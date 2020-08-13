Antibioticoterapia en Cirugia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENAL FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA ÁREA: CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA: MEDICINA CÁTEDRA: PRÁCTICA MÉDI...
Antibioticoterapia “Sustancia producida por un organismo vivo que actúa sobre otro organismo inhibiendo su desarrollo o ca...
Elección del antibiótico. 1.- Sensibilidad del germen a los antibióticos. a. bacteriostática - efecto bactericida. b. acci...
Selección del antibiótico Organismos del tracto gastrointestinal que son posible causa de infección de herida Lugar Aerobi...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA BACTERIOSTÁTICOS BACTERICIDAS Tetraciclinas Macrólidos Cloranfenicol Sulfamidas Beta-lactámicos Gl...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Toxicidad de los Antibióticos: Betalactamicos Reacción de hipersensibilidad Nauseas, vómitos, dia...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Toxicidad de los Antibióticos: Sulfamidas Hipersensibilidad Alteraciones Hematopoyeticas Anemia A...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Aminoglucosidos Quinolonas Tipos de Antibióticos
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Macròlidos Metronidazol Tetraciclinas Tópicos
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Penicilinas Penicilina G Oxacilina Dicloxacilina Aminopenicilina Ampicilina Amoxici...
ANTIBIOTICO ACTIVIDAD frente a: penicilina G cocos gram+ betalactamasa- cocos gram-: Neisseria meningitidis bacilos gram+:...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Cefalosporinas Cefalexina Cefalotina Cefadroxil Cefoxitin Cefuroxime Cefoperazona C...
CEFALOSPORINAS Meningoencefalitis Endocarditis infecciosa Neumonía agudas comunitaria Bronquiectasias infectadas o fibrosi...
“Ninguna cefalosporina es activa frente a Enterococcus spp., Listeria monocytogenes, Legionella, Mycoplasma y Chlamydia.”
GRUPO DROGA VÍA DOSIS FRECUENCIA 1ª G cefradina oral, i.v. o i.m 1.5 a 12g/d 3 a 6 veces/d cefalexina oral, i.m. o i.v. 1....
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Monobactàmicos Carbapenems
MONOBACTAMICOS Tratamiento empírico de infecciones pélvicas Infecciones intraabdominales Fiebre en neutropénicos oncológic...
CARBAPENEM Nunca son fármacos de elección para infecciones leves o profilaxis quirúrgica. Infecciones intraabdominales y g...
Imipenem/cilastatina Depuración de creatinina (ml/min) dosis en gramos intervalo entre las dosis dosis máxima/día > 70 0,5...
meropenem Depuración de creatinina (ml/min) dosis en gramos intervalo entre las dosis dosis máxima/día > 50 (dosis complet...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Aminoglucosidos  Antibióticos Bactericidas.  Son muy activos especialmente frente a entero bacte...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Aminoglucosidos Gentamicina Amikacina Tobramicina Estreptomicina Netilmicina
AMINOGLUCÓSIDOS  Son muy activos frente a bacilos gramnegativos aerobios, incluyendo Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacte...
dosis (mg/Kilo) intervalo Cl Cr > 50 ml/min. dosis Cl Cr 10-50 ml/min. dosis Cl Cr < 10 ml/min. gentamicina 1,5 igual 12 -...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Quinolònas 1era Generación Ácido Nalidixico Cinoxacina 2da Generación Enoxacina Ofloxacina Ciprofo...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Quinolònas 3era Generación levofloxacina Gatifloxacina 4ta Generación Trovafloxacina Moxifloxacina
Farmacos Via de administracion Dosis Ácido nalidixico V.O. 1 gr – 6h Cinoxacina V.O. 250 a 500 mg – 12h Enoxacina V.O. 200...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Macròlidos Eritromicina Azitromicina Claritromicina Roxitromicina
MACROLIDOS Infecciones respiratorias: Eritromicina Otitis media y faringitis Infecciones de piel y partes blandas Infeccio...
via de administracion Dosis Eritromicina v.o. *E.v. 250 a 500 – 6h 30-50mg-kg-6h Azitromicina v.o. 500 mg – 24h Claritromi...
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Metronidazol Tetraciclina
TETRACICLINAS  Infecciones por espiroquetas.  Infecciones urogenitales por especies de Chlamydia y Mycoplasma  Brucelos...
Dosis Via de administracion Metronidazol 250 a 500 mg – 8h v.o. Tetraciclinas 250 a 500mg – 6h v.o.
ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Mupirocina (bactroban) Polimixinas Tópicos Bacitracina (betalactamico)
Conducción de la antibioticoterapia 1.- No deben utilizarse al mismo tiempo mas de dos antibióticos. 2.-A partir del momen...
Antibioticoterapia en Cirugia
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENAL FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA ÁREA: CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA: MEDICINA CÁTEDRA: PRÁCTICA MÉDICA QUIRÚRGICA I.P.G. IRINA GONZALEZ C.I. 18.091.971. TUCACAS, JUNIO 2008
  2. 2. Antibioticoterapia “Sustancia producida por un organismo vivo que actúa sobre otro organismo inhibiendo su desarrollo o causando su muerte ”
  3. 3. Elección del antibiótico. 1.- Sensibilidad del germen a los antibióticos. a. bacteriostática - efecto bactericida. b. acciones sinérgicas - nunca antagonistas. 2.- cuando no se tienen resultado de laboratorio. Esquema de Jawetz Grupo I: Antibióticos habitualmente bactericidas a las dosis habituales: Betalactamicos, oligosacáridos, polimixinas. Grupo II: Antibióticos habitualmente bacteriostáticos a las dosis usuales Cloramfenicol, tetraciclinas, eritromicina, oleoandomicina, novobiocina. 3.-Una vez identificado el agente etiológico, puede modificarse el tratamiento antibiótico en función de los datos conocidos respecto a la sensibilidad actual de un germen determinado frente a los antibióticos disponibles. 4.-Cuando se dispone de informes bacteriológicos concernientes a la sensibilidad in vitro de los gérmenes se puede reajustar de modo definitivo la antibióticoterapia.
  4. 4. Selección del antibiótico Organismos del tracto gastrointestinal que son posible causa de infección de herida Lugar Aerobios Anaerobios Boca y esófago Estreptococo Bateroides, peptoestreptococo, fusobacteria. Estómago Bacilos entéricos Gram (-), estreptococo. Tracto biliar Bacilos entéricos Gram (-), enterococo. Clostridium Ileon y colon Bacilos entéricos. Gram (-) B. Fragilis, peptoestreptococo, Clostridium ABP recomendados de acuerdo a los gérmenes más frecuentes. Antibiótico Dosis Vía Aerobios Gram (+) y Gram (-) Cefazolina 1 g IV Paciente alérgico o germen resistente Vancomicina 1 g IV Combinación para aerobios y anaerobios Gram (-) Clindamicina o Metronidazol + Aminoglucósido (o su equivalente) 600 mg 1 g 1,5 mg/kg. IV IV IV Agente único para aerobios y anaerobios Gram (-) Cefoxitina 1 g IV
  5. 5. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA BACTERIOSTÁTICOS BACTERICIDAS Tetraciclinas Macrólidos Cloranfenicol Sulfamidas Beta-lactámicos Glucopéptidos Aminoglucósidos Quinolonas Bactericida + Bacteriostático= Antagonismo 2 Bactericidas = Sinergia
  6. 6. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Toxicidad de los Antibióticos: Betalactamicos Reacción de hipersensibilidad Nauseas, vómitos, diarreas Aminoglucosidos Nefrotoxicidad Ototoxicidad Quinolonas Nauseas, vómitos Fotosensibilidad Toxicidad del SNC Arritmias
  7. 7. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Toxicidad de los Antibióticos: Sulfamidas Hipersensibilidad Alteraciones Hematopoyeticas Anemia Aplasica Glucopeptidos Fiebre, escalofríos, flebitis Síndrome del hombre rojo Hipersensibilidad
  8. 8. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Aminoglucosidos Quinolonas Tipos de Antibióticos
  9. 9. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Macròlidos Metronidazol Tetraciclinas Tópicos
  10. 10. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Penicilinas Penicilina G Oxacilina Dicloxacilina Aminopenicilina Ampicilina Amoxicilina Ampicilina Sulbactan Piperacilina Vancomicina
  11. 11. ANTIBIOTICO ACTIVIDAD frente a: penicilina G cocos gram+ betalactamasa- cocos gram-: Neisseria meningitidis bacilos gram+: Bacillus anthracis, Corynebacterium diphtherie anaerobios: Peptostreptococcus spp. Treponema pallidum Leptospira spp. Clostridium perfringens oxacilina nafcilina cloxacilina dicloxacilina Staphylococcus spp. penicilinasa+ ampicilina amoxicilina cocos gram+ betalactamasa- * bacilos gram- betalactamasa- * ampicilina-sulbactam amoxicilina-sulbactam amoxicilina-clavulánico cocos gram+ betalactamasa + bacilos gram- betalactamasa + * Staphylococcus spp no meticilinorresietente, H.influenzae *, M. catarrhalis betalactamasas+ Bacteroides fragilis ticarcilina especialmente anti-Pseudomonas ticarcilina-clavulánico infecciones polimicrobianas, S. maltophilia piperacilina especialmente anti-Pseudomonas
  12. 12. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Cefalosporinas Cefalexina Cefalotina Cefadroxil Cefoxitin Cefuroxime Cefoperazona Cefotaxime Ceftiaxona Ceftibuten Ceftizoxima Cefpirome Cefepine
  13. 13. CEFALOSPORINAS Meningoencefalitis Endocarditis infecciosa Neumonía agudas comunitaria Bronquiectasias infectadas o fibrosis quística, -Infecciones respiratorias altas: Fallas en el tratamiento con penicilina o recurrencias de faringitis estreptocócicas, sinusitis, otitis media aguda, bronquitis aguda bacteriana o exacerbación de bronquitis crónica. Cefalosporina de 2ª generación. O de 3ª generación en EPOC grave o si se aísla germen Gram negativo de mayor resistencia.  - Infección urinaria por gérmenes sensibles.
