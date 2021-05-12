Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(P.D.F. FILE) The Design of Everyday Things EBOOK EPUB KINDLE PDF Even the smartest among us can feel inept as we fail to ...
Everyday Things is a powerful primer on howâ€”and whyâ€”some products satisfy customers while others only frustrate them.
Book Details Author : Donald A. Norman Publisher : Basic Books ISBN : 0465050654 Publication Date : 2013-11-5 Language : e...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read The Design of Everyday Things, click button below
(P.D.F. FILE) The Design of Everyday Things EBOOK EPUB KINDLE PDF
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
5 views
May. 12, 2021

(P.D.F. FILE) The Design of Everyday Things EBOOK EPUB KINDLE PDF

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=0465050654

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(P.D.F. FILE) The Design of Everyday Things EBOOK EPUB KINDLE PDF

  1. 1. (P.D.F. FILE) The Design of Everyday Things EBOOK EPUB KINDLE PDF Even the smartest among us can feel inept as we fail to figure out which light switch or oven burner to turn on, or whether to push, pull, or slide a door. The fault, argues this ingeniousâ€”even liberatingâ€”book, lies not in ourselves, but in product design that ignores the needs of users and the principles of cognitive psychology. The problems range from ambiguous and hidden controls to arbitrary relationships between controls and functions, coupled with a lack of feedback or other assistance and unreasonable demands on memorization. The Design of Everyday Things shows that good, usable design is possible. The rules are simple: make things visible, exploit natural relationships that couple function and control, and make intelligent use of constraints. The goal: guide the user effortlessly to the right action on the right control at the right time.In this entertaining and insightful analysis, cognitive scientist Don Norman hails excellence of design as the most important key to regaining the competitive edge in influencing consumer behavior. Now fully expanded and updated, with a new introduction by the author, The Design of
  2. 2. Everyday Things is a powerful primer on howâ€”and whyâ€”some products satisfy customers while others only frustrate them.
  3. 3. Book Details Author : Donald A. Norman Publisher : Basic Books ISBN : 0465050654 Publication Date : 2013-11-5 Language : eng Pages : 347
  4. 4. Continue to the next page
  5. 5. if you want to download or read The Design of Everyday Things, click button below
  6. 6. (P.D.F. FILE) The Design of Everyday Things EBOOK EPUB KINDLE PDF

×