Pemilihan strategi dan implementasi Sistem Informasi dalam Dunia Bisnis DOSEN : Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA
Presented by: YOHANES AGUNG NUGROHO-55516120049
eBusiness planning process Penyusunan visi Nilai bisnis dan nilai penyusunan Model dan strategi2 Dalam eBusiness eBusiness...
Latar Belakang MANAJEMEN STRATEGIS Procurement Planning Production Purchasing Warehousing Ordering Distribution Marketing ...
Tujuan Case1 1.Memahami peranan teknologi informasi 2.Melihat aplikasi riil penerapan teknologi informasi 3.Memahami pende...
Case 1 The Global Innovation Revolution and IT’s Indispensable Role Penerapan TI = REVOLUSI GLOBAL
Case 1 Bagaimana kontribusi teknologi informasi untuk keberhasilan bisnis pada perusahaan yang dicontohkan dalam kasus? Be...
Case 12 CVS menggunakan teknologi informasi untuk meningkatkan proses bisnisnya, sehingga terjadi peningkatan kepuasan kon...
Case 13 Brynjolfsson menyebutkan ada 4 cara untuk memanfaatkan teknologi TI yang dimiliki perusahaan. Apakah cara lain yan...
Case 11 Real World Activities Contoh perusahaan global yang menggunakan satu atau lebih dalam 4 strategi sebagaimana yang ...
Case 12 Real World Activities Mengapa beberapa perusahaan dalam industri tertentu, seperti Google, mengadopsi dan mengguna...
Case 4 IT Leaders : Reinventing IT as A Strategic Business Partner Teknologi Informasi Teknologi Informasi Strategi Kompet...
Case 4 Tantangan bisnis dan politik yang akibat Transformasi TI 1 Produksi barang lebih Efisien – Biaya lebih rendah - men...
Case 4 Implikasi pergeseran pandangan strategis TI untuk pekerja TI tradisional dan lembaga pendidikan 2 Teknologi Informa...
Case 4 TI dibutuhkan hampir diseluruh aspek kegiatan bisnis, dimulai dari pengenalan Produk 3 • Perusahaan yang sudah beri...
Case 4 Chapter 21 Real World Activities Contoh Penerapan Implementasi TI di Perusahaan • US$200 juta untuk merombak core b...
Case 41 Real World Activities Contoh Penerapan Implementasi TI di Perusahaan (Lanjutan) Menerapkan sistem Global Digital L...
Case 42 Real World Activities Virtual Reality Technology dalam perusahaan Virtual reality merupakan teknologi canggih yang...
Komponen utama dalam e-business technology management E-Business Technology Management Pengelolaan IT organization Pengelo...
Perencanaan e-Business Dalam bagan proses perencanaan e-busines, difokuskan kepada pemilihan pendekatan2 yang inofatif unt...
Proses perencanaan e-business (I) Proses perencanaan ini terdiri dari tiga komponen utama : Pengembangan strategi Pada tah...
Proses perencanaan e-business (II) Resource management Mengembangkan suatu perencanaan strategis untuk mengatur dan mengem...
Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (I) Technology platforms Internet, intranet, extranet, dan jaringan, sistem komputer, siste...
Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (II) Sumber-sumber data Bayak jenis database operasional maupun khusus termasuk dara wareho...
Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (III) Arsitektur Aplikasi Aplikasi bisnis dari teknologi informasi dirancang sebagai suatu ...
Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (IV) IT organization Struktur organisasi dengan menggunakan fungsi2 sistem informasi dalan ...
Mind Map
Definisi Sistem Informasi Sistem Informasi (SI) adalah suatu kesatuan yang terdiri dari manusia, perangkat keras, piranti ...
Komponen Sistem Informasi SDM Data Software/ Perangkat lunak Hardware/Perangkat keras Network/Data
Definisi Teknologi Informasi Teknologi Informasi (TI) adalah perangkat keras, piranti lunak telekomunikasi, manajemen basi...
Mengapa dunia bisnis butuh IT dan SI? Sistem Informasi memainkan tiga peran penting dalam organisasi yaitu: Mendukung kegi...
Fungsi Sistem Informasi Mendukung strategi Keunggulan kompetitif Mendukung pengambilan keputusan Mendukung proses bisnis d...