  14. 14. “Ninguna cefalosporina es activa frente a Enterococcus spp., Listeria monocytogenes, Legionella, Mycoplasma y Chlamydia.”
  15. 15. GRUPO DROGA VÍA DOSIS FRECUENCIA 1ª G cefradina oral, i.v. o i.m 1.5 a 12g/d 3 a 6 veces/d cefalexina oral, i.m. o i.v. 1.5 a 12g/d 3 a 6 veces/d cefalotina * i.v. o i.m cefazolina i.v. o i.m 1,5 a 6g/d 3 a 4 veces/d cefadroxil oral 1 a 4g/d 2 veces/d 2ª G cefoxitin i.v. o i.m. 0,5 a 1g/d cefuroxime-axetil oral 2,250 a 2 veces/d cefuroxime i.v. o i.m 4,5g/d 3 veces/d 3ª G ceftibuten oral 400 mg/d 1 o 2 veces/d cefetamet-pivoxil oral 1g/d 2 veces/d cefoperazona i.v. o i.m. 2 a 6 g/d 2 a 4 veces/d cefoperazona/sulb. i.v. o i.m. 2 a 8g/d 2 veces/d cefotaxime i.v. o i.m. 2 a 6g/d 2 a 4 veces/d ceftriaxona i.v. o i.m. 2 a 4g/d 1 o 2 veces/d ceftaxidime i.v. o i.m. 3 a 6 g/d 2 a 3 veces/d cefixime oral 400 mg/d dosis única 4ª G ceftizoxima * i.m o i.v. 2 a 6 g/d 2 a 3 veces/d cefepime * i.v. o i.m. 2 a 6g/d 2 a 3 veces/d cefpirome * i.v. o i.m. - -
  16. 16. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Betalactàmicos Monobactàmicos Carbapenems
  17. 17. MONOBACTAMICOS Tratamiento empírico de infecciones pélvicas Infecciones intraabdominales Fiebre en neutropénicos oncológicos Neumonías nosocomiales Osteomielitis, artritis, meningitis y sepsis por Gram. negativos.
  18. 18. CARBAPENEM Nunca son fármacos de elección para infecciones leves o profilaxis quirúrgica. Infecciones intraabdominales y gineco - obstétricas, generalmente causadas por una asociación de aerobios y anaerobios. Infecciones severas del tracto respiratorio inferior. Paciente neutropénico febril (< 500 PMN/mm3). Meningitis bacterianas, cuando se sospecha bacilos Gram. negativos resistentes a otros antibióticos. Infecciones de piel, tejidos blandos, hueso y articulaciones Infecciones graves y complicadas del aparato urinario cuando se sospecha su etiología por bacilos Gram. negativos resistentes. Sepsis en pacientes hospitalizados.
  19. 19. Imipenem/cilastatina Depuración de creatinina (ml/min) dosis en gramos intervalo entre las dosis dosis máxima/día > 70 0,5 a 1 6 a 8 h 4 70 a 31 0,5 6 a 12 h 2 30 a 21 0,5 8 a 12 h 1,5 20 a 6 025 a 0,5 12 h 1 < 6 0,25 a 5 post-diálisis
  20. 20. meropenem Depuración de creatinina (ml/min) dosis en gramos intervalo entre las dosis dosis máxima/día > 50 (dosis completa) 0,5 a 2 8 6 50 a 26 (dosis completa c/12 h) 0,5 a 2 12 4 25 a 10 (media dosis c/12 h) 0,25 a 1 12 2 < 10 (media dosis c/24 h) 0,25 a 1 24 1
  21. 21. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Aminoglucosidos  Antibióticos Bactericidas.  Son muy activos especialmente frente a entero bacterias y otros gérmenes granpositivos aerobios.  Actúa independientemente de la fase vital en que se encuentre la bacteria.  Son nefrotoxicos.
