Litiasis biliar. Colecistitis aguda

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Colecistitis Aguda
La vesícula biliar es un saco en forma de pera, de unos 7 a 10 cm de largo, con una capacidad promedio de 30 a 50 mI. Se e...
Se divide en cuatro áreas anatómicas: fondo, cuerpo, infundíbulo y cuello. El cuello tiene una curvatura discreta, cuya co...
La arteria cística que riega la vesícula biliar es una rama de la arteria hepática derecha (> 90% de las veces). Triángulo...
Conductos biliares Conductos biliares extrahepáticos: • Conductos hepáticos derecho e izquierdo. • Conducto hepático común...
El hígado produce de manera continua bilis y la excreta a los canalículos biliares. En el adulto se producen de 500 a 1 ...
Ácido clorhídrico, proteínas digeridas de forma parcial ácidos grasosen el duodeno liberación de secretina del duodeno pro...
Agua.  Electrólitos. Sodio, potasio, calcio y cloro tienen la misma concentración en la bilis que en el plasma o el líqu...
Las principales sales biliares, colato y quenodesoxicolato. Se conjugan en el hígado con taurina y glicina. Los hepatocito...
Alrededor del 95% del fondo común de ácidos biliares se resorbe y regresa al hígado a través del sistema venoso porta Se...
Se dispone de varias modalidades diagnósticas para enfermos con sospecha de una afección de la vesícula biliar y los condu...
Ultrasonografía Es la investigación inicial en cualquier paciente con sospecha de una anormalidad del árbol biliar. No e...
Los cálculos se mueven asimismo con los cambios de posición. Los pólipos pueden ser calcificados y reflejan sombras, per...
Colecistografía oral Consiste en la administración oral de un compuesto radiopaco que se absorbe, excreta por el hígado y...
Gammagrama biliar con radionúclidos (gammagrama HIDA) Proporciona una valoración no invasiva del hígado, la vesícula bili...
Tomografía computarizada Es inferior a la ultrasonografía para el diagnóstico de cálculos biliares. Es el estudio de ele...
Colangiografia transhepática percutánea Tiene escasa función en el tratamiento de pacientes con enfermedad litiásica bili...
Resonancia magnética Tiene una sensibilidad y especificidad de 95 y 89%, respectivamente, para detectar coledocolitiasis....
Colangiografia retrógrada endoscópica (CPRE) Las ventajas de la colangiografía retrógrada endoscópica (CRE) incluye observ...
Es uno de los problemas más comunes que lesionan el tubo digestivo. Prevalencia de cálculos biliares de 11a 36% Factores...
Mayoría de los individuos asintomáticos en toda su vida. La afección litiásica biliar sintomática puede progresar a comp...
Se forman por insolubilidad de elementos sólidos. Los principales solutos orgánicos en la bilis son:  Bilirrubina, Sale...
Se trata de un triangulo equilátero formado por sales y ácidos biliares, colesterol y lecitina en cada uno de sus lados re...
Inflamatorios: Múltiples.  Amarillentos, marrones.  Facetados.  Al corte transversal hay un nido central, marrón claro...
Múltiples. Tamaño variable, Irregulares . Color negro. Se deshacen fácilmente con los dedos . Pueden aparecer como c...
Cálculos de colesterol puro:  Solitarios.  Largos.  Ovoides.  Sólidos.  Color blanco, amarillo o marrón oscuro.  Al ...
 Los cálculos de colesterol puro son raros y constituyen menos de10% del total de cálculos. Casi todos los restantes cál...
Cálculos de bilirrubinato de calcio: Semejantes una mora. Múltiples. Nodulares. Marrones amarillentos. Similares en t...
Cálculos de pigmento Los cálculos de pigmento contienen menos de 20% de colesterol y son oscuros por la presencia de bili...
Combinados Cálculo metabólico infección secundaria en la vesícula deposición de detritus inflamatorios y pigmentos biliare...
Estasis Se forman en el colédoco, por eso se llaman primarios. Usualmente son solitarios pero pueden presentarse cálculos ...
Es una patología que se caracteriza por la presencia de cálculos en la vesícula biliar. Síntomas: Predominantemente asint...
Es la inflamación aguda de la pared de la vesícula biliar, Se produce en un 95% de los casos tras la obstrucción del con...
Fisiopatología Inflamación mecánica producida por el aumento de la presión intraluminal y la distensión, que origina isqu...
Inflamación de tipo erosiva en la cual la mucosa es erosionada por un cálculo, y las sales altamente concentradas pasan a...
