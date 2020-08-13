MKEU bab6 klp.1 (SP3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sumber-Sumber Penawaran Modal Kelompok 1 : -Rida Widya Sari -Nadira Amri -Rahmawati -Kezia Aurelia -Agrian Sari -Adelia We...
SUMBER-SUMBER PENAWARAN MODAL MENURUT ASALNYA Adalah modal atau funds yang dibentuk atau di hasilkan sendiri di dalam peru...
Modal Asing 1. Modal Yang terutama memperhatikan kepada kepentingannya sendiri, yaitu kepentingan kreditur. 2. Modal yang ...
1. Suplier Supplier memberikan dana kepada suatu perusahaan di dalam bentuk penjualan barang secara kredit, baik untuk jan...
3R dan 5C dalam perbankan 3R • Returns • Repayment capacity • Risk-bearing ability 5C • Character • Capacity • Capital • C...
3 Badan Pemerintah dalam rangka pelaksanaan pembentukan pasar modal • Badan Pembina Pasar Modal • Badan Pelaksana Pasar Mo...
• Tabungan dari subyek-subyek ekonomi. • Penciptaan atau kreasi uang/kredit oleh Bank-bank • Intensifikasi dari pada pengg...
Cara Pemindahan Modal • Cara Langsung Cara pemindahan di mana pembentuk modal langsung memberikan modal yang dibentuknya k...
Gambar Penyerahan Kekayaan dari tiga sumber untuk investasi Tabungan-tabungan Intensifikasi Penggunaan Bank-Bank Kreasi Kr...
THANK YOU
Manajemen Keuangan
STIE TRI DHARMA NUSANTARA
KELOMPOK 1

  Sumber-Sumber Penawaran Modal Kelompok 1 : -Rida Widya Sari -Nadira Amri -Rahmawati -Kezia Aurelia -Agrian Sari -Adelia Wesley -Yahya Muhaimin -Kristina Marista Risna
  2. 2. SUMBER-SUMBER PENAWARAN MODAL MENURUT ASALNYA Adalah modal atau funds yang dibentuk atau di hasilkan sendiri di dalam perusahaan. Adaapun sumber intern dari pada funds yang terutama didalam perusahaan adalah “keuntungan yang di tahan” (retained, net profit) dan akumulasi penyusutan ( accumulated depreciations ) Sumber Intern 01 Sumber Eksternal Adalah sumber yang berasal dari luar perusahaan. Funds yang berasal dari sumber extern adalah funds yang berasal dari para kreditur dan pemilik, peserta atau pengambil bagian didalam perusahaan. 02
  3. 3. Modal Asing 1. Modal Yang terutama memperhatikan kepada kepentingannya sendiri, yaitu kepentingan kreditur. 2. Modal yang tidak mempunyai pengaruh terhadapa penyelenggaraaan perusahaan. 3. Modal dengan beban bunga yang tetap, tanpa memandang adanya keuntungan atau kerugian. 4. Modal yang hanya sementara turut bekerja sama di dalam perusahaan. 5. Modal yang dijamin, modal yang mempunyai hak didahulukan (hak preferent) sebelum modal sendiri di dalam likuidasi. Modal Sendiri 1. Modal terutama tertarik dan berkepentingan terhadapa kontinuitas, kelancaran dan keselamatan 2. Modal yang dengan kekuasaannya dapat mempengaruhi politik perusahaan. 3. Modal yang mempunyai hak atas laba sesudah pembayaran bunga kepada modal asing. 4. Modal yang digunakan di dalam perusahaan untuk waktu yang tidak terbatas atau tidak tertentu lamanya. 5. Modal yang menjadi jaminan, dan haknya adalah sesudah modal asing di dalam likuidasi Perbedaan Modal Asing dan Modal Sendiri
  4. 4. 1. Suplier Supplier memberikan dana kepada suatu perusahaan di dalam bentuk penjualan barang secara kredit, baik untuk jangka pendek ( kurang dari 1 tahun ), maupun untuk jangka menengah (lebih dari 1 tahun dan kurang dari 10 tahun). 2. Bank-bank Bank adalah lembaga kredit yang mempunyai tugas utama memberikan kredit di samping pemberian jasa-jasa lain di bidang keuangan. 3. Pasar Modal Pasar modal (capital market) adalah suatu pengertian abstrak yang mempertemukan dua kelompok yang saling berhadapan tetapi yang kepentingannya saling isi mengisi. Suplier, Bank dan Pasar Modal sebagai sumber dana extern utama
  5. 5. 3R dan 5C dalam perbankan 3R • Returns • Repayment capacity • Risk-bearing ability 5C • Character • Capacity • Capital • Collateral • Conditions
  6. 6. 3 Badan Pemerintah dalam rangka pelaksanaan pembentukan pasar modal • Badan Pembina Pasar Modal • Badan Pelaksana Pasar Modal (BAPEPAM) • PT. Danareksa
  7. 7. • Tabungan dari subyek-subyek ekonomi. • Penciptaan atau kreasi uang/kredit oleh Bank-bank • Intensifikasi dari pada penggunaan uang. SUMBER PENAWARAN MODAL MENURUT CARA TERJADINYA,
  8. 8. Cara Pemindahan Modal • Cara Langsung Cara pemindahan di mana pembentuk modal langsung memberikan modal yang dibentuknya kepada perusahaan atau pihak yang membutuhkannya. • Cara Tidak Langsung Cara pemindahan dimana pembentuk modal tidak secara langsung memberikan modalnya kepada perusahaan yang membutuhkannya, melainkan penterahannya melalui suatu lembaga kredit (misalnya Bank), dan dimana pada mulanya Bank bertindak sebagai peminta atau pembeli terhadap penabung, kemudian dia bertindak sebagai penawar atau penjual terhadap perusahaan yang membutuhkannya.
  9. 9. Gambar Penyerahan Kekayaan dari tiga sumber untuk investasi Tabungan-tabungan Intensifikasi Penggunaan Bank-Bank Kreasi Kredit Intensifikasi Investasi A B C D E F G
  10. 10. THANK YOU

