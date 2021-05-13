Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL RIEGO EN EL AGUACATE. Clemente Méndez Hernández Servicio Técnico de Agricultura y Desarrollo Rural Cabildo Insular de T...
PREGUNTAS • ¿Es necesario regar? ¿Cuánto? • ¿Qué tipo de riego puedo instalar? • ¿Cómo regar?, ¿varío frecuencia o dosis d...
Transpiración Escorrentía Evaporación Precipitación Riego Percolación Ascenso capilar Flujo subterráneo Entrada Flujo subt...
Transpiración Evaporación Precipitación Riego Percolación Profundidad límite de la raíces Balance Hídrico Evapotranspiraci...
Precipitación Riego Percolación Balance Hídrico Evapotranspiración, ET S S = (Pp+Ri) - (ET +Per) Si se cumple que: • (Pp+R...
http://www.agrocabildo.org/recomendaciones_riego.asp
Herramientas indispensables para saber cómo regar
Herramienta indispensable para saber regar
Manejo del RIEGO a partir del control del contenido de agua en el suelo 15 cm 30 cm 20 cm 40 cm
Aguacatero de 2 años creciendo con 29% de capacidad de aire. Arenoso Aguacatero creciendo con un 7,5% de aire en el suelo....
Hipoxia Alteración de partición y síntesis de Carbohidratos  Asimilación CO2 Alteraciones hídricas  Transpiración y cond...
¿QUÉ HAGO CON LOS POROS? Punto de marchitez
Agua útil: 5% PM: 6% CC: 11% Arcilloso Disponibilidad de agua en un suelo Agua útil: 12% PM: 32% CC: 44% PM: 7% CC: 23% Ag...
EFECTO DEL MANEJO DE RIEGO EN LA AIREACIÓN (TRES PROGRAMAS DE RIEGO) Porosidad Total = 50% 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 0 5 ...
Hay que intentar mojar el 45% del Área Sombreada
Suelos de baja macroporosidad PSM 60 a 70% PSM 45 – 70% EFECTO DEL ÁREA MOJADO EN LA ASFIXIA DE RAÍCES PSM = Porcentaje de...
5 m 0,5 m Volumen suelo: 5 x 4 x 0,50 = 10 m³ Volumen poros: 5 x 4 x 0,25 = 5 m³ • 50% minerales y materia orgánica • 50% ...
Disponibilidad de agua en el suelo PM: 7% CC: 23% Agua útil: 16% Agua riego: 0,064 l/l Franco Matriz sólida Volumen suelo:...
0,064 x 5000 = 320 litros por riego 232 : 7 = 33,14 l/día 320:33,14 = 9,6 día Pero no regamos el 100% de la superficie, si...
Desnivel desde el estanque hasta última huerta de 70 m Q nominal 70 l/h P = 0,3 bar Q = 11 l/h P = 7 bar Q = 180 l/h Estan...
cutícula epidermis parénquima empalizada parénquima esponjoso Estoma xilema floema cámara aerífera
¿Conozco el comportamiento de mi suelo? ¿Cuál es mi tiempo de riego óptimo? ¿Cada cuánto tiempo riego? ¿Cuánta agua gasto ...
Bibliografía. • R. Ferreyra E., G. Sellés van Sch., P. Gil M., R. Ruiz Sch., C. Barrera M.B. y J. Celedón A. 2007. Manejo ...
  1. 1. EL RIEGO EN EL AGUACATE. Clemente Méndez Hernández Servicio Técnico de Agricultura y Desarrollo Rural Cabildo Insular de Tenerife
  2. 2. PREGUNTAS • ¿Es necesario regar? ¿Cuánto? • ¿Qué tipo de riego puedo instalar? • ¿Cómo regar?, ¿varío frecuencia o dosis de riego? • ¿Se cuánto gasto? • ¿otros problemas que se puedan presenta?
