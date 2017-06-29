Devolución al profesor estrada Instituto superior de formación docente nº 810 Carrera: Profesorado de educación física Nom...
Devoluciones para el profe Estrada • Fortaleza para profesor Estrada • Las fortaleza del profesor estrada creo que son las...
Debilidad para profesor Estrada Para a mi debería especificarse un poco mas pero la vez creo esta buena porque nos hace pe...
Sugerencia para profesor estrada • La sugerencia que la haría solamente que debe especificarse un poco mas las actividades...
Video De despedida Al Profe Estrada
Devolución al profesor estrada

Trabajo practico del profesor Estrada

Devolución al profesor estrada

  1. 1. Devolución al profesor estrada Instituto superior de formación docente nº 810 Carrera: Profesorado de educación física Nombre de la cátedra : TIC 1 Alumno: Guillermo Agustín Decara Docente: Gustavo Parolin Tema de trabajo: Devolución al profesor Estrada
  2. 2. Devoluciones para el profe Estrada • Fortaleza para profesor Estrada • Las fortaleza del profesor estrada creo que son las buenas actividades que nos hizo realizar fueron muy buenas y me sirvieron para tenes mas ideas para plañir unas actividades para luego llevarla a alguna ámbito donde trabaje y en mi caso me hizo conocer nuevas herramientas el profesor estrada
  3. 3. Debilidad para profesor Estrada Para a mi debería especificarse un poco mas pero la vez creo esta buena porque nos hace pensar un poco mas aunque algunos nos tiene la misma facilidad para aprender o usar la computador pero debería especificar las actividades eso nomas seria
  4. 4. Sugerencia para profesor estrada • La sugerencia que la haría solamente que debe especificarse un poco mas las actividades nada mas
  5. 5. Video De despedida Al Profe Estrada