Formas anatomopatológicas Se han descrito seis formas de colecistitis aguda, que son: Catarral: se caracteriza por edema,...
Formas anatomopatológicas Hemorrágica: gran congestión vascular, con ruptura de capilares de la mucosa y paso de sangre a...
Aspectos clínicos Alrededor de 80% de los pacientes con colecistitis aguda tiene un antecedente consistente con colecisti...
Náuseas y vómitos: Ocurren en el 60-70% de los pacientes . Son reflejos relacionados con un aumento rápido en la presión...
Exploración física Cuadrante superior derecho o epigastrio doloroso a la palpación. Signo de Murphy positivo: consiste e...
Defensa muscular: en el cuadrante superior derecho, en el 50% de los pacientes. (1) Signo de rebote: localizado en el hi...
Métodos diagnósticos Exámenes de laboratorio . Hematología Pruebas hepáticas :  Fosfatasas alcalinas.  Transaminasas ...
Laboratorio: Aumento leucocitario en un 85% de los casos,con 10,000 a 15,000 células/mI con desviación a la izquierda de n...
Imagenología Ecosonograma abdominal. Constituye el método imagenológico de diagnóstico más utilizado para colecistitis a...
Criterios ecográficos de colecistitis: Los criterios mayores son: la observación o no de una vesícula biliar anecogénica e...
Gammagrama con radionúclidos (garnmagrama HIDA) biliar: En casos atípicos puede ser útil. Falta de llenado de la vesícul...
DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL El diagnóstico diferencial se debe hacer con las siguientes patologías: Apendicitis aguda. Úlcer...
Tratamiento. Líquidos por vía intravenosa, antibióticos y analgesia. Los antibióticos deben proteger contra aerobios gra...
COMPLICACIONES Perforación: constituye el 33% de las complicaciones. La difusión de la bilis por toda la cavidad peritone...
2/3 de los pacientes con afección litiásica biliar presentan colecistitis crónica que se caracteriza por ataques recurren...
Presentación clínica. Dolor, Constante y aumenta de intensidad desde la primera media hora o de manera característica du...
Examen físico: Revela hipersensibilidad ligera en el cuadrante superior derecho durante un episodio de dolor. Si el enfe...
Diagnóstico. El diagnóstico de cálculos biliares sintomáticos o colecistitis calculosa crónica depende de la presencia de ...
En diabéticos con cálculos biliares sintomáticos debe practicarse a la brevedad una colecistectomía, ya que son más propen...
Los cálculos en el colédoco pueden ser pequeños o grandes, únicos o múltiples. Se encuentran en 6 a 12% de los individuo...
Por lo regular, los cálculos secundarios son de colesterol, mientras que los primarios son de pigmento pardo. Los cálcul...
Manifestaciones clínicas. Pueden ser silenciosos y con frecuencia se descubren de manera incidental. Pueden provocar obs...
Manifestaciones clínicas. El examen físico suele ser normal, pero son comunes hipersensibilidad epigástrica o en el cuadra...
Diagnóstico: El primer estudio, la ultrasonografía, es útil para comprobar cálculos en la vesícula biliar (si aún se encue...
Colangiografía de resonancia magnética (CRM): Suministra detalles anatómicos excelentes y una sensibilidad y especificidad...
Tratamiento. Cuando la CPRE delinea cálculos, es apropiada una esfinterotomía con eliminación ductal de ellos, seguida de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Litiasis biliar. Colecistitis aguda

39 views

Published on

Cirugia General. UNEFM

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Litiasis biliar. Colecistitis aguda

  1. 1. Colecistitis Aguda
  2. 2. La vesícula biliar es un saco en forma de pera, de unos 7 a 10 cm de largo, con una capacidad promedio de 30 a 50 mI. Se encuentra en una fosa en la superficie inferior del hígado alineada con la división anatómica del hígado en los lóbulos hepáticos derecho e izquierdo,
  3. 3. Se divide en cuatro áreas anatómicas: fondo, cuerpo, infundíbulo y cuello. El cuello tiene una curvatura discreta, cuya convexidad puede estar crecida para formar el infundíbulo o bolsa de Hartman. La misma capa peritoneal que recubre el hígado reviste el fondo y la superficie inferior de la vesícula biliar. Histológicamente: • Mucosa: Epitelio cilíndrico simple, • Muscular: Longitudinal, circular y oblicua. • Subserosa • Serosa,
  4. 4. La arteria cística que riega la vesícula biliar es una rama de la arteria hepática derecha (> 90% de las veces). Triángulo hepatocístico: Área limitada por los conductos cístico y hepático común, y el borde del hígado (triángulo de Calot). El retorno venoso se lleva a cabo a través de venas pequeñas que penetran de manera directa en el hígado. Los linfáticos de la vesícula biliar drenan en ganglios del cuello de ésta. Los nervios de la vesícula biliar provienen del vago y ramas simpáticas que pasan a través del plexo celiaco.
