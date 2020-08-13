Successfully reported this slideshow.
Autores BRACHO OSCAR PEREZ ROSSICAR Universidad Nacional Experimental Francisco de Miranda Área Ciencias de la Salud Programa Medicina Clínica Quirúrgica
 Identificar tipos.  Conocer etiología.  Manejo quirúrgico y medico.
 Colección de pus  Resultado de una infección.  Causada por microorganismos, habitualmente bacterias.  Acúmulo de mate...
 Durante su formación se identifican dos etapas: ◦ congestión: tiempo en el que se presenta el acúmulo de material. ◦ col...
MEMBRANA PIOGENA DERMIS SENO ABSCESO DE PEQUEÑO TAMAÑO EPIDERMIS ABSCESO DE GRAN TAMAÑO TEJIDO GRASO SUBCUTÁNEO VISTA DE U...
Absceso caliente: ◦ En inflamación aguda ◦ Dolor de moderado a intenso ◦ Fiebre Absceso frío: ◦ en inflamación crónica ◦ m...
 Se forma con: ◦ tejidos destruídos, ◦ los leucocitos que han acudido a la zona para combatir a las bacterias, ◦ y los mi...
 Es la cubierta protectora que se encuentra alrededor del absceso.  Es un tejido fibroso que actúa como barrera protecto...
 Ventajas: limita la zona de infección evita diseminación de pus  Desventajas: evita el paso de los fármacos
 Cualquier parte del cuerpo; órgano, tejido o en tejidos blandos por debajo de la piel.  Superficiales (forúnculos)  Pr...
 Mamas: ◦ Miden hasta 12.5 cms  Encías ◦ Bacterias anaerobias y caries  Hígado ◦ amibiano  Cerebro ◦ Cisticercosis (qu...
 Axila  Ingle  Por mayor número de: ◦ glándulas sebáceas y sudoríparas FACTORES PREDISPONENTES  Se tapa el drenaje  U...
 Alveolar  Anorrectal  Ántrax  Bartholiniano  Cerebral  Chalazión  Quiste Pilonidal  Furúnculo  Orzuelo  Panadiz...
 Abscesos Calientes: ◦ Bacterias:  Estafilococos  Estreptococos (gram- negativos) ◦ Hongos ◦ Parásitos  Abscesos Fríos...
 Cerca de la piel: ◦ inflamación ◦ zona eritematosa ◦ aumento de temperatura cutánea (local) ◦ dolor intenso a la palpaci...
 Cualquier absceso deberá evacuarse mediante drenaje quirúrgico durante el periodo de colección.  La incisión del absces...
 Renitencia.  Digito-presión genera dolor: ◦ agudo ◦ localizado  Indica que el absceso se encuentra “maduro”.
 Gasas y compresas estériles.  Apósito estéril.  Guantes estériles.  Solución de povidona yodada o clorhexidina.  Agu...
LOCAL:  Infiltrar alrededor del absceso (como a 0,5-1cm del borde), siempre en tejido sano.  Es aconsejable aplicarla cu...
 Amplia y profunda incisión sobre el absceso.  Llegando hasta el seno mismo de la colección purulenta.  Comprimir later...
 Se tomará muestra del material obtenido para realizar cultivo.  Verificar características de la Pus: ◦ color ◦ olor ◦ d...
 Debridar todos los tejidos que tiendan a la necrosis.  Hasta que la superficie de sección muestre franca hemorragia.  ...
 NUNCA se habrá de cerrar la cavidad; NO SUTURAR.  Movilizar la sonda de drenaje en días sucesivos.  Aplicar tratamient...
 Tratamiento Quirúrgico: ◦ Evacuación del acúmulo de pus. ◦ Debridación de la herida en la fase de colección.  Tratamien...
En general, no está indicado administrar antibióticos vía oral de forma sistemática tras el drenaje del absceso. Habrá que...
 Absceso cerebral: ◦ cefotaxima + metronidazol ◦ Albendazol  Absceso perianal: ◦ clindamicina  Forúnculo: ◦ dicloxacili...
  1. 1. Autores BRACHO OSCAR PEREZ ROSSICAR Universidad Nacional Experimental Francisco de Miranda Área Ciencias de la Salud Programa Medicina Clínica Quirúrgica
  2. 2.  Identificar tipos.  Conocer etiología.  Manejo quirúrgico y medico.
  3. 3.  Colección de pus  Resultado de una infección.  Causada por microorganismos, habitualmente bacterias.  Acúmulo de materia extraña en una parte del cuerpo.
  4. 4.  Durante su formación se identifican dos etapas: ◦ congestión: tiempo en el que se presenta el acúmulo de material. ◦ colección: el absceso se encuentra formado.
  5. 5. MEMBRANA PIOGENA DERMIS SENO ABSCESO DE PEQUEÑO TAMAÑO EPIDERMIS ABSCESO DE GRAN TAMAÑO TEJIDO GRASO SUBCUTÁNEO VISTA DE UN CORTE DE UN ABSCESO EN BOTÓN DE CUELLO
  6. 6. Absceso caliente: ◦ En inflamación aguda ◦ Dolor de moderado a intenso ◦ Fiebre Absceso frío: ◦ en inflamación crónica ◦ menos doloroso ◦ generalmente de tipo tuberculoso
  7. 7.  Se forma con: ◦ tejidos destruídos, ◦ los leucocitos que han acudido a la zona para combatir a las bacterias, ◦ y los microorgnismos vivos y muertos.  Líquido espeso de color amarillento.  Fétido
  8. 8.  Es la cubierta protectora que se encuentra alrededor del absceso.  Es un tejido fibroso que actúa como barrera protectora.  Limita la extensión de la infección.  Impide el paso de los fármacos hacia el interior del absceso.