Komponen2 Sistem Informasi dalam Implementasinya
Pentingnya Sistem Informasi Sudut pandang pengguna akhir Pengguna akhir/end user menggunakan Sistem Informasi sebagai alat...
Peran Dasar Sistem Informasi Mendukung Operasi Bisnis Kegiatan bisnis perusahaan sehari-hari, dalam aktivitasnya perusahaa...
Aktivitas dalam Sistem informasi Input/entri data Pengolahan data Menghasilkan output : informasi Penyimpanan data Mengont...
Data versus Informasi Data adalah fakta, kejadian nyata atau observasi baik mengenai phenomena secara fisik maupun transak...
Rp 4.750.000 25 pasang Rp. 2.250.000 15 pasang Rp. 3.210.000 25 pasang Rp.4.250.000 20 pasang Wilayah Jakarta-Barat Mal AB...
Perkembangan Sistem Informasi Pengolahan data (1950 – 1960an) Sistem Informasi Manajemen (1960an–1970an) Sistem Pendukung ...
Kategori Sistem Informasi (I) Sistem Pendukung Operasi (Operations Support Systems) Sistem Pemrosesn Transaksi (Transactio...
Kategori Sistem Informasi (II) Sistem Pendukung Manajemen (Management Support Systems) Sistem Informasi Manajemen (Managem...
Kategori Sistem Informasi (III) Kategori Lain Sistem Pakar (Expert Systems) Knowledge Management Systems Business Informat...
Kategori Sistem Informasi
KOMPONEN SISTEM INFORMASI Orang-orang yang mengoperasikan sistem tersebut Prosedur-prosedur, baik manual maupun terototo...
FUNGSI SI DALAM ORGANISASI Mengumpulkan dan menyimpan aktivitas yang dilaksanakan disuatu organisasi, sumber daya yang dip...
suparmono, AMP YKPN 46
AKTIVITAS DALAM RANTAI NILAI ORGANISASI Inbound Logistics : penerimaan, penyimpanan dan distribusi bahan-bahan masukan Ope...
RANTAI SUPLAY Bahan Mentah Pemasok Pabrik Distributor Pengecer Konsumen
AKTIVITAS PENDUKUNG ORGANISASI Infrastruktur Perusahaan : akuntansi, hukum, administrasi umum Sumber Daya Manusia : perekr...
CARA SIA MENAMBAH NILAI ORGANISASI Memperbaiki kualitas dan mengurangi biaya untuk menghasilkan produk dan jasa Memperbaik...
PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Langkah Pengambilan Keputusan: Identifikasi Masalah Pemilihan metode pemecahan masalah Mengumpulkan ...
STRUKTUR KEPUTUSAN Keputusan Terstruktur Berulang-ulang Rutin Mudah dipahami Contoh : Memberi Kredit ke pelanggan lama Ser...
STRATEGI BISNIS Strategi Diferensiasi Produk : Penambahan beberapa fitur layanan Strategi Biaya Rendah
POSISI STRATEGI BISNIS Posisi strategis berdasarkan keanekaragaman: produksi atau jasa dalam industri tertentu Produksi st...
