Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Wished by Jen Calonita
Book details Title: Wished Author: Jen Calonita Pages: 240 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9781492651673 Publisher: Source...
Description Be careful what you wish for... With big-time villains Rumpelstiltskin and Alva still on the loose and the cit...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Wished Jen Calonita book Be careful what you wish for... With big-time villains Rumpelstiltskin and Alva still on the loos...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

{epub download} Wished

12 views

Published on

Wished by Jen Calonita








Book details



Title: Wished
Author: Jen Calonita
Pages: 240
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781492651673
Publisher: Sourcebooks




Description

Be careful what you wish for... With big-time villains Rumpelstiltskin and Alva still on the loose and the citizens of Enchantasia on high alert, things at Fairy Tale Reform School have been a little...stressed. So when Maxine finds an old lamp that turns out to house an overly-enthusiastic genie, she knows exactly what to do; wish for everyone to be happy! But the wish has some unexpected consequences...suddenly, ex-villains are singing, trolls and ogres are getting along, and the whole school is more focused on putting on a musical than figuring out how to deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Gilly help Maxine break the spell before it&#039;s too late? Praise for Fairy Tale Reform School: Flunked
&quot;Fairy Tale Reform School has a clever concept and a fresh and funny take on the enchanted world. (I always wanted to know what happened to Cinderella&#039;s stepmother too!)&quot;—Julia DeVillers, author of the Liberty Porter, First Daughter series and co-author of the Trading Faces series
&quot;Spell-binding and wickedly clever.&quot;—Leslie Margolis, author of the Annabelle Unleashed novels and the Maggie Brooklyn mysteries






Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Wished Jen Calonita book

Be careful what you wish for... With big-time villains Rumpelstiltskin and Alva still on the loose and the citizens of Enchantasia on high alert, things at Fairy Tale Reform School have been a little...stressed. So when Maxine finds an old lamp that turns out to house an overly-enthusiastic genie, she knows exactly what to do; wish for everyone to be happy! But the wish has some unexpected consequences...suddenly, ex-villains are singing, trolls and ogres are getting along, and the whole school is more focused on putting on a musical than figuring out how to deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Gilly help Maxine break the spell before it&#039;s too late? Praise for Fairy Tale Reform School: Flunked
&quot;Fairy Tale Reform School has a clever concept and a fresh and funny take on the enchanted world. (I always wanted to know what happened to Cinderella&#039;s stepmother too!)&quot;—Julia DeVillers, author of the Liberty Porter, First

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

{epub download} Wished

  1. 1. Wished by Jen Calonita
  2. 2. Book details Title: Wished Author: Jen Calonita Pages: 240 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9781492651673 Publisher: Sourcebooks
  3. 3. Description Be careful what you wish for... With big-time villains Rumpelstiltskin and Alva still on the loose and the citizens of Enchantasia on high alert, things at Fairy Tale Reform School have been a little...stressed. So when Maxine finds an old lamp that turns out to house an overly-enthusiastic genie, she knows exactly what to do; wish for everyone to be happy! But the wish has some unexpected consequences...suddenly, ex-villains are singing, trolls and ogres are getting along, and the whole school is more focused on putting on a musical than figuring out how to deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Gilly help Maxine break the spell before it's too late? Praise for Fairy Tale Reform School: Flunked "Fairy Tale Reform School has a clever concept and a fresh and funny take on the enchanted world. (I always wanted to know what happened to Cinderella's stepmother too!)"—Julia DeVillers, author of the Liberty Porter, First Daughter series and co-author of the Trading Faces series "Spell-binding and wickedly clever."—Leslie Margolis, author of the Annabelle Unleashed novels and the Maggie Brooklyn mysteries
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Wished Jen Calonita book Be careful what you wish for... With big-time villains Rumpelstiltskin and Alva still on the loose and the citizens of Enchantasia on high alert, things at Fairy Tale Reform School have been a little...stressed. So when Maxine finds an old lamp that turns out to house an overly-enthusiastic genie, she knows exactly what to do; wish for everyone to be happy! But the wish has some unexpected consequences...suddenly, ex-villains are singing, trolls and ogres are getting along, and the whole school is more focused on putting on a musical than figuring out how to deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Gilly help Maxine break the spell before it's too late? Praise for Fairy Tale Reform School: Flunked "Fairy Tale Reform School has a clever concept and a fresh and funny take on the enchanted world. (I always wanted to know what happened to Cinderella's stepmother too!)"—Julia DeVillers, author of the Liberty Porter, First Daughter series and co-author of the Trading Faces series "Spell-binding and wickedly clever."—Leslie Margolis, author of the Annabelle Unleashed novels and the Maggie Brooklyn mysteries English–Irish Dictionary (de Bhaldraithe): wished - Teanglann.ie Everything about 'wished' in the de Bhaldraithe Dictionary. Wished on Mabel - Wikipedia Wished on Mabel is a 1915 American silent comedy short or "one-reeler" filmed at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California, and directed by Mabel Wished well Synonyms, Wished well Antonyms | Thesaurus.com Synonyms for wished well at Thesaurus.com with free online thesaurus, antonyms, and definitions. Find descriptive alternatives for wished well. Amazon.ca Most Wished For: Items customers added to Wish Lists About Most Wished For. These lists, updated daily, contain items most often added to Wish Lists and registries. Any Department. Amazon Devices & Accessories Wished Synonyms, Wished Antonyms | Thesaurus.com Synonyms for wished at Thesaurus.com with free online thesaurus, antonyms, and definitions. Find descriptive alternatives for wished. Why the author of 'Jaws' wished he never wrote it | Boston.com After writing Jaws, Peter Benchley spent the rest of his life advocating for oceanic conservation. Wished for You: The Blogger Diaries Book One - Kindle edition by Editorial Reviews. About the Author. KD Robichaux wanted to be a romance author since the first time she picked up her mom's Sandra Brown books at the ripe The King Who Wished to Marry His Daughter - Wikipedia "The King Who Wished to Marry His Daughter" is a Scottish fairy tale collected by John Francis Campbell in Popular Tales of the West Highlands, listing his Liam wished to have a celebration of life - Make-A-Wish Liam wished to have a train themed party Sean Corbett Photography. “ Having a Make-A-Wish gave him a chance to be the child that he is and to experience a Baltimore Mayor: 'Gave Those Who Wished to Destroy Space to Do Because while we try to make sure that they were protected from the cars and other things that were going on, we also gave those who wished

×