  9. 9.  Ventajas: limita la zona de infección evita diseminación de pus  Desventajas: evita el paso de los fármacos
  10. 10.  Cualquier parte del cuerpo; órgano, tejido o en tejidos blandos por debajo de la piel.  Superficiales (forúnculos)  Profundos (apendicular)
  11. 11.  Mamas: ◦ Miden hasta 12.5 cms  Encías ◦ Bacterias anaerobias y caries  Hígado ◦ amibiano  Cerebro ◦ Cisticercosis (quiste)  Piel  Huesos MENOS FRECUENTES EN EL PRIMER AÑO DE VIDA
  12. 12.  Axila  Ingle  Por mayor número de: ◦ glándulas sebáceas y sudoríparas FACTORES PREDISPONENTES  Se tapa el drenaje  Uso de prendas ajustadas  Cara ◦ Secundarios a lesiones de acné ◦ Fístulas odonto-cutáneas
  13. 13.  Alveolar  Anorrectal  Ántrax  Bartholiniano  Cerebral  Chalazión  Quiste Pilonidal  Furúnculo  Orzuelo  Panadizo  Paroniquia  Periamigdalino  Pulmonar  Retrofaríngeo  Post-inyección
  14. 14.  Abscesos Calientes: ◦ Bacterias:  Estafilococos  Estreptococos (gram- negativos) ◦ Hongos ◦ Parásitos  Abscesos Fríos: ◦ Bacilo de la Tuberculosis
  15. 15.  Cerca de la piel: ◦ inflamación ◦ zona eritematosa ◦ aumento de temperatura cutánea (local) ◦ dolor intenso a la palpación.  Grandes y Profundos: ◦ fiebre ◦ escalofríos ◦ sudoración ◦ malestar general
  16. 16.  Cualquier absceso deberá evacuarse mediante drenaje quirúrgico durante el periodo de colección.  La incisión del absceso y su evacuación constituyen el único modo de lograr su curación.  Impregnación de antibiótico.
  17. 17.  Renitencia.  Digito-presión genera dolor: ◦ agudo ◦ localizado  Indica que el absceso se encuentra “maduro”.
  18. 18.  Gasas y compresas estériles.  Apósito estéril.  Guantes estériles.  Solución de povidona yodada o clorhexidina.  Agua oxigenada.  Suero fisiológico.  Paño estéril para delimitación del campo.  Jeringas de 10 y 20 ml.  Agujas de 25 G (s.c.) y 21 G (i.m.).  Anestésico local tipo Lidocaína al 1 %.  Bisturí n.o 15 o 20 y mango adecuado.  Pinza de Kocher o de mosquito.  Drenaje de látex o silicona (tipo Penrose), o gasa orillada
  19. 19. LOCAL:  Infiltrar alrededor del absceso (como a 0,5-1cm del borde), siempre en tejido sano.  Es aconsejable aplicarla cuando se va a realizar un desbridamiento posterior.
  20. 20.  Amplia y profunda incisión sobre el absceso.  Llegando hasta el seno mismo de la colección purulenta.  Comprimir lateralmente.
  21. 21.  Se tomará muestra del material obtenido para realizar cultivo.  Verificar características de la Pus: ◦ color ◦ olor ◦ densidad  Romper todos los tabiques que suelen configurar celdas independientes.  Introduciendo el dedo o una pinza.  Limpieza profunda.  Legrado del tejido circundante.
  22. 22.  Debridar todos los tejidos que tiendan a la necrosis.  Hasta que la superficie de sección muestre franca hemorragia.  Limpiar la cavidad con un antiséptico; de preferencia
  23. 23.  NUNCA se habrá de cerrar la cavidad; NO SUTURAR.  Movilizar la sonda de drenaje en días sucesivos.  Aplicar tratamiento con antibióticos y analgésicos.(gasa simple empapada)
  24. 24.  Tratamiento Quirúrgico: ◦ Evacuación del acúmulo de pus. ◦ Debridación de la herida en la fase de colección.  Tratamiento Farmacológico: ◦ Antibiótico Sistémico ◦ Analgésicos
  25. 25. En general, no está indicado administrar antibióticos vía oral de forma sistemática tras el drenaje del absceso. Habrá que hacerlo en los siguientes casos:  - Abscesos con importante celulitis circundante  - Signos de afectación sistémica o bacteriemia  - Inmunodeprimidos.
  26. 26.  Absceso cerebral: ◦ cefotaxima + metronidazol ◦ Albendazol  Absceso perianal: ◦ clindamicina  Forúnculo: ◦ dicloxacilina, cefalexina, eritromicina, quinolonas  Absceso hepático amibiano: ◦ metronidazol  Absceso hepático piógeno: ◦ cefalosporina 3° generación  Absceso mamario: ◦ dicloxacilina-oxacilina  Absceso pulmonar: ◦ penicilina, clindamicina

