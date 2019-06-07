{epub download} Wished

Wished by Jen Calonita

















Title: Wished

Author: Jen Calonita

Pages: 240

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781492651673

Publisher: Sourcebooks









Be careful what you wish for... With big-time villains Rumpelstiltskin and Alva still on the loose and the citizens of Enchantasia on high alert, things at Fairy Tale Reform School have been a little...stressed. So when Maxine finds an old lamp that turns out to house an overly-enthusiastic genie, she knows exactly what to do; wish for everyone to be happy! But the wish has some unexpected consequences...suddenly, ex-villains are singing, trolls and ogres are getting along, and the whole school is more focused on putting on a musical than figuring out how to deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Gilly help Maxine break the spell before it's too late? Praise for Fairy Tale Reform School: Flunked

"Fairy Tale Reform School has a clever concept and a fresh and funny take on the enchanted world. (I always wanted to know what happened to Cinderella's stepmother too!)"—Julia DeVillers, author of the Liberty Porter, First Daughter series and co-author of the Trading Faces series

"Spell-binding and wickedly clever."—Leslie Margolis, author of the Annabelle Unleashed novels and the Maggie Brooklyn mysteries