  5. 5. Conductos biliares Conductos biliares extrahepáticos: • Conductos hepáticos derecho e izquierdo. • Conducto hepático común. • Conducto cístico. • Colédoco. El colédoco penetra en la segunda porción del duodeno a través de una estructura muscular, el esfínter de Oddi y desemboca en la Ampolla de Vater. Los conductos pequeños (de Luschka) pueden drenar de modo directo desde el hígado en el cuerpo de la vesícula biliar
  6. 6. El hígado produce de manera continua bilis y la excreta a los canalículos biliares. En el adulto se producen de 500 a 1 000 mI de bilis por día. La secreción de la bilis depende de estímulos neurógenos, humorales y químicos. Estimulación vagal Nervios esplácnicos (simpático)
  7. 7. Ácido clorhídrico, proteínas digeridas de forma parcial ácidos grasosen el duodeno liberación de secretina del duodeno producción y el flujo de bilis. bilis hígado conductos hepáticos conducto hepático común, colédoco duodeno. Cuando el esfínter de Oddi está intacto, el flujo de bilis se dirige a la vesícula biliar.
  8. 8. Agua.  Electrólitos. Sodio, potasio, calcio y cloro tienen la misma concentración en la bilis que en el plasma o el líquido extracelular. Sales biliares. Colato y quenodesoxicolato, se sintetizan en el hígado a partir del colesterol. Proteínas.  Lípidos. Colesterol y fosfolípidos sintetizados en el hígado. Pigmentos biliares. Diglucurónido de bilirrubina, producto metabólico del metabolismo de la hemoglobina. Se encuentra en la bilis en una concentración 100 veces mayor que en el plasma. Una vez en el intestino, las bacterias lo convierten en urobilinógeno, una fracción pequeña del cual se absorbe y secreta a la bilis.
  9. 9. Las principales sales biliares, colato y quenodesoxicolato. Se conjugan en el hígado con taurina y glicina. Los hepatocitos excretan las sales biliares a la bilis y ayudan en la digestión y absorción intestinales de grasas. En el íleon terminal se absorben alrededor de 80% de los ácidos biliares conjugados. El resto lo deshidroxilan (desconjugan) bacterias intestinales y forma los ácidos biliares secundarios desoxicolato y litocolato. Estos se absorben en el colon, se transportan al hígado, se conjugan y secretan a la bilis.
  10. 10. Alrededor del 95% del fondo común de ácidos biliares se resorbe y regresa al hígado a través del sistema venoso porta Se excreta 5% en las heces y una cantidad de ácidos biliares relativamente pequeña tiene un efecto máximo. Concentrar y guardar la bilis hepática y llevarla al duodeno en respuesta a una comida. La vesícula biliar, los conductos biliares y el esfínter de Oddi actúan en conjunto para almacenar y regular el flujo de bilis.
  11. 11. Se dispone de varias modalidades diagnósticas para enfermos con sospecha de una afección de la vesícula biliar y los conductos biliares. Se solicitan de rutina: Hematología completa . Pruebas de función hepática.  Bilirrubina total y fraccionada. Transaminasas; TGO – TGP.  Fosfatasa alcalina.
  12. 12. Ultrasonografía Es la investigación inicial en cualquier paciente con sospecha de una anormalidad del árbol biliar. No es invasiva. No produce dolor, No somete al sujeto a radiación. Puede llevarse a cabo en enfermos muy graves. Ventajas: Un ultrasonido delinea cálculos en la vesícula biliar con una sensibilidad y especificidad mayores de 90%. Debido a que los cálculos bloquean el paso de ondas sonoras a la región detrás de ellas, también producen una sombra acústica
  13. 13. Los cálculos se mueven asimismo con los cambios de posición. Los pólipos pueden ser calcificados y reflejan sombras, pero no se mueven cuando cambia la postura. Una pared engrosada de la vesícula biliar e hipersensibilidad local indican colecistitis Una vesícula biliar contraída, de pared gruesa, indica colecistitis crónica. Con el ultrasonido también se observan bien los conductos biliares extrahepáticos excepto la porción retroduodenal. La dilatación de los conductos en un sujeto con ictericia establece como causa de ésta una obstrucción extrahepática.
