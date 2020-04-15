Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 1 EL ARRIERO El tabaco, sostenido en su boca, desprendía un hilo en espiral que el viento rezag...
Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 2 El fogón ocupaba la mitad de la cocina, al lado de la chimenea una gran ventana hacia las vec...
Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 3 A las cuatro de la tarde, llegaba a la fonda “El descanso”, una casona de seis techos y cuatr...
Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 4 una pequeña corriente de agua, la cual tenía que franquear, pasando por entre dos troncos que...
Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 5 La noche empezó a cubrirlo todo, las sombras avanzaban con lentitud y llegaban hasta su coraz...
Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 6 de su memoria aquel suceso que marcaría su vida, y le haría tomar nuevas decisiones y otros r...
  1. 1. Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 1 EL ARRIERO El tabaco, sostenido en su boca, desprendía un hilo en espiral que el viento rezagaba por la gran hondonada dejada por las pisadas de las mulas y caballos al pasar, en sus ires y venires, las ramas de los arboles enredaban su pensar; debía llegar con su carga a la fonda más cercana antes de que la lluvia se hiciese más fuerte, poder descansar de ese fatigoso viaje que emprendió a las cinco de la mañana del día anterior, y poder entregar a tiempo su carga de café, repartida en sus doce mulas. Cuatro días de camino entre trochas, riachuelos, caminos enlodados, y fondas donde arrimar y tomar unos cuantos rones o aguardientes; iba cumpliendo hasta ahora; solo faltaba un día más para llegar a la gran ciudad donde tenía que dejar su carga, y ésta poder ser transportada por tren hasta el puerto y de allí ser embarcada vía marítima hacia el destino europeo. Una lluvia pertinaz le acompañaba, su mulera puesta, le cubría una parte de su lóbrega existencia y evitaba que su cuerpo se empara del todo, parecía una sombra más entre los relámpagos que empezaban a sonar entre las montañas que debía de cruzar, sus mulas caminaban una de tras de otra como larga cadena de pensamientos que se agolpaban en su cabeza. Su familia; una esposa, doce hijos que lo esperaban y que oraban junto a una imagen desteñida de la virgen de los remedios, que colgaba en un rincón de la habitación para que su caminar sea tranquilo, para que su manto le cubra y proteja en su travesía, para que no le sucede ningún mal y algún peligro y pueda regresar a casa sin ningún contratiempo. Su casa quedaba en medio de una explanada, rodeada del frondoso árbol de níspero, una huerta casera y un largo sembrado de café que se perdía a la vista, surcando el camino de entrada. Una gran chimenea, por donde, siempre a las cuatro de la mañana, escupía bocanadas de humo gris, el cual, empezada a salir sin prisa, hasta que la corriente cálida que subía se los llevaba formando figuras que se desvanecían ante las miradas. Dos cuartos grandes se comunicaban entre sí, por una pequeña abertura que carecía de puerta, una cortina hecha de retazos y sujeta por una cuerda, hacía las veces de ella. Sus retazos de colores, formaban una hermosa flor con grandes pétalos, y servía de mensaje paras sus habitantes, los hermanos; desde las camas, cinco en total, esta flor se desfiguraba y en la mente de cada uno de nosotros se formaba una imagen diferente, para los mayores podía ser el presagio de un destino, descolorido y desolado, una puerta astral para visitar mundos mágicos, llenos de aventuras y mil experiencias; para los menores un sueño de colores, un viaje hacia la ciudad llena de calles, aunque fueran pocos, una fuente de soda donde comprar un helado o un pequeño parque donde dejar correr las energías y sudar, no solo de cargar canastos llenos de café, yuca o plátanos, sino de jugar y deambular. La cocina era grande, más grande que las habitaciones, un fogón de leña con tres huecos por donde salía la candela que hacían cocinar los alimentos. Estaba construido de ladrillo y barro, empañetado con argamasa de tierra húmeda, residuos de fibras de fique, estiércol de equinos y bovinos que, el “Arriero” y su prole, amasaban con sus pies, dándole la mejor consistencia y firmeza, para que no se despegara con el calor de la madera ardiente que trepidada en su interior.
