mayor amplitud en el proceso de tratamiento térmico. Los efectos de la aleación son: • Mayor resistencia y dureza • Mayor resistencia al impacto • Mayor resistencia al desgaste • Mayor resistencia a la corrosión • Mayor resistencia a altas temperaturas • Penetración de temple (Aumento de laprofundidad a la cual el acero puede ser endurecido)
  18. 18. Aleaciones En aleación con: • Aluminio: Actúa como desoxidante para el acero Fundido y produce un Acero de Grano Fino. • Azufre: Normalmente es una impureza y se mantiene a un bajo nivel. Sin embargo, alguna veces se agrega intencionalmente en grandes cantidades (0,06 a 0,30%) para aumentar la maquinabilidad (habilidad para ser trabajado mediante cortes) de los aceros de aleación y al carbono. • Boro: Aumenta la templabilidad (la profundidad a la cual un acero puede ser endurecido). • Cromo: Aumenta la profundidad del endurecimiento y mejora la resistencia al desgaste y corrosión. Su adición origina la formación de diversos carburos de cromo que son muy duros; sin embargo, el acero resultante es más dúctil que un acero de la misma dureza producido simplemente al incrementar su contenido de carbono. La adición de cromo amplía el intervalo crítico de temperatura. • Cobre:Mejora la resistencia a la corrosión.
  19. 19. • Silicio: Se emplea como desoxidante y actúa como endurecedor en el acero de aleación. Cuando se adiciona a aceros de muy baja cantidad de carbono, produce un material frágil con baja pérdida por histéresis y alta permeabilidad magnética. El silicio se usa principalmente, junto con otros elementos de aleación como manganeso, cromo y vanadio, para estabilizar los carburos. • Titanio: Se emplea como un desoxidante y para inhibir el crecimiento granular. Aumenta también la resistencia a altas temperaturas. • Tungsteno: Se emplea en muchos aceros de aleación para herramientas. aún estando éstas candente o al rojo; les otorga una gran resistencia al desgaste y dureza a altas temperaturas. • Vanadio: El vanadio es un fuerte desoxidante y promueve un tamaño fino de grano, mejorando la tenacidad del acero. El acero al vanadio es muy difícil de suavizar por revenido, por ello se lo utiliza ampliamente en aceros para herramientas. Imparte dureza y ayuda en la formación de granos de tamaño fino. Aumenta la resistencia al impacto (resistencia a las fracturas por impacto) y a la fatiga.
  20. 20. • Manganeso: Elemento básico en todos los aceros comerciales; el manganeso se agrega a todos los aceros como agente de desoxidación y desulfuración, pero si el contenido de manganeso es superior a 1%, el acero se clasifica como un acero aleado al manganeso. Además de actuar como desoxidante, neutraliza los efectos nocivos del azufre, facilitando la laminación, moldeo y otras operaciones de trabajo en caliente. • Molibdeno: Mejora las propiedades del tratamiento térmico. Su aleación con acero forma carburos y también se disuelve en ferrita hasta cierto punto, de modo que intensifica su dureza y la tenacidad. Debido a este abatimiento, el molibdeno es ideal para optimizar las propiedades de templabilidad en aceite o en aire. Excepto el carbono, es el que tiene el mayor efecto endurecedor y un alto grado de tenacidad. Otorga gran dureza y resistencia a altas temperaturas. • Níquel: Mejora las propiedades del tratamiento térmico reduciendo la temperatura de endurecimiento y distorsión al ser templado. La aleación con níquel amplía el nivel crítico de temperatura, no forma carburos u óxidos. Esto aumenta la resistencia sin disminuir la ductilidad. El cromo se utiliza con frecuencia junto con el níquel para obtener la tenacidad y ductilidad proporcionadas por el níquel, y la resistencia al desgaste y la dureza que aporta el cromo.
  21. 21. Estructura Cristalina La estructura cristalina es la forma sólida de cómo se ordenan los átomos, moléculas, o iones. Estos son empaquetados de manera ordenada y con patrones de repetición que se extienden en las tres dimensiones del espacio. La estructura física de los sólidos es consecuencia de la disposición de los átomos, moléculas o iones en el espacio, así como de las fuerzas de interconexión de las partículas: • Estado amorfo: Las partículas componentes del sólido se agrupan al azar. (agua, vidrio) • Estado cristalino: Los átomos (moléculas o iones) que componen el sólido se disponen según un orden regular. Las partículas se sitúan ocupando los nudos o puntos singulares de una red espacial geométrica tridimensional.