  14. 14. Colecistografía oral Consiste en la administración oral de un compuesto radiopaco que se absorbe, excreta por el hígado y pasa a la vesícula biliar. Los cálculos se observan en una placa como defectos de llenado en la imagen de una vesícula biliar opacificada La colecistografía oral no tiene valor en individuos con malabsorción intestinal, vómitos, ictericia obstructiva e insuficiencia hepática.
  15. 15. Gammagrama biliar con radionúclidos (gammagrama HIDA) Proporciona una valoración no invasiva del hígado, la vesícula biliar, los conductos biliares y el duodeno con información anatómica y funcional. Se inyectan por vía intravenosa derivados del ácido dimetiliminodiacético (HIDA) marcados con tecnecio 99,se eliminan por las células de Kupffer en el hígado y se excretan por la bilis. El principal uso de la centelleografía biliar es el diagnóstico de colecistitis aguda, en la que no se observa la imagen de la vesícula biliar y se llenan con rapidez el colédoco y el duodeno La sensibilidad y especificidad diagnósticas se aproximan a 95% cada una. Confirmar, y muchas veces localizar, escapes biliares como complicación de la operación.
  16. 16. Tomografía computarizada Es inferior a la ultrasonografía para el diagnóstico de cálculos biliares. Es el estudio de elección en la valoración de sujetos con sospecha de una afección maligna de la vesícula biliar, el sistema biliar extrahepático u órganos cercanos, en particular la cabeza del páncreas La TC es una parte integral del diagnóstico diferencial de ictericia obstructiva
  17. 17. Colangiografia transhepática percutánea Tiene escasa función en el tratamiento de pacientes con enfermedad litiásica biliar no complicada. Es particularmente útil en enfermos con estrecheces y tumores de conductos biliares Bajo guía fluoroscópica se aborda de manera percutánea un conducto biliar intrahepático con una aguja pequeña. Una vez que se confirma su posición en un conducto biliar, se pasa un alambre guía y luego un catéter sobre este último A través del catéter es posible hacer un colangiograma y llevar a cabo intervenciones terapéuticas, como inserciones de drenes biliares y colocación de prótesis
  18. 18. Resonancia magnética Tiene una sensibilidad y especificidad de 95 y 89%, respectivamente, para detectar coledocolitiasis. Cuando se dispone de RM con colangiopancreatografía de resonancia magnética (CPRM) se ofrece una prueba única no invasiva para el diagnóstico de afecciones de vías biliares y pancreáticas
  19. 19. Colangiografia retrógrada endoscópica (CPRE) Las ventajas de la colangiografía retrógrada endoscópica (CRE) incluye observación directa de la región ampollar y acceso directo al colédoco distal, con posibilidad de intervenciones terapéuticas. Procedimiento de elección diagnóstico y muchas veces terapéutico en: Colédocolitiasis , en particular cuando se acompañan de: Ictericia obstrutiva, Colangitis Pancreatitis por cálculo biliar Las complicaciones de la CRE diagnóstica incluyen pancreatitis y colangitis y ocurren hasta en 5% de los pacientes.
  20. 20. Es uno de los problemas más comunes que lesionan el tubo digestivo. Prevalencia de cálculos biliares de 11a 36% Factores predisponentes: Obesidad. Embarazo. Factores dietéticos. Enfermedad de Crohn. Resección ileal terminal. Operación gástrica. Esferocitosis hereditaria. Enfermedad de células falciformes. Talasemia Es tres veces más probable que las mujeres formen cálculos biliares Los familiares de primer grado de pacientes con cálculos tienen una prevalencia dos veces mayor
  21. 21. Mayoría de los individuos asintomáticos en toda su vida. La afección litiásica biliar sintomática puede progresar a complicaciones relacionadas con los cálculos: Colecistitis aguda. Coledocolitiasis con o sin colangitis,  Pancreatitis Fístula colecistocoledociana, Fístula colecistoduodenal, Fístula colecistoentérica causante de íleo por cálculo biliar  Carcinoma de la vesícula biliar. Alrededor de 3% de las personas asintomáticas tiene síntomas anuales (cólico biliar).
  22. 22. Se forman por insolubilidad de elementos sólidos. Los principales solutos orgánicos en la bilis son:  Bilirrubina, Sales biliares,  Fosfolípidos  Colesterol Los cálculos biliares se clasifican en: Inflamatorios. Metabólicos, Pigmentados puros. Bilirrubinato de calcio. Colesterol puro. Combinados . Estasis.