  2. 2. Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 2 El fogón ocupaba la mitad de la cocina, al lado de la chimenea una gran ventana hacia las veces de cuadro decorativo, en donde se vislumbraba la colina, llena de árboles de guama, una parte del guadual y unos cuantos palos floridos de café, terminan por cerrar la vista, desde el interior de la cocina. En la noche la vista era franqueada por una gran ventana hecha de orillos de ceiba, que había sido acerrada desde los tiempos del abuelo, con un gran trocero, cuyo cuerpo metálico yace como recuerdo en la pieza de los trebejos localizada al lado de la despulpadora de café, a unos cuantos metros del camino de entrado a la casa. La habitación del “Arriero” y su esposa, era la más pequeña, contigua a la cocina, se accedía por dos puertas pequeñas, una hacia la cocina, y lo otra, localizada en medio de un gran corredor, pavimentado con enormes ladrillos de barro sin quemar, dándole una bella apariencia adoquinada. Su esposa, de mediana estatura, figura fuerte y brazos cortos, cabello liso, cogido con una liga de color negro, formaba una manta negra atrás de su cabeza y le daba un tono de matrona, en ocasiones, se colocaba una pañoleta de color rosa, dándole un toque ceremonial de un ser maravilloso sacada de los cuentos de “Gorky”. Su mirada tenía la dulzura y el encanto de un ser maternal, el negro claro de sus pupilas contrastaba con sus ideas, siempre diáfanas y translucidas. Su voz un manantial de armonías, nunca se vio obligada a levantarlos o llegar hasta los gritos, sus órdenes se cumplían sin discusión y con la mayor rapidez; todos le teníamos un gran respeto, haciendo de sus mandatos ley que se llevaban a cabo en la mayor brevedad y siempre con la mejor intención. Su caminar era lento, pero seguro, cojeaba de su pierna izquierda, debido a que cuando niña sufrió la enfermedad llamada gota que atrofió esa extremidad, quedando deteriorada la articulación de su tobillo. Lo cual no le impedía para desplazarse entre los cafetales, recoger leña, buscar huevos en el gallinero y hasta coger café, cuando era necesario. Su figura se confundía en la distancia, como una sombra ágil y en busca siempre de alguna tarea, desde que despertaba, a las 4 de la mañana, hasta que anochecía, nunca dejaba de moverse, solo el sueño reparador aquietaba su ímpetu de hacer cosas. Era buena lectora, contaba que el abuelo, o sea su padre, no confiaba mucho en las mujeres, una vez nos dijo que su padre afirmaba que “las mujeres son pesetas falsas,” y solo les daba estudio a sus hermanos; en las tardes, después del algo; éste consistía en arepa, chocolate u otro tipo de alimentos, que se repartía a eso de las tres de la tarde; luego, nos reunía para contarnos bellas y maravillosas historias, y fragmentos de novelas, que había leído al escondido o en las noches a la luz de una vela de cebo. La madre del “Arriero” había muerto cuando este contaba con unos cuatro años y medio, su padre se juntó a vivir con otra mujer, la cual no lo trataba bien, y a esa edad decide abandonar el hogar e ir a buscar el destino en diferentes partes de la geografía colombiana. Era hijo de nadie y soñador del destino, buscaba en cada rincón un lugar donde quedarse, pero no echaba raíces, y como el viento antes del vendaval levantaba las hojas de su vida y volaba hacia otro lugar donde descansar y aprendió que las circunstancias son más importantes que las ideas, por eso solo pudo aprender a estampar su firma, la cual escribía de memoria, y que aún conservo en su registro de cedula de trabajo en el pueblo donde trabajó como aseador de sus calles. Otra vez, lo vi dejarla en el libro de registros en la entrada a un museo.
