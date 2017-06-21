Loopholes - gesinne

Gesinne
•Ons kom uit verskillende families, gesinne en agtergronde ...met iets in gemeen •Baie loopholes (verskonings) vir hoekom ...
• Daar is ‘n Bybelse ideaal wat vir ons dikwels voel of dit buite ons bereik is •Is ons bereid om die ideaal na te streef ...
Paulus se prentjie in Ef.6:1-3 en Kol.3:18-21 : •‘n Nuwe onbeproefde prentjie vir daardie tyd…Alle mense het dieselfde waa...
•Ons is ambassadeurs van die genade en vergifnis wat God gee vir gebroke mense. •Stukkend en gebroke? Jesus het juis sy le...
Hoe? •Ef.5:21 “Wees uit eerbied vir Christus aan mekaar onderdanig”
Kom neer op die vraag : Wat kan ek doen om te help? •Jesus het vir ons die voorbeeld kom stel •Dit gee die boodskap deur d...
•Dit het niks te doen met outoriteit nie, dis wat jy doen met jou outoriteit •“When you want to ask it least, you need to ...
  1. 1. Gesinne
  2. 2. •Ons kom uit verskillende families, gesinne en agtergronde ...met iets in gemeen •Baie loopholes (verskonings) vir hoekom ons nie ons rol kan speel nie •...ons behoort van beter te weet en beter te kan doen.
  3. 3. • Daar is ‘n Bybelse ideaal wat vir ons dikwels voel of dit buite ons bereik is •Is ons bereid om die ideaal na te streef of kies ons om met ons werklikheid vrede te maak?
  4. 4. Paulus se prentjie in Ef.6:1-3 en Kol.3:18-21 : •‘n Nuwe onbeproefde prentjie vir daardie tyd…Alle mense het dieselfde waarde .. •Die grootste loophole van ons tyd as dit kom by ons gesinne : Ons lewe in ‘n kultuur wat sê alles is ok – almal sukkel mos.
  5. 5. •Ons is ambassadeurs van die genade en vergifnis wat God gee vir gebroke mense. •Stukkend en gebroke? Jesus het juis sy lewe ook daarvoor gegee... •“Never let go of the ideal even though we live in a very real, broken world”
  6. 6. Hoe? •Ef.5:21 “Wees uit eerbied vir Christus aan mekaar onderdanig”
  7. 7. Kom neer op die vraag : Wat kan ek doen om te help? •Jesus het vir ons die voorbeeld kom stel •Dit gee die boodskap deur dat ek hier is vir jou •Volgelinge van Jesus soek nie loopholes nie …dienswerk is hulle trademark.
  8. 8. •Dit het niks te doen met outoriteit nie, dis wat jy doen met jou outoriteit •“When you want to ask it least, you need to ask it most”