  23. 23. Se trata de un triangulo equilátero formado por sales y ácidos biliares, colesterol y lecitina en cada uno de sus lados respectivamente, de tal manera que cuando aumenta la concentración de cualesquiera de ellos y los dos restantes permanecen normales ocurre precipitación del elemento elevado, lo que condiciona la formación de cálculos en la vesícula o vía biliar. Triangulo de Admiral y Small.
  24. 24. Inflamatorios: Múltiples.  Amarillentos, marrones.  Facetados.  Al corte transversal hay un nido central, marrón claro.  Presenta laminación periférica Uno o más de estos cálculos puede migrar por el cístico al colédoco para formar cálculos secundarios.
  25. 25. Múltiples. Tamaño variable, Irregulares . Color negro. Se deshacen fácilmente con los dedos . Pueden aparecer como complicación de esferocitosis hereditaria. Pueden migrar al colédoco. Metabólicos: Cálculos pigmentados puros:
  26. 26. Cálculos de colesterol puro:  Solitarios.  Largos.  Ovoides.  Sólidos.  Color blanco, amarillo o marrón oscuro.  Al corte transversal son todos sólidos con un aspecto cristalino radiante.  Aparecen frecuentemente junto con cálculos de bilirubinato de calcio.  Rara vez con cálculos inflamatorios.  El tamaño de los cálculos de colesterol impide su paso a través del cístico.
  27. 27.  Los cálculos de colesterol puro son raros y constituyen menos de10% del total de cálculos. Casi todos los restantes cálculos de colesterol contienen cantidades variables de pigmentos biliares y calcio, pero siempre incluyen más de 70% de colesterol por peso. Casi todos los cálculos de colesterol son radiotransparentes; menos de 10% es radiopaco. Sean puros o mixtos, el acontecimiento primario común en la formación de cálculos de colesterol es la sobresaturación de bilis con este último
  28. 28. Cálculos de bilirrubinato de calcio: Semejantes una mora. Múltiples. Nodulares. Marrones amarillentos. Similares en tamaño. Miden de tres a cuatro milímetros de diámetro. Se deshacen fácilmente con los dedos. Al corte transversal presentan un centro marrón oscuro y la periferia es amarilla y estriada. Debido a su pequeño tamaño migran con frecuencia al colédoco.
  29. 29. Cálculos de pigmento Los cálculos de pigmento contienen menos de 20% de colesterol y son oscuros por la presencia de bilirrubinato de calcio. Se forman por la sobresaturación de bilirrubinato de calcio, carbonato y fosfato, con mayor frecuencia secundaria a trastornos hemolíticos como esferocitosis hereditaria, enfermedad de células falciformes y cirrosis. Al igual que los cálculos de colesterol, casi siempre se forman en la vesícula biliar
  30. 30. Combinados Cálculo metabólico infección secundaria en la vesícula deposición de detritus inflamatorios y pigmentos biliares precipitados Forman una porción laminada periférica
  31. 31. Estasis Se forman en el colédoco, por eso se llaman primarios. Usualmente son solitarios pero pueden presentarse cálculos múltiples . Son tubulares. Terrosos. Se deshacen con los dedos. Al corte transversal presentan dos aspectos: • Nido central marrón oscuro, redondeado, con periferia laminada de color amarillo claro. • Anillos concéntricos, alternados, de color marrón claro y oscuro que forman capas laminares.
  32. 32. Es una patología que se caracteriza por la presencia de cálculos en la vesícula biliar. Síntomas: Predominantemente asintomática. Sólo produce sintomatología cuando los cálculos originan inflamación u obstrucción al migrar por el conducto cístico Los síntomas característicos son: Dolor visceral: intenso, opresivo, localizado en el epigastrio o en el hipocondrio derecho, irradiado con frecuencia a la zona interescapular, a la escápula derecha o al hombro. Comienza bruscamente, puede persistir con gran intensidad durante una a cuatro horas, para desaparecer de forma gradual o rápida. Náuseas y vómitos.
  33. 33. Es la inflamación aguda de la pared de la vesícula biliar, Se produce en un 95% de los casos tras la obstrucción del conducto cístico por un cálculo. La colecistitis aguda es secundaria a cálculos biliares en 90 a 95% de los pacientes. En menos de 1% de las colecistitis agudas, la causa es un tumor que ocluye el conducto cístico La relación mujer-varón es de 3:1 con un patrón clínico típico: "mujer gruesa, de 40 años y fértil".