  22. 22. Los átomos que pertenecen a un sólido cristalino se pueden representar situándolos en una red tridimensional, que se denomina retículo espacial o cristalino. Este retículo espacial se puede definir como una repetición en el espacio de celdas unitarias. La celda unitaria de la mayoría de las estructuras cristalinas son paralelepípedos o prismas con tres conjuntos de caras paralelas. Según el tipo de enlace atómico, los cristales pueden ser de tres tipos: a) Cristales iónicos: punto de fusión elevado, duros y muy frágiles, conductividad eléctrica baja y presentan cierta elasticidad. Ej: NaCl (sal común) b) Cristales covalentes: Gran dureza y elevada temperatura de fusión. Suelen ser transparentes quebradizos y malos conductores de la electricidad. No sufren deformación plástica (es decir, al intentar deformarlos se fracturan). Ej: Diamante c) Cristales metálicos: Opacos y buenos conductores térmicos y eléctricos. No son tan duros como los anteriores, aunque si maleables y dúctiles. Hierro, estaño, cobre,...
  23. 23. Según la posición de los átomos en los vértices de la celda unitaria de la red cristalina existen: a) Redes cúbicas sencillas: Los átomos ocupan sólo los vértices de la celda unidad. b) Redes cúbicas centradas en el cuerpo (BCC): Los átomos, además de ocupar los vértices, ocupan el centro de la celda. En este caso cristalizan el hierro y el cromo, titanio, molibdeno, tungsteno, niobio, vanadio, cromo, circonio, talio, sodio y potasio. Todos ellos tienen como característica común el ser muy resistentes a la deformación. c) Redes cúbicas centradas en las caras (FCC): Los átomos, además de ocupar los vértices, ocupan el centro de cada cara de la celda. Cristalizan en este tipo de redes el oro, cobre, aluminio, plata. Son metales facilmente deformables.
  24. 24. d) Redes hexagonales compactas (HC): La celda unitaria es un prisma hexagonal con átomos en los vértices y cuyas bases tiene un átomo en el centro. En el centro de la celda hay tres átomos más. En este caso cristalizan metales como cinc, titanio y magnesio. Son aquellas en las que los átomos conforman una estructura con forma de prisma hexagonal, y presentan un átomo en el centro de cada base, un átomo en cada uno de los vértices del prisma y tres átomos más en un plano horizontal, interior al cristal. En este sistema cristalizan: cobalto, circonio, cadmio, magnesio, berilio y zinc, y tienen como característica común su gran resistencia a la deformación.
  25. 25. La solubilidad del Carbono en el hierro La solubilidad del carbono (C) en el hierro es muy baja. Si nos fijamos en la fase ferrítica (alfa) del hierro en el diagrama hierro-carbono, se ve que en cuanto hay un poco de carbono, ya pasamos a una fase ferrita + cementita (Fe3C). El que precipite tan pronto este compuesto Fe3C se debe a que el C se disuelve muy mal. Si tuviese buena solubilidad, tendriamos ferrita con carbono disuelto (que es lo que ocurre donde pone alfa) en vez de ferrita con cementita.
  26. 26. ENFRIAMIENTO DEL ACERO La parte del diagrama correspondiente a los aceros es la siguiente: En el diagrama se distinguen dos temperaturas: A1, de aparición de la perlita y A3 o temperatura de austenización completa, que varía con el contenido en carbono del acero. La temperatura A2 (768°C) se conoce como temperatura de Curie y en ella el hierro pasa de ser una sustancia fácilmente magnetizable a temperatura ambiente a perder esas propiedades magnéticas. Cuando el enfriamiento de un acero eutectoide es muy lento, la austenita se transforma en perlita. Para un acero hipoeutectoide, un enfriamiento lento significa obtener una estrucutra perlítica rodeada de ferrita. A esto se le conoce como matriz ferrítica. Para aceros hipereutectoides la cementita tiende a formar nódulos o pequeños granos en el seno de la austenita, a ésto se le denomina cementita proeutectoide, que se mantendrá cuando la austenita se transforme en perlita.
  27. 27. LINEAS DE TEMPERATURA CRITICA La condensación es lo contrario de la evaporación. En principio, un gas se puede licuar por cualesquiera de las dos técnicas siguientes. Al enfriar una muestra de gas disminuye la energía cinética e sus moléculas, por lo que éstas se agregan y forman pequeñas gotas de líquido. De manera alternativa se puede aplicar presión al gas. La compresión reduce la distancia promedio entre las moléculas de tal forma que se mantienen unidas por atracción mutua. Los procesos de licuefacción industrial utilizan una combinación de estos dos métodos.
  28. 28. Toda sustancia tiene una temperatura crítica (TC, por arriba de la cual la fase gaseosa no se puede licuar, independientemente de la magnitud de la presión que se aplique. Ésta es también la temperatura más alta a la cual una sustancia puede existir en forma líquida. Dicho de otro modo, por arriba de la temperatura crítica no hay una distinción fundamental entre un líquido y un gas: simplemente se tiene un fluido. La presión crítica (Pe) es la mínima presión que se debe aplicar para llevar a cabo la licuefacción a la temperatura crítica.