  3. 3. Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 3 A las cuatro de la tarde, llegaba a la fonda “El descanso”, una casona de seis techos y cuatro corredores, con sus grandes puertas de madera abiertas de par en par dejaba salir la música montañera, corridos, valses, tangos, milongas y demás, salían hacia los caminos, ya que esta fonda se encontraba en medio de la bifurcación de tres senderos que conducían, uno a la montaña sin regreso, otro al pueblo con destino, y el otro a la finca del gamonal. Aligeró su paso, para poder descargar sus mulas, dejarlas al cuidado en la pesebrera y guardar su carga. Un salón enorme se mostraba a su vista, el tendero, conocido suyo, lo saluda con respeto y le muestra donde dejar los sacos de café. Doce mesas de madera surcaban el escenario y cada una con cuatro butacas, también de madera terminaba de adornar el sitio. Un mostrador enorme dejaba entrever las diferentes clases de comestibles y enseres para la venta; detrás del mostrador liso y adornado con unas cuantas herraduras, se veía unos estantes llenos de botellas de licor, arroz, bolsas con azúcar, y otros productos comestibles que se ofrecían en la fonda. Aun lado de la entrada al mostrador, hacían presencia tres grandes sacos medio llenar, uno con arroz, otro con maíz y el ultimo con frijol. Preciso en ese instante le vino a su memoria el suceso de donde escondería el revolver que cargaba y que la guardia liberal o conservadora le iba a decomisar, porque estaba prohibido portar armas de fuego. Descargó con rapidez los veinticuatro sacos tres rayas, llenos de café, y los fue acomodando, en un estricto orden, en el rincón de la habitación que el posadero le había indicado. Los fue numerando para que no se confundieran los de otros arrieros que ya habían dejado su carga allí. Luego entró al gran salón, buscó una mesa solitaria en un extremo, tomo asiento y pidió un trago de aguardiente. Mientras en la rocola; la cual dejó sin uso al picú o tocadiscos, recién traída de la capital, sonaba el corrido “Era un domingo” de los Alegre Carrilera, su mente lo llevó hasta aquel domingo que nunca pudo borra de su memora, y los recuerdos fueron pasando uno a uno, como mágicas páginas a color desteñidas por el paso de los años, y los tragos de aguardiente que llenaban su sangre, desteñían sus sentidos y su existencia si hizo más volátil, mientras se iban inervando con algo de agrado sus neuronas. Ese domingo había madrugado al pueblo a cambiar la docena de canastos, se me olvidaba decir que también era buen tejedor. Fabricaba canastos de todos los tamaños, los cuales hacía con bejucos traídos de la montaña; yute, tripa e perro, de agua, bejuco loco, picador y otros cuya característica y corte solo él conocía. También los fabricaba con cintas de guadua. Iba a canjear la docena de canastos por la remesa de la semana, la cual amarraba en el lomo de su mula y la saltaba camino arriba; la mula conocía el camino y llegaba con la carga hasta el gran patio de la casa, donde sus hijos y su mujer desataban el costal y guardaban los alimentos que debían ser consumidos durante los días siguientes. Él subía a pie, como siempre, entrada la noche hasta su casa. Después del canje y haber despachado la mula hacía su casa, caminó dos cuadras hasta el bar de Don Alfonso, se tomó unos aguardientes y viendo que empezaba a oscurecer, pago la cuenta, tres pesos y se encaminó destino a su casa. Algo parecía inquietarle, no era la noche que amenazaba con arroparlo con su negro manto, y le impedía ver las grandes hojas de las matas de lulo que, sembradas en un hermoso cultivo protegido por la cerca de madera y alambre de púas, parecían hablarle con sus movimientos y explicarle con sus murmullos lo que estaba sucediendo. Su caminar se hacía lento, y sus pasos parecía que no rendían, el camino ascendía por la pequeña colina, bordeaba un frondoso guadual por donde transcurría en silencio y cristalino