Si pi, yohanes agung nugroho, hapzi ali, sistem informasi, dasar dasar dalm intelegensi bisnis, universitas mercu buana, 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Si pi, yohanes agung nugroho, hapzi ali, sistem informasi, dasar dasar dalm intelegensi bisnis, universitas mercu buana, 2017

43 views

Published on

POWER POINT_SI - PI, Yohanes Agung Nugroho, Hapzi Ali, Sistem Informasi, Dasar dasar dalm intelegensi bisnis, Universitas Mercu Buana, 2017

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Si pi, yohanes agung nugroho, hapzi ali, sistem informasi, dasar dasar dalm intelegensi bisnis, universitas mercu buana, 2017

  1. 1. Pemilihan strategi dan implementasi Sistem Informasi dalam Dunia Bisnis DOSEN : Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA
  2. 2. Presented by: YOHANES AGUNG NUGROHO-55516120049
  3. 3. eBusiness planning process Penyusunan visi Nilai bisnis dan nilai penyusunan Model dan strategi2 Dalam eBusiness eBusiness/ IT strategis dan Arsitektur Aplikasi eBusiness, Pengembangan Dan Pengawasan
  4. 4. Latar Belakang MANAJEMEN STRATEGIS Procurement Planning Production Purchasing Warehousing Ordering Distribution Marketing Controlling, etc Sistem Informasi
  5. 5. Tujuan Case1 1.Memahami peranan teknologi informasi 2.Melihat aplikasi riil penerapan teknologi informasi 3.Memahami pendekatan teknologi informasi dengan measurement, experimentation, sharing, dan replication Case 2 1.Memahami peranan teknologi informasi dalam manajemen strategik 2.Mempelajari pentingnya divisi TI dalam proses bisnis 3.Mengetahui pentingnya peran CIO dalam perusahaan
  6. 6. Case 1 The Global Innovation Revolution and IT’s Indispensable Role Penerapan TI = REVOLUSI GLOBAL
  7. 7. Case 1 Bagaimana kontribusi teknologi informasi untuk keberhasilan bisnis pada perusahaan yang dicontohkan dalam kasus? Berikan contoh dari masing-masing perusahaan dan jelaskan bagaimana teknologi informasi diterapkan sehingga terjadi peningkatan kinerja? 1
  8. 8. Case 12 CVS menggunakan teknologi informasi untuk meningkatkan proses bisnisnya, sehingga terjadi peningkatan kepuasan konsumen mereka. Apa profesi/bisnis lainnya yang bisa mengambil keuntungan dari penerapan teknologi informasi yang sama dan bagaimana caranya? Kembangkan dua kemungkinan berbeda. State Street Boston Corporation (Financial Consultant) PT. Kokoh Inti Aerabam (Distributor bahan bangunan)
  9. 9. Case 13 Brynjolfsson menyebutkan ada 4 cara untuk memanfaatkan teknologi TI yang dimiliki perusahaan. Apakah cara lain yang dapat perusahaan lakukan untuk meningkatkan keuntungan strategis mereka dengan pemberdayaan teknologi IT?
  10. 10. Case 11 Real World Activities Contoh perusahaan global yang menggunakan satu atau lebih dalam 4 strategi sebagaimana yang dijelaskan oleh Brynjolfsoon. Apa perbedaan yang ditemukan dengan ulasan pada case. Jelaskan hasil yang ditemukan dan berita terbaru dan inovasi teknologi yang digunakan.
  11. 11. Case 12 Real World Activities Mengapa beberapa perusahaan dalam industri tertentu, seperti Google, mengadopsi dan menggunakan teknologi yang inovatif sementara pesaingnya dengan bisnis yang sama tidak melakukanya? Teknologi Informasi Business Competition Sistem Informasi Kendala: 1.Investasi sangat besar 2.Kebiasaan lama yang lebih nyaman dengan metode manual 3.Ketidaksesuaian teknologi informasi dengan sistem 4.Ketertutupan perusahaanterhadap informasi global
  12. 12. Case 4 IT Leaders : Reinventing IT as A Strategic Business Partner Teknologi Informasi Teknologi Informasi Strategi Kompetitif Dasar Strategi Kompetitif Dasar Sistem Informasi
  13. 13. Case 4 Tantangan bisnis dan politik yang akibat Transformasi TI 1 Produksi barang lebih Efisien – Biaya lebih rendah - menjual dan melayani lebih baik – Margin profit lebih tinggi CIO bertanggung jawab untuk menggunakan informasi sebagai asset strategis dan bertanggung jawab untuk inovasi model bisnis
  14. 14. Case 4 Implikasi pergeseran pandangan strategis TI untuk pekerja TI tradisional dan lembaga pendidikan 2 Teknologi Informasi Programmer area Karakteristik Bisnis Business area Integrated System
  15. 15. Case 4 TI dibutuhkan hampir diseluruh aspek kegiatan bisnis, dimulai dari pengenalan Produk 3 • Perusahaan yang sudah beridiri 44 tahun ini punya banyak bidang usaha : mining & energy, logging & forestry, agro business, equipment, logistic & transportation, port & infrastructure, dan media • Hasnur Group pun memandang perlu menerapkan aplikasi SAP yang diimplementasikan, antara lain Sales and Distribution, Material Management, Production Planning, Quality Management, Financial, Costing, dan Business Warehouse. Semua sistem tersebut terintegrasi ke dalam satu kesatuan yang saling mendukung Promosi Produk Baru Inovasi Produk