  29. 29. DIAGRAMAS DE FASE Las relaciones completas entre las fases sólida, líquida y de vapor se rep resentan mejor en un solo gráfico conocido como diagrama de fases. Un diagrama de fases resume las condiciones en las cuales una sustancia existe como sólido, líquido o gas. Diagrama de fase del agua: El gráfico se divide en tres regiones y cada una representa una fase pura. La línea que separa cualesquiera dos regiones indica las condiciones en las que estas dos fases pueden estar en equilibrio. Por ejemplo, la curva trazada entre las fases líquida y de vapor muestra la variación de la presión de vapor con la temperatura. Del mismo modo, las otras dos curvas indican las condiciones para que se establezca un equilibrio entre el hielo y el agua líquida, y entre el hielo y el vapor de agua. (Observe que la línea que limita las fases sólida-líquida tiene pendiente negativa.) El punto en el que se unen las tres curvas se denomina punto triple, y corresponde a la única condición en la que las tres fases pueden estar en equilibrio recíproco. Para el agua, este punto está 0,006 atm y 0,01 ºC. Los diagramas de fases permiten predecir los cambios en el punto de fusión y en el punto de ebullición de una sustancia debido a los cambios de la presión externa. También permiten anticipar las direcciones de las transiciones de las fases producidas por los cambios de temperatura y presión. Los puntos normales de fusión y de ebullición del a
  30. 30. Los diagramas de fases permiten predecir los cambios en el punto de fusión y en el punto de ebullición de una sustancia debido a los cambios de la presión externa. También permiten anticipar las direcciones de las transiciones de las fases producidas por los cambios de temperatura y presión. Los puntos normales de fusión y de ebullición del agua a 1 atm de presión son 0 °C y 100 °C, respectivamente. ¿Qué pasaría si el agua se fundiera o hirviera a alguna otra presión? La figura muestra que si la presión aumenta por arriba de 1 atm, aumentará el punto de ebullición y disminuir el punto de fusión. Una disminución en la presión producirá un menor punto de ebullición e incrementará el punto de fusión. Dióxido de carbono: El diagrama de fases del dióxido de carbono tiene mucha semejanza con el del agua, con una excepción importante: la pendiente de la curva entre las fases sólida y líquida es positiva. De hecho, esto es válido para casi todas las demás sustancias. El agua se comporta de otra forma porque el hielo es menos denso que el agua líquida. El punto triple del dióxido de carbono esta a 5,2 atm y -57°C
  31. 31. Conviene hacer una observación interesante acerca del diagrama de fases de la figura Como se ve, toda la fase líquida está muy por arriba de la presión atmosférica; por consiguiente, es imposible que el dióxido de carbono sólido se funda a la presión de 1 atm. En cambio, cuando el CO2 sólido se calienta a - 78°C se sublima. De hecho, el dióxido de carbono sólido se conoce como hielo seco porque parece hielo y no se funde. Por esta propiedad, el hielo seco se utiliza como refrigerante.
  32. 32. Clasificación de los aceros: Existe una gran variedad en la forma de identificar y clasificar a los aceros. Sin embargo, la mayoría de los aceros utilizados industrialmente presentan una designación normalizada expresada por medio de cifras, letras y signos. Hay dos tipos de designaciones para cada tipo de material, una simbólica y otra numérica. La designación simbólica expresa normalmente las características físicas, químicas o tecnológicas del material y, en muchos casos, otras características suplementarias que permitan su identificación de una forma más precisa. Por otro lado, la designación numérica expresa una codificación alfanumérica que tiene un sentido de orden o de clasificación de elementos en grupos para facilitar su identificación. En este caso, la designación no tiene un sentido descriptivo de características del material.
  33. 33. CONCLUSION Todon el comportamiento de los materiales son muy importantes de tomar en cuenta, pues estas definen muchos factores que tendrá dicho material a cada actividad especifica. Ademas, existen diferentes formas de transformar los materiales dependiendo de sus características, y conocer los diagramas de los materiales y todas estas características nos impulsa a tener el mayor discernimiento al momento de la elección de un material.
  34. 34. Bibliografía • El diagrama hierro-carbono, disponible en: http://tecno.iesvegadelturia.es/apuntes/tecind2/Tema_1/diagrama.html • Reacciones del diagrama en equilibrio, disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site/federubiotecindbachillerato/home/2o-bachillerato/materiales/4- diagramas-de-equilibrio • Propiedades del Acero Aleado disponible en: https://www.construmatica.com/construpedia/Propiedades_del_Acero_Aleado • Estructura Cristalina disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site/dedgoyaetpmateriales/estructura- cristalina • La solubilidad del Carbono en el hierro disponible en: https://materialsapiens.wordpress.com/2019/04/17/la-solubilidad-del-carbono-en-el-hierro-es-muy- baja/ • Enfriamiento del acero disponble en: http://www.juntadeandalucia.es/averroes/centros- tic/21700290/helvia/aula/archivos/repositorio/0/42/html/acero.html • Temperatura critica, disponible en: https://blog.utp.edu.co/docenciaedwin/files/2011/08/TEMPERATURA-Y-PRESION-CRITICA.pdf