  4. 4. Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 4 una pequeña corriente de agua, la cual tenía que franquear, pasando por entre dos troncos que surcaban el cauce, como gran equilibrista y conocedor de aquel paso, atravesó sin problemas el riachuelo. Desde el recodo del camino, después de caminar unos quinientos pasos, se alcanzaba a ver la entrada a su casa. Pero no se podía ver la construcción porque el camino giraba a la izquierda rodeando una pequeña montaña, donde se escuchaban el canto de las aves. Había un gran silencio, y una nube de humo presagiaba algo inusual, sus sentidos se agudizaron al ver que el humo cambiaba de rumbo y formaba en el firmamento unas imágenes algo raras para su entendimiento. Apresuró su caminar y para no tener que rodear la montaña tomo un atajo que le conduciría directamente a la entrada de su hogar. Su mente presentía algo, su cuerpo le decía que debía correr, su piel sudaba más de lo común. Al terminar el atojo y llegar a la entrada de su casa, vio con gran preocupación que el humo salía del sitio preciso donde estaba ubicada su hogar. Todavía le faltaban unos quinientos metros para llegar hasta el patio, encontró en su recorrido a su mula que bajaba a toda carrera, las gallinas esparcidas por los cafetales revoleteaban en eterno frenesí, sus hijos ya no estaban, su mujer tampoco. Vio como llegaba al final su casa construida con sus manos y la de los hijos mayores, con la mejor de madera, que había encontrado, y tumbado a puño, hacha y trocero, ahora solo veía, en medio de sus lágrimas, en lo que se había convertido su casa. No había habitaciones, la cocina terminó derrumbada, y donde quedaba su habitación, se calcinaba la imagen de la virgen de los remedios con una llama de color verde violeta, haciendo que su mirar se desvíe por el cambio de color en las llamas que lentamente se estaban apagando. Sus manos en la cabeza, y su nostalgia a flor de piel no podían creer que en pocos minutos se había consumido el trabajo de varios años. Recordó como con ayuda del trocero de su padre, lo único que había podido rescatar del último encuentro con él; habían derrumbado un gran nogal, de donde, con ayuda de sus tres hijos mayores, habían recortado los tablones, tablas y orillos con los cuales estaba construido ese hogar, y que ya no existía. Una pregunta empezó a trepanarle su cabeza, ¿Quién había sido y por qué? ¿Qué persona o personas, serian tal malvada para prenderle fuego, quien quería acabar con lo poco que había cosechado durante los siete años que llevaba en esa finca? ¿Qué pensamiento o ser malévolo se había ensañado para destruir lo que había construido con sudor y algo más? Derrumbado en su sentir, deambuló, casi automáticamente alrededor de aquel lugar, ahora convertido en escombros humeantes, residuos de una vida, testigos carcomidos por el fuego, recuerdos esfumados en una hoguera, nostalgias borradas en bocanadas de humo, momentos de calor que ahora ardieron en las llamas y se confundieron pasando a ser solo un rescoldo de cenizas sin recuerdo. Caminó lentamente y sin prisa, rememorando en cada paso, cada una de las situaciones vividas en compañía de sus hijos y su mujer; la compra del primer marrano, la construcción de la cochera, la ampliación del gallinero, los cuales ahora son testigos sin voz ni voto en la junta del destino. Terminó su recorrido, justo donde estaba la cocina, y recordó su construcción, las guaduas cargadas al hombro, las esterillas hechas con ellas, la argamasa para cubrirla y el gran fogón echo con ladrillos sin quemar; el cual quedaba en pie, como testificando su fortificación y diciendo que aún puede ofrecer algo de calor.