  16. 16. Case 4 Chapter 21 Real World Activities Contoh Penerapan Implementasi TI di Perusahaan • US$200 juta untuk merombak core banking system (eMAS Program) dan membenahi sejumlah aplikasi layanan. • Domestic and International Payment System (DIPS). • Transaksi menggunakan konsep Straight Through Processing (STP) dan sameday service • Sistem Komunikasi Radio • Sistem Database Pelanggan • Global Positioning System (GPS) • SMS TAKSI • TAKSI VOUCHER • Menerapkan sistem Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP),
  17. 17. Case 41 Real World Activities Contoh Penerapan Implementasi TI di Perusahaan (Lanjutan) Menerapkan sistem Global Digital Logistic System (GDLS) •Delivery •Cost •Stock •Return • Menerapkan sistem Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP),
  18. 18. Case 42 Real World Activities Virtual Reality Technology dalam perusahaan Virtual reality merupakan teknologi canggih yang memungkinkan perusahaan untuk melakukan: Perancangan produk melalui virtual modeling Simulasi pengemasan produk Consumer product testing Menerapkan inovasi baru dalam proses manufacture secara virtual Virtual Test Drive Toyota Parallel virtual reality development platform Aplikasi virtual reality Industri
  19. 19. Komponen utama dalam e-business technology management E-Business Technology Management Pengelolaan IT organization Pengelolaan Perkembangan Aplikasi Dan teknologi Pengelolaan E-Business Dan IT strategy CEO dan CIO CIO dan CTO CIO dan IT directors
  20. 20. Perencanaan e-Business Dalam bagan proses perencanaan e-busines, difokuskan kepada pemilihan pendekatan2 yang inofatif untuk memuaskan nilai pelanggan dari suatu perusahaan dan tentu saja untuk mencapai tujuan bisnis suatu perusahaan Proses perencanaan ini akan menuju kepada pembentukan strategi2 dan model2 bisnis, untuk suatu platform e-business dan e- commerce yang baru, termasuk perubahan proses, produk dan pelayanan. Kemudian perusahaan mengembangkan suatu strategi2 IT dan arsitektur IT yang mendukung pembentukan dan pengimplementasian aplikasi e-business baru yang direncanakan
  21. 21. Proses perencanaan e-business (I) Proses perencanaan ini terdiri dari tiga komponen utama : Pengembangan strategi Pada tahanapan ini perusahaan harus mengembangkan suatu strategi e-business dan e- commerce yang mendukung visi bisnis perusahaan, dan menggunakan teknologi informasi untuk membuat suatu sistem e-business yang memfokuskan kepada pelanggan dan nilai bisnis
  22. 22. Proses perencanaan e-business (II) Resource management Mengembangkan suatu perencanaan strategis untuk mengatur dan mengembangkan sumber2 daya Teknologi Informasi termasuk personel IS, hardware, software, data dan network bisnis Technology architecture Membuat suatu pilihan IT strategic yang menggambarkan arsitektur teknologi informasi dan dirancang untuk mendukung e-business perusahaan dan e-commerce iniatives
  23. 23. Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (I) Technology platforms Internet, intranet, extranet, dan jaringan, sistem komputer, sistem perangkat lunak, dan diintegrasikan dengan applikasi perangkat lunak yang digunakan perusahaan untuk menyediakan suatu infrastruktur dalam bidan g komputer dan komunikasi, atau platform (dasar) yang mendukung penggunaan strategi dari Teknologi Informasi untuk e-business dan e-commerce
  24. 24. Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (II) Sumber-sumber data Bayak jenis database operasional maupun khusus termasuk dara warehouses, dan Internet/intranet database yang menyimpan dan menyediakan data dan informasi bagi proses bisnis dan pendukung keputusan
  25. 25. Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (III) Arsitektur Aplikasi Aplikasi bisnis dari teknologi informasi dirancang sebagai suatu arsitektur yang terintegrasi dari sistem perusahaan yang mendukung srtategic e-business iniatives, juga proses bisnis secara keseluruhan. • Contoh : Suatu arsitektur applikasi harus dapat mendukung pengembangan dan pemeliharaan aplikasi supply chain, integrasi ERP, CRM
  26. 26. Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi (IV) IT organization Struktur organisasi dengan menggunakan fungsi2 sistem informasi dalan suatu perusahaan, juga penggunaan tenaga2 ahli di bidang sistem informasi untuk mencapai perubahan strategi dari suatu bisnis. Bentuk dari suatu organisasi IT tergantung pada filosofi manajerial dan bisnis/IT strategi yang diformulasikan selama proses perencanaan strategis
  27. 27. Mind Map
  28. 28. Definisi Sistem Informasi Sistem Informasi (SI) adalah suatu kesatuan yang terdiri dari manusia, perangkat keras, piranti lunak, jaringan komunikasi dan sumber daya data yang mengumpulkan, mentransformasi dan mendistribusikan informasi di dalam suatu organisasi.
