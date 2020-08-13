Successfully reported this slideshow.
Varicocele
INTRODUCCIÓN • El Varicocele es la dilatación de las venas del cordón espermático, producida por la presencia de reflujo h...
Varicocele: ilustración anatómica Copyright© Netter
Varicocele e Infertilidad • El varicocele está presente en un 15% de la población y aproximadamente el 40% de los hombres ...
CLASIFICACIÓN DEL VARICOCELE(3) SUBCLÍNICO: No palpable o visible en reposo o maniobras de valsalva, pero se demuestra ref...
Varicocele
Causas del Varicocele • Las valvas dentro de las venas impiden el retorno de la sangre venosa. • La incompetencia de las v...
Varicocele: flujo venoso anormal * La vena espermática derecha desemboca en la vena cava y la izquierda en la vena renal i...
Varicocele: evaluación inicial • Historia médica • Historia reproductiva • Exámen físico • 2 espermatogramas 1. Cochrane r...
Estudios diagnósticos • Ecografía doppler color testicular – ( de pie y con maniobras de Valsalva) • Termografía digital •...
Eco doppler color normal Eco doppler color anormal Varicocele bilateral
Eco doppler color testicular Se observa el aumento del flujo vascular en las venas del cordón espermático.
Caso No.1 Varicocele bilateral
Caso No.2 Varicocele bilateral
Teletermografía digital Varicocele izquierdo Post-varicocelectomía izquierda The Institute of Advanced Biomedical Technolo...
Varicocele: Flebografía
Varicocele: Flebografía* * con intensificador de imágenes
Indicaciones para tratamiento(1) 1. Varicocele palpable o visible en el escroto 2. Existencia de infertilidad de pareja 3....
Varicocelectomia: via inguinal y sub-inguinal Varicocele derecho Varicocele derecho (Ivanissevich) (Bernardi)
Varicocelectomía izquieda
Varicocelectomia sub-inguinal
Varicocelectomía: uso del microscópio *Se utiliza el microscopio para magnificar los elementos del cordón espermático y as...
VARICOCELECTOMIA LAPAROSCOPICA http://www.laparoscopyhospital.com/laparoscopic_varicocelectomy.htm
Varicocelectomia: vía retro-peritoneal TÉCNICA DE PALOMO (1949) Incisión horizontal a 3 cms. de la espina iliaca anterior,...
Complicaciones Operatorias • Formación de hidrocele (líquido en el escroto) • Hematoma escrotal (sangre en el escroto) • A...
Recidivas ESCALA, José M. et al. Varicocele adolescente: ¿Cuál es la mejor opción quirúrgica?. Arch. Esp. Urol. 2008, vol....