  34. 34. Fisiopatología Inflamación mecánica producida por el aumento de la presión intraluminal y la distensión, que origina isquemia de la mucosa y del espesor de la pared vesicular Inflamación química producida por la liberación de lisolecitina y por otros factores tisulares locales. Inflamación bacteriana que puede existir en 50-85% de los enfermos con colecistitis aguda.
  35. 35. Inflamación de tipo erosiva en la cual la mucosa es erosionada por un cálculo, y las sales altamente concentradas pasan a los tejidos. Los microorganismos más frecuentemente aislados son E. coli, Klebsiella, estreptococos grupo D, cepas de estafilococos y clostridium. En la colecistitis aguda, la pared de la vesícula biliar se toma notablemente gruesa y rojiza con hemorragia subserosa. En casos graves, en 5 a 10% progresa el proceso inflamatorio y conduce a isquemia y necrosis de la pared de la vesícula biliar. Con mayor frecuencia se desaloja el cálculo y se resuelve la inflamación. La erosión permite que las bacterias lleguen a los tejidos de la pared de la vesícula.
  36. 36. Formas anatomopatológicas Se han descrito seis formas de colecistitis aguda, que son: Catarral: se caracteriza por edema, congestión e infiltración leucocitaria. Flegmonosa: la pared vesicular se encuentra más engrosada y edematosa; existe mayor congestión, mayor infiltración leucocitaria y aumento de volumen. Piocolecisto: la vesícula biliar se encuentra llena de pus.
  37. 37. Formas anatomopatológicas Hemorrágica: gran congestión vascular, con ruptura de capilares de la mucosa y paso de sangre al interior de la vesícula.  Gangrenosa: se caracteriza por lesión de los vasos arteriales y venosos; la mucosa vesicular está parcial o totalmente hiperémica, con una superficie necrótica, con pequeñas ulceraciones o descamación. Perforativa: ésta constituye la más avanzada de las formas anatomopatológicas. La vesícula se perfora después de una gran distensión, y derrama su contenido en la cavidad peritoneal originando peritonitis biliar
  38. 38. Aspectos clínicos Alrededor de 80% de los pacientes con colecistitis aguda tiene un antecedente consistente con colecistitis crónica. Síntomas: Se inicia como un ataque de cólico biliar, pero a diferencia de este último no remite el dolor, no desaparece y puede persistir varios días. Dolor: Comienza a menudo con ligera intensidad, es constante y aumenta progresivamente. Se localiza en el cuadrante superior derecho del abdomen o en el epigastrio. Se irradia al hombro derecho cuando el diafragma es irritado por el proceso inflamatorio, puede irradiarse a la región interescápulo-vertebral derecha. Con frecuencia el dolor se presenta después de la ingestión de una comida,.
  39. 39. Náuseas y vómitos: Ocurren en el 60-70% de los pacientes . Son reflejos relacionados con un aumento rápido en la presión de la vesícula biliar. Con frecuencia el paciente tiene fiebre, se queja de anorexia, náuseas y vómitos y rehúsa moverse, ya que el proceso inflamatorio afecta al peritoneo parietal. Febrícula: la naturaleza inflamatoria de la colecistitis aguda causa un aumento discreto de la temperatura corporal alrededor del 80% de los pacientes.
  40. 40. Exploración física Cuadrante superior derecho o epigastrio doloroso a la palpación. Signo de Murphy positivo: consiste en la interrupción de la inspiración durante la palpación del punto de Murphy, localizado en la intersección del borde externo del músculo recto anterior del abdomen y el reborde costal. Vesícula palpable y dolorosa: presente en el 25-50% de los pacientes.
  41. 41. Defensa muscular: en el cuadrante superior derecho, en el 50% de los pacientes. (1) Signo de rebote: localizado en el hipocondrio derecho en el 25% de los casos. Exploración física Disminución de los ruidos intestinales: sólo en el 10% de los enfermos Ictericia: se aprecia en el 10% de los casos; la causa de esta patología puede estar relacionada con el síndrome de Mirizzi o con litiasis biliar.
  42. 42. Métodos diagnósticos Exámenes de laboratorio . Hematología Pruebas hepáticas :  Fosfatasas alcalinas.  Transaminasas  Gamma glutamil transpeptidasa.  Bilirrubina total y fraccionada.