  22. 22. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Aminoglucosidos Gentamicina Amikacina Tobramicina Estreptomicina Netilmicina
  23. 23. AMINOGLUCÓSIDOS  Son muy activos frente a bacilos gramnegativos aerobios, incluyendo Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter spp. y algunos otros no fermentadores nosocomiales. Gentamicina, tobramicina, netilmicina y amikacina generalmente tienen una actividad similar frente a enterobacterias y Pseudomonas  Infecciones graves intrahospitalarias y aquellas causadas por bacilos gramnegativos.  En infecciones urinarias puede usarse en monoterapia  Paciente neutropénico febril
  24. 24. dosis (mg/Kilo) intervalo Cl Cr > 50 ml/min. dosis Cl Cr 10-50 ml/min. dosis Cl Cr < 10 ml/min. gentamicina 1,5 igual 12 - 24 24 - 48 amikacina 5 - 7,5 12 24 24 - 48 estreptomicina 0,5 - 1 igual 24 - 72 72 - 96 tobramicina 1,5 igual 12 - 24 24 - 48 netilmicina 1,3 - 2,2 igual 12 - 24 24 - 48
  25. 25. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Quinolònas 1era Generación Ácido Nalidixico Cinoxacina 2da Generación Enoxacina Ofloxacina Ciprofoxacina
  26. 26. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Quinolònas 3era Generación levofloxacina Gatifloxacina 4ta Generación Trovafloxacina Moxifloxacina
  27. 27. Farmacos Via de administracion Dosis Ácido nalidixico V.O. 1 gr – 6h Cinoxacina V.O. 250 a 500 mg – 12h Enoxacina V.O. 200 a 400 mg – 12h Ofloxacina V.O. E.V. 400 mg – 24h 200 a 400mg- 12h Ciprofoxacina V.O. E.V. 100 a 400 mg – 12h Levofloxacina V.O. 100 mg – 8h Gatifloxacina V.O. E.V. 400 mg depende de la infeccion Trovafloxacina V.O. 100 a 300 mg 24h Moxifloxacina V.O. 400mg – 24 h
  28. 28. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Macròlidos Eritromicina Azitromicina Claritromicina Roxitromicina
  29. 29. MACROLIDOS Infecciones respiratorias: Eritromicina Otitis media y faringitis Infecciones de piel y partes blandas Infecciones gastrointestinales Infecciones genitales Es una alternativa de tratamiento en las embarazadas con enfermedad inflamatoria pélvica. No se aconseja para el tratamiento de la sífilis, especialmente en embarazadas porque se han observado fracasos terapéuticos.
  30. 30. via de administracion Dosis Eritromicina v.o. *E.v. 250 a 500 – 6h 30-50mg-kg-6h Azitromicina v.o. 500 mg – 24h Claritromicina v.o. 250 a 500mg – 12h Roxitromicina v.o. 150 mg – 12h
  31. 31. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Metronidazol Tetraciclina
  32. 32. TETRACICLINAS  Infecciones por espiroquetas.  Infecciones urogenitales por especies de Chlamydia y Mycoplasma  Brucelosis.  Cólera  Paludismo.  Acné. Es una indicación frecuente de tetraciclinas
  33. 33. Dosis Via de administracion Metronidazol 250 a 500 mg – 8h v.o. Tetraciclinas 250 a 500mg – 6h v.o.
  34. 34. ANTIBIOTICOS EN CIRUGIA Mupirocina (bactroban) Polimixinas Tópicos Bacitracina (betalactamico)
  35. 35. Conducción de la antibioticoterapia 1.- No deben utilizarse al mismo tiempo mas de dos antibióticos. 2.-A partir del momento en que se establece la indicación del tratamiento antibiótico, se debe emplear dosis elevadas. 3.-El tratamiento debe proseguir más allá de a la apirexia franca. 4.-Hay que evitar la disminución progresiva de las dosis. 5.-La persistencia o reaparición de la fiebre a pesar del tratamiento plantea un problema difícil.