  3. 3. Transpiración Escorrentía Evaporación Precipitación Riego Percolación Ascenso capilar Flujo subterráneo Entrada Flujo subterráneo Salida Profundidad límite de la raíces Balance Hídrico
  4. 4. Transpiración Evaporación Precipitación Riego Percolación Profundidad límite de la raíces Balance Hídrico Evapotranspiración, ET
  5. 5. Precipitación Riego Percolación Balance Hídrico Evapotranspiración, ET S S = (Pp+Ri) - (ET +Per) Si se cumple que: • (Pp+Ri) es menor que (ET +Per) FALTA DE AGUA = Déficit hídrico • (Pp+Ri) es mayor que (ET +Per) EXCESO de AGUA = Encharcamiento HIPOXIA
  6. 6. http://www.agrocabildo.org/recomendaciones_riego.asp
  7. 7. Herramientas indispensables para saber cómo regar
  8. 8. Herramienta indispensable para saber regar
  9. 9. Manejo del RIEGO a partir del control del contenido de agua en el suelo 15 cm 30 cm 20 cm 40 cm
  10. 10. Aguacatero de 2 años creciendo con 29% de capacidad de aire. Arenoso Aguacatero creciendo con un 7,5% de aire en el suelo. Arcilloso
  11. 11. Hipoxia Alteración de partición y síntesis de Carbohidratos  Asimilación CO2 Alteraciones hídricas  Transpiración y conductancia estomática Alteración de Procesos metabólicos CH, proteínas, Ác. Orgánicos, lípidos Alteración de absorción de minerales (N, K,  Fe, Mn) Koslowski (1997), Hsu et al. (1999) Liao y Lin (2001), Jackson (2002). * Muerte raíces *  Micorrizas *  Metabolismo radical • Conductividad hidráulica Cambios hormonales ABA, ACC CK, GA RESPUESTAS FISIOLÓGICAS DE LA PLANTA ANTE DEFICIENCIA DE O2 EN SUELO
  12. 12. ¿QUÉ HAGO CON LOS POROS? Punto de marchitez
  13. 13. Agua útil: 5% PM: 6% CC: 11% Arcilloso Disponibilidad de agua en un suelo Agua útil: 12% PM: 32% CC: 44% PM: 7% CC: 23% Agua útil: 16% Matriz sólida Agua riego: 0,048 l/l Agua riego: 0,02 l/l Agua riego: 0,064 l/l Arenoso Matriz sólida Franco Matriz sólida
  14. 14. EFECTO DEL MANEJO DE RIEGO EN LA AIREACIÓN (TRES PROGRAMAS DE RIEGO) Porosidad Total = 50% 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 0 5 10 15 20 Dias Contenido de humedad volumen 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 Contenido de aire% Frecuente Frecuente No Frecuente 30% CdC 20% Macroporos Umbral riego 40% Humedad 24%; 26% de aire
  15. 15. Hay que intentar mojar el 45% del Área Sombreada
  16. 16. Suelos de baja macroporosidad PSM 60 a 70% PSM 45 – 70% EFECTO DEL ÁREA MOJADO EN LA ASFIXIA DE RAÍCES PSM = Porcentaje de suelo mojado
  17. 17. 5 m 0,5 m Volumen suelo: 5 x 4 x 0,50 = 10 m³ Volumen poros: 5 x 4 x 0,25 = 5 m³ • 50% minerales y materia orgánica • 50% son poros
  19. 19. Disponibilidad de agua en el suelo PM: 7% CC: 23% Agua útil: 16% Agua riego: 0,064 l/l Franco Matriz sólida Volumen suelo: 5 x 4 x 0,50 = 10 m³ Volumen poros: 5 x 4 x 0,25 = 5 m³ 5 m 0,5 m 0,064 x 5000 = 320 litros por riego
  20. 20. 0,064 x 5000 = 320 litros por riego 232 : 7 = 33,14 l/día 320:33,14 = 9,6 día Pero no regamos el 100% de la superficie, sino el 60% con gotero. Por tanto, mi suelo no retiene 320 litros de agua sino el 60% de esa cantidad; es decir 0,6 x 320 = 192 litros. Haciendo los mismos cálculos: 232 : 7 = 33,14 l/día 192 : 33,14 = 5,8 días Siguiendo con el ejemplo, ahora estamos en el mes de julio donde existe un ET media de 5,8 mm día. Poniendo esa misma cantidad tendríamos que cada árbol necesitaría unos 382 litros a la semana, mojamos el 45% de la superficie. 382 : 7 = 54,57 l/día 144 : 54,57 = 2,6 días
  21. 21. Desnivel desde el estanque hasta última huerta de 70 m Q nominal 70 l/h P = 0,3 bar Q = 11 l/h P = 7 bar Q = 180 l/h Estanque
  22. 22. cutícula epidermis parénquima empalizada parénquima esponjoso Estoma xilema floema cámara aerífera
  23. 23. ¿Conozco el comportamiento de mi suelo? ¿Cuál es mi tiempo de riego óptimo? ¿Cada cuánto tiempo riego? ¿Cuánta agua gasto al mes? ¿Cuánta agua echan mis EMISORES? ¿De cuántos emisores recibe agua mi árbol? ¿Cuánta agua necesitan mis árboles? ¿Cuánto suelo mojan mis emisores?
  24. 24. Bibliografía. • R. Ferreyra E., G. Sellés van Sch., P. Gil M., R. Ruiz Sch., C. Barrera M.B. y J. Celedón A. 2007. Manejo del riego y suelo en palto. Boletín INIA nº 160, 120 pag. • R. Ferreyra E., G. Sellés van Sch., P. Gil M., R. Ruiz Sch. y C. Barrera M. 2008. Manejo de la clorosis férrica en palto. Boletín INIA nº 181, 58 pag. • R. Ferreyra E., G. Sellés van Sch., P. Gil M. y R. Ruiz Sch. 2011. Asfixia radicular en huertos de paltos: manejo del riego y suelo. Boletín INIA nº 231, 54 pag. • R. Ferreyra E. y G. Sellés van Sch. 2013. Manual de riego para especies frutales. Uso eficiente del agua de riego y estrategias para enfrentar periodos de escasez. Boletín INIA nº 278, 320 pag. www.biblioteca.inia.cl Dentro de aquí seleccionar boletines INIA y ponemos el número de boletín, ir al final y bajar en pdf. Se abre debajo y se pincha y ya iría a descarga o donde queramos almacenarlo en el ordenador.