  43. 43. Laboratorio: Aumento leucocitario en un 85% de los casos,con 10,000 a 15,000 células/mI con desviación a la izquierda de neutrófilos. Una leucocitosis elevada (mayor de 20 000) sugiere una forma de colecistitis complicada, como colecistitis gangrenosa, perforación o colangitis concomitante. Menos frecuente:  Aumento de bilirrubina sérica Aumento de amilasa sérica . Aumento de transaminasas hasta 500 Ud /1
  44. 44. Imagenología Ecosonograma abdominal. Constituye el método imagenológico de diagnóstico más utilizado para colecistitis aguda.  Se tienen criterios ecográficos específicos para asegurar un diagnóstico correcto. Tiene una sensibilidad y especificidad de 95%. Documenta la presencia o ausencia de cálculos, delinea el engrosamiento de la pared de la vesícula biliar y el líquido pericolecístico. La hipersensibilidad focal sobre la vesícula biliar cuando se comprime con la sonda sonográfica (signo de Murphy sonográfico).
  45. 45. Criterios ecográficos de colecistitis: Los criterios mayores son: la observación o no de una vesícula biliar anecogénica en hipocondrio derecho y la presencia o ausencia de litiasis. Los criterios menores son:  Engrosamiento de la pared vesicular, mayor de 4 mm, medida en un punto perpendicular al haz de sonido. Éste es el signo más frecuente en la colecistitis aguda. Vesícula biliar redondeada u oval. Diámetro vesicular transversal mayor de 5 cm. Presencia de "halo" rodeando la vesícula biliar, más específico que el engrosamiento de la pared en la colecistitis aguda; 26% de los pacientes.
  46. 46. Gammagrama con radionúclidos (garnmagrama HIDA) biliar: En casos atípicos puede ser útil. Falta de llenado de la vesícula biliar después de cuatro horas indica un conducto cístico obstruido y en un cuadro clínico de colecistitis aguda es muy sensible y específica Un gammagrama HIDA normal excluye colecistitis aguda. La Tomografía Computarizada revela:  Engrosamiento de la pared de la vesícula biliar, Líquido pericolecístico Presencia de cálculos biliares Aire en la pared de la vesícula biliar, Menos sensible que la ultrasonografía. Eco Doppler/ Eco Doppler a color Radiografía simple de abdomen a tiene bajo rendimiento Colecistografía oral tiene poco uso.
  47. 47. DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL El diagnóstico diferencial se debe hacer con las siguientes patologías: Apendicitis aguda. Úlcera duodenal penetrante . Úlcera gástrica aguda o perforada Pancreatitis aguda . Hepatitis aguda. Absceso hepático. Infarto al miocardio. Obstrucción del intestino delgado. Neumonía basal derecha.
  48. 48. Tratamiento. Líquidos por vía intravenosa, antibióticos y analgesia. Los antibióticos deben proteger contra aerobios grarnnegativos y asimismo anaerobios. Los regímenes típicos incluyen una cefalosporina de tercera generación con buen espectro contra anaerobios o una cefalosporina de segunda generación combinada con metronidazol En sujetos con alergia a las cefalosporinas es apropiado un aminoglucósido con metronidazol. La terapéutica definitiva de la colecistitis aguda es una colecistectomía. Colecistectomía temprana dos a tres días tras la enfermedad . Colecistectomía de intervalo o tardía practicada seis a 10 semanas después del tratamiento médico inicial y la recuperación
  49. 49. COMPLICACIONES Perforación: constituye el 33% de las complicaciones. La difusión de la bilis por toda la cavidad peritoneal causa peritonitis generalizada con septicemia y muerte, si no es tratada de inmediato. Absceso pericolecístico: es el resultado de la perforación de una vesícula biliar que está rodeada por el epiplón o adyacente a órganos (colon, estómago o duodeno). Es la más común de las complicaciones y constituye alrededor del 50% de los casos, con una mortalidad del 15% Fístula: se forma cuando la vesícula queda adherida a una porción del tubo digestivo y se perfora dentro de él.
  50. 50. 2/3 de los pacientes con afección litiásica biliar presentan colecistitis crónica que se caracteriza por ataques recurrentes de dolor El dolor aparece cuando un cálculo obstruye el conducto cístico y da por resultado un incremento progresivo de la tensión en la pared de la vesícula biliar Alteraciones anatomopatológicas Varían de una vesícula biliar al parecer normal, con inflamación crónica leve de la mucosa, a una vesícula biliar encogida, no funcional, con fibrosis transmural notable y adherencias a estructuras cercanas.