  29. 29. Komponen Sistem Informasi SDM Data Software/ Perangkat lunak Hardware/Perangkat keras Network/Data
  30. 30. Definisi Teknologi Informasi Teknologi Informasi (TI) adalah perangkat keras, piranti lunak telekomunikasi, manajemen basis data dan teknologi lainnya yang digunakan dalam Sistem Informasi. Teknologi Informasi mempengaruhi proses perusahaan dalam melakukan transaksi bisnis. Contoh : dalam dunia perbankan, penggunaan ATM
  31. 31. Mengapa dunia bisnis butuh IT dan SI? Sistem Informasi memainkan tiga peran penting dalam organisasi yaitu: Mendukung kegiatan operasi bisnis perusahaan Mendukung Pengambilan keputusan manajerial Mendukung pencapaian keunggulan kompetitif strategis
  32. 32. Fungsi Sistem Informasi Mendukung strategi Keunggulan kompetitif Mendukung pengambilan keputusan Mendukung proses bisnis dan aktivitas perusahaan
  33. 33. Komponen2 Sistem Informasi dalam Implementasinya
  34. 34. Pentingnya Sistem Informasi Sudut pandang pengguna akhir Pengguna akhir/end user menggunakan Sistem Informasi sebagai alat untuk mendukung aktivitas mereka baik sehari- hari Sudut pandang perusahaan Perusahaan memandang sistem informasi sebagai suatu pendukung untuk mencapai tujuan perusahaan baik secara strategis maupun pencapaian visi dan misi perusahaan secara keseluruhan Sudut pandang masyarakat global Penggunaan sistem informasi membuat masyrakat global dapat saling berkomunikasi dan berinteraksi tanpa batasan waktu dan tempat
  35. 35. Peran Dasar Sistem Informasi Mendukung Operasi Bisnis Kegiatan bisnis perusahaan sehari-hari, dalam aktivitasnya perusahaan menggunakan sistem informasi agar operasi bisnis perusahaan dapat berjalan lebih efektif dan efisien Mendukung pengambilan keputusan Sistem Informasi mendukung pengambilan keputusan yang tepat bagi suatu organisasi Mendukung keunggulan strategis Pencapaian keunggulan kompetitif di antara perusahaan Lain dan menempatkan perusahaan dalam posisi strategis
  36. 36. Aktivitas dalam Sistem informasi Input/entri data Pengolahan data Menghasilkan output : informasi Penyimpanan data Mengontrol perfomansi sistem
  37. 37. Data versus Informasi Data adalah fakta, kejadian nyata atau observasi baik mengenai phenomena secara fisik maupun transaksi bisnis. Informasi adalah data yang telah dikonversikan ke dalam bentuk yang mempunyai arti dan dapat digunakan untuk tujuan tertentu oleh pengguna akhir.