  5. 5. Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 5 La noche empezó a cubrirlo todo, las sombras avanzaban con lentitud y llegaban hasta su corazón, inundando con penumbras los sentimientos encontrados que se agolpaban en su interior. Cansado, sudoroso al recibir las emanaciones radiantes de los escombros de lo que era su hogar, quedó en silencio, se sentó a la sombra de un cafeto y esperó hasta que las ultimas brasas se apagaran. Veía en cada resplandor un sentimiento, que se elevaba al firmamento y con queja lastimera gritaba al universo de la noche su enfado, y así fueron pasando las horas, dejando escapar en cada suspirar su existencia. La media noche llegó con su silencio y en mudas lágrimas se fue despidiendo de sus recuerdos. Sus ojos cerrados, seguían emanando remedos de lluvia, queriendo convertirlas en grandes aguaceros que apagaran de una vez y por todo, el incendio que llevaba dentro. Lentamente, volvió a recorrer aquella instancia y su giro alrededor de lo que quedaba de su hogar lo llevó al infinito y voló como las llamas que consumieron su destino. Amanecía, las sombras, ultimas de la noche, parecían huirles a los rayos de luz que se filtraban a través de las nubes, y al clarear el día su familia lo encontró tendido en medio de la nada, o mejor debajo del cafeto que sostenía en sus ramas sus lamentos. Su cabeza llena de hojarasca, flores marchitas de café hacían de su presencia la apariencia de un ente de otro mundo, sus ojos hinchados y rojos se abrieron y no pudo llorar más, había derramado toda su amargura, sus glándulas lagrimales resecas, eran testigos, además de su impotencia, de la gran lucha, que tuvo al tratar de apagar los últimos tizones, que fueron minando su potencial hídrico hasta dejarlas vacías, sin una gota del preciado líquido. Lo abrazaron, le reconfortaron con su presencia, le animaron y le arroparon con sus manos, sacudieron su cuerpo, retirando las pavesas que aún quedaban en su mente, limpiaron la hojarasca que en parte le cubría y saliendo en una interminable procesión, iban dejando atrás, no solo los recuerdos, sino las cenizas de sus esfuerzos y trabajos. El “Arriero” junto a su familia, cargando la tristeza y la infamia se acercaron al potrero donde estaban las mulas, estaban allí, pastando tranquilamente. El hijo mayor, bajó corriendo hasta el cobertizo que no se había quemado y recogió los aparejos de las bestias. Ahora cada miembro de la familia a lomo de cada uno de los cuadrúpedos cabalgaba sin rumbo. Al llegar al pueblo, la noticia ya era conocida por todos, la chusma le había quemado la casa con todo adentro al Arriero. Y al verlos pasar, un poco de lástima llegaba hasta ellos. El Arriero y su familia se perdió por el camino de la derecha de la fonda, lugar donde terminaba el pueblo, aquel que conduce a la montaña sin regreso. Averiguando, un año después, quien había sido, el causante del incendio de la casa del “Arriero” se llegó a la doble conclusión que había sido la chusma conservadora, o la chusma liberal. Esto se atribuye al hecho que, en alguna ocasión, le habían detenido en su deambular por los caminos, y a la pregunta a qué partido político pertenecía, él les contestó; soy de la L (ele). Laureanista, o Liberal. Esta respuesta fue la que desencadenó la ira de la chusma (grupo de personas que actuaban en representación de un partido político, generalmente de corte liberal, que perseguían a los conservadores, el estado o las fuerzas militares) conservadoras(Laureanistas) y Liberales. Es decir, no tomó ningún color político de la época: azul y rojo. Al llegar al final de las notas de la canción; el corrido era un domingo; el arriero sintió posarse en su hombro una mano, pesada y tosca, que lo trasladó de nuevo al presente. Haciendo alejar
  6. 6. Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas 6 de su memoria aquel suceso que marcaría su vida, y le haría tomar nuevas decisiones y otros rumbos a él y su gran familia. Era el cantinero que le decía que era hora de cerrar. Se levantó, pago la cuenta y entró en la pieza, alquilada para pasar allí la noche, se acomodó en su cama, tenía que dormir bien, mañana temprano debía de salir, cargar sus mulas y terminar el último día de camino que le faltaba para llegar a su destino. El “Arriero” pasó sus últimos días, sentado en el umbral de la puerta de su nueva casa, amplia e iluminada, se acomodaba cerca a la salida en un gran corredor que daba a la calle, en una silla echa con madera de Guácimo, (también fue carpintero); allí pasaba largas horas discutiendo, recordando, charlando y riéndose, con su amigo Hipólito sobre: política, los liberales, los conservadores, el libertador Bolívar y el famoso sangre negra que azotaba con sus muertes (corte de franela) la región. Y siempre terminaban cada con su frase: “Esto también pasará” y “Vendrán tiempos mejores” Hasta que llegó un día a mediados de febrero de un año incierto, que la amiga muerte reclamó su cuerpo material, dejando que su flama blanca espiritual volara hacia los brazos del creador. BAGO- 23 marzo 2020 Agobardo Bohórquez Puertas