  51. 51. Presentación clínica. Dolor, Constante y aumenta de intensidad desde la primera media hora o de manera característica dura una a cinco horas. •Se localiza en el epigastrio o el cuadrante superior derecho y a menudo se irradia a la parte superior derecha de la espalda o entre las escápulas. • El dolor es muy intenso y se presenta de forma súbita, de manera característica durante la noche o después de una comida grasosa. Náuseas y vómitos
  52. 52. Examen físico: Revela hipersensibilidad ligera en el cuadrante superior derecho durante un episodio de dolor. Si el enfermo no tiene dolor, el examen físico tiene por lo regular escasa utilidad Los valores de laboratorio, por ejemplo cuenta de leucocitos y pruebas de función hepática, suelen ser normales en personas con cálculos biliares sin complicaciones.
  53. 53. Diagnóstico. El diagnóstico de cálculos biliares sintomáticos o colecistitis calculosa crónica depende de la presencia de los síntomas típicos y la demostración de cálculos en estudios de imágenes diagnósticos Tratamiento. En personas con cálculos biliares sintomáticos debe aconsejarse una colecistectomía abierta o laparoscópica electiva. Mientras aguardan la intervención quirúrgica, o si se pospone esta última, debe sugerirse a los enfermos que eviten grasas en la dieta o comidas abundantes.
  54. 54. En diabéticos con cálculos biliares sintomáticos debe practicarse a la brevedad una colecistectomía, ya que son más propensos a desarrollar colecistitis aguda que es con frecuencia grave. Tratamiento. En mujeres embarazadas con cálculos biliares sintomáticos que no pueden tratarse de manera expectante mediante modificaciones de la dieta, puede efectuarse con seguridad una colecistectomía laparoscópica durante el segundo trimestre
  55. 55. Los cálculos en el colédoco pueden ser pequeños o grandes, únicos o múltiples. Se encuentran en 6 a 12% de los individuos con cálculos en la vesícula biliar La incidencia aumenta con la edad. Cálculos primarios: se forman en los conductos biliares. Cálculos del colédoco secundario: se forma en la vesícula biliar y migra a través del conducto cístico hacia el colédoco.
  56. 56. Por lo regular, los cálculos secundarios son de colesterol, mientras que los primarios son de pigmento pardo. Los cálculos primarios se acompañan de estasis biliar e infección y se observan más a menudo en poblaciones asiáticas Las causas de estasis biliar que conducen al desarrollo de cálculos primarios incluyen estrechez biliar, estenosis papilar, tumores u otros cálculos (secundarios).
  57. 57. Manifestaciones clínicas. Pueden ser silenciosos y con frecuencia se descubren de manera incidental. Pueden provocar obstrucción, completa o incompleta, o manifestarse con colangitis o pancreatitis por cálculo biliar El dolor que induce un cálculo en el colédoco es muy similar al de un cólico biliar originado por impacto del cálculo en el conducto cístico. Muchas veces hay náuseas y vómitos.
  58. 58. Manifestaciones clínicas. El examen físico suele ser normal, pero son comunes hipersensibilidad epigástrica o en el cuadrante superior derecho e ictericia ligeras. Pueden ser intermitentes, como dolor e ictericia transitoria consecutiva a un cálculo impactado de modo temporal en la ampolla (que se mueve más adelante y actúa como una válvula de pelota). Un cálculo pequeño puede pasar a través de la ampolla en forma espontánea con resolución de los síntomas. Los cálculos pueden impactarse por completo y ocasionar ictericia grave y progresiva
  59. 59. Diagnóstico: El primer estudio, la ultrasonografía, es útil para comprobar cálculos en la vesícula biliar (si aún se encuentran) y determinar el tamaño del colédoco. En un individuo con:  Cálculos biliares.  Ictericia. Dolor biliar.  Un colédoco dilatado (> 8 mm de diámetro) en el ultrasonido Sugiere con firmeza cálculos en el colédoco.
  60. 60. Colangiografía de resonancia magnética (CRM): Suministra detalles anatómicos excelentes y una sensibilidad y especificidad de 95 y 89%, respectivamente, en la detección de coledocolitiasis Colangiopancreatografía endoscópica retrógrada (CPRE): Es el estándar ideal para el diagnóstico de cálculos en el colédoco Diagnóstica y con opciones terapéuticas.
  61. 61. Tratamiento. Cuando la CPRE delinea cálculos, es apropiada una esfinterotomía con eliminación ductal de ellos, seguida de una colecistectomía laparoscópica o abierta. La exploración laparoscópica del colédoco a través del conducto cístico o con una coledocotomía formal permite retirar los cálculos en la misma intervención.  Cuando se practica una coledocotomía, se deja instalada una sonda en T o tubo de kehr. Coledocoduodenostomía o coledocoyeyunostomía de Roux en y.

×