  38. 38. Rp 4.750.000 25 pasang Rp. 2.250.000 15 pasang Rp. 3.210.000 25 pasang Rp.4.250.000 20 pasang Wilayah Jakarta-Barat Mal ABC Michael J.L sepatu anak seri winnie the pooh Juni 2003 Data Processing Sales manager : Michael J.L Wilayah penjualan : Jakarta-Barat, Mal ABC Penjualan untuk bulan Juni 2003 : Kuantitas 80 pasang Total = Rp. 14.460.000 Jenis = sepatu anak seri Winnie the Pooh D A T A Informasi
  39. 39. Perkembangan Sistem Informasi Pengolahan data (1950 – 1960an) Sistem Informasi Manajemen (1960an–1970an) Sistem Pendukung Keputusan (1970an-1980an) Sistem Pendukung Strategis dan End User (1980an – 1990an) • End User Computing System • Executive Information System • Expert System • Strategic Information System Enterprise Global dan Internetworking (1990an-2000an) Internetworked Information Systems
  40. 40. Kategori Sistem Informasi (I) Sistem Pendukung Operasi (Operations Support Systems) Sistem Pemrosesn Transaksi (Transaction Processing Systems) Sistem pengaturan Porses (Proses Control Systems) Sistem Kolaborasi Perusahaan (Enterprise Collaboration Systems)
  41. 41. Kategori Sistem Informasi (II) Sistem Pendukung Manajemen (Management Support Systems) Sistem Informasi Manajemen (Management Information Systems) Sistem Pendukung Keputusan (Decision Support Systems) Sistem Informasi Eksekutif (Executive Information Systems)
  42. 42. Kategori Sistem Informasi (III) Kategori Lain Sistem Pakar (Expert Systems) Knowledge Management Systems Business Information Systems Strategic Information Systems
  43. 43. Kategori Sistem Informasi
  44. 44. KOMPONEN SISTEM INFORMASI Orang-orang yang mengoperasikan sistem tersebut Prosedur-prosedur, baik manual maupun terototomatisasi yang dilibatkan dalam mengumpulkan, memproses dan menyimpan data tentang aktivitas-aktivitas organisasi Data tentang proses-proses bisnis Software yang dipakai untuk memproses data organisasi Infrastruktur teknologi informasi
  45. 45. FUNGSI SI DALAM ORGANISASI Mengumpulkan dan menyimpan aktivitas yang dilaksanakan disuatu organisasi, sumber daya yang dipengaruhi oleh aktivitas-aktivitas tersebut dan para pelaku dalam aktivitas tersebut Mangubah data dalam menjadi informasi yang berguna bagi pihak manajemen Menyediakan pengendalian yang memadai
  46. 46. suparmono, AMP YKPN 46
  47. 47. AKTIVITAS DALAM RANTAI NILAI ORGANISASI Inbound Logistics : penerimaan, penyimpanan dan distribusi bahan-bahan masukan Operasi : aktivitas untuk mengubah masukan menjadi barang dan jasa Outbound Logistics : distribusi produk ke pelanggan Pemasaran dan Penjualan Pelayanan : Dukungan purna jual dan maintenance
  48. 48. RANTAI SUPLAY Bahan Mentah Pemasok Pabrik Distributor Pengecer Konsumen
  49. 49. AKTIVITAS PENDUKUNG ORGANISASI Infrastruktur Perusahaan : akuntansi, hukum, administrasi umum Sumber Daya Manusia : perekrutan, pengontrolan, pelatihan dan kompensasi kepada pegawai Teknologi : Peningkatan produk dan jasa (penelitian) Pembelian
  50. 50. CARA SIA MENAMBAH NILAI ORGANISASI Memperbaiki kualitas dan mengurangi biaya untuk menghasilkan produk dan jasa Memperbaiki Efisiensi Memperbaiki Pengambilan Keputusan Berbagi Pengetahuan
  51. 51. PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN Langkah Pengambilan Keputusan: Identifikasi Masalah Pemilihan metode pemecahan masalah Mengumpulkan data yang dibutuhkan untuk melaksanakan model keputusan tersebut Mengimplementasikan model tersebut Mengevaluasi sisi positif dari tiap alternatif yang ada Melaksanakan solusi terpilih
  52. 52. STRUKTUR KEPUTUSAN Keputusan Terstruktur Berulang-ulang Rutin Mudah dipahami Contoh : Memberi Kredit ke pelanggan lama Sering diotomatisasi Keputusan Semi Terstruktur Peraturan yang tidak lengkap Kebutuhan untuk membuat penilaian dan pertimbangan subyektif Contoh : Menetapkan anggaran pemasaran Menggunakan DSS Kaputusan Tidak Terstruktur Tidak berulang dan rutin Tidak ada model untuk memecahakan masalah ini Butuh intuisi
  53. 53. STRATEGI BISNIS Strategi Diferensiasi Produk : Penambahan beberapa fitur layanan Strategi Biaya Rendah
  54. 54. POSISI STRATEGI BISNIS Posisi strategis berdasarkan keanekaragaman: produksi atau jasa dalam industri tertentu Produksi strategis berdasarkan kebutuhan : melayani semua kebutuhan kelompok tertentu Posisi strategis berdasarkan akses : pengelompokan pelanggan berdasarkan geografis atau ukuran

×