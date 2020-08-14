Abdomen Agudo Obstructivo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” ÁREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CLÍNICA QUIRURGICA: CIRUGIA
OBSTRUCCION INTESTINAL Es una de las urgencias mas frecuentes y mas graves de la patología abdominal. Interrupción o dismi...
La obstrucción u oclusión intestinal constituye una identidad patológica bien definida desencadenada por una interferencia...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA • Es poco común en niños y adultos jóvenes, aumenta su frecuencia en la edad media de la vida, y alcanza su ...
 Hay que saber diferenciar lo que es:  OBSTRUCCIÓN SIMPLE: Es aquella donde única y exclusivamente se encuentra perturba...
 Según el tiempo de duración: Aguda, Subaguda Crónica.  También puede ser:  Obstrucción Intestinal Simple  Obstrucción...
FISIOPATOLOGIA Puede ocurrir a cualquier nivel, pero el intestino delgado c ve mas afectado por su luz estrecha. El princi...
Obstrucción Intestinal Mecánica  Compromete la luz intestinal en forma parcial o completa.  Es simple, dificulta el pasa...
Obstrucción Mecánica (Ileo Mecánico)  Obstrucción Intraluminal  Ileo biliar  Bezoares  Fecalomas  Cuerpos extraños. P...
Obstrucción Mecánica (Ileo Mecánico)  Compresión externa o torceduras  Hernias: interna y externa  Adherencias  Malrot...
Funcional : Íleo Paralítico  Producto de una detención del peristaltismo normal del intestino  Parálisis de la motilidad...
Obstrucción con estrangulación Alteración en la circulación del intestino obstruido  obstrucción con estrangulación. La...
Obstrucción con estrangulación Causas: Hernia Externa:  Aproximadamente una tercera parte de los casos se debe a encarcel...
Obstrucción con estrangulación Bridas y Adherencias:  Ya sean inflamatorias, congénitas o neoplásicas.  Presencias de ci...
Obstrucción con estrangulación Hernias Internas:  Orificio herniario se halla en la cavidad abdominal y no hacen prominen...
Obstrucción del intestino grueso  Vólvulo sigmoideo.  Tumores malignos (carcinomas).  Diverticulitis crónica.  Hernias...
CUADRO CLÍNICO  Síntomas más importantes:  Dolor abdominal  Vómitos  Distensión abdominal  Estreñimiento y/o diarrea
CUADRO CLÍNICO  Exploración Física:  Identificación de cicatrices quirúrgicas (bridas y adherencias).  Hernias (región ...
 Exploración Física:  Puede apreciarse distensión abdominal con ondas peristálticas y ruidos intestinales audibles, coin...
CUADRO CLÍNICO Estrangulación:  Dolor abdominal intenso y contínuo  Postración  Signo de rebote +  Palpación de una ma...
SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS Dolor: Oclusión simple: lento, intensidad progresiva, o súbito y con gran intensidad. Oclusión mecánica ...
SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS Distensión Abdominal: -Yeyuno proximal: puede faltar o limitarse a el estómago (epigastrio prominente y ...
SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS -Deshidratación -Fiebre -Taquicardia - Oliguria
EXAMEN FISICO INSPECCIÓN: Paciente inquieto Deshidratación Distensión localizada o generalizada En el íleo paralitico la d...
EXAMEN FISICO PALPACIÓN: Oclusión Simple: Hipersensibilidad localizada o difusa del abdomen, sin contractura ni dolor de r...
DIAGNOSTICO Se basa en la clínica, el examen físico y los hallazgos radiológicos. El laboratorio va a depender del tiempo ...
Laboratorio Al principio Normal o presentar leucocitosis con neutrofilia. fase mas tardía Hemoconcentración secundaria a l...
LABORATORIO Hemograma:  15,000 leucocitos con desviación izquierda (estrangulación).  Deshidratación grave (Hb, Hto ↑) E...
ESTUDIOS RADIOLÓGICOS  Los Rayos X son esenciales para confirmar el diagnóstico clínico y definir con exactitud el lugar ...
 Las radiografías de abdomen simple y en bipedestación muestra asas de intestino distendido con un patrón en escalera y n...
 Signos de huellas digitales, pérdida del patrón mucoso, gas dentro de la pared intestinal o ramas intrahepáticas de la v...
IMAGENOLOGÍA Radiografía de abdomen simple: Sigmoides distendido en forma de U invertido o grano de café
Radiografía de obstrucción del intestino delgado Íleo: Radiografía de la distensión intestinal
ESTUDIOS RADIOLÓGICOS Estudio del colon con enema de bario. Bario no debe utilizarse si se sospecha de perforación. TAC ...
Imagenología Enema baritado: Bario se detiene en la obstrucción toma forma de huso (deformación en pico de pájaro) no en p...
VÓLVULO: Segmento de intestino delgado con una zona de torsión .
Vólvulo Del Ciego 20 – 40 %  90%: torsión axil del segmento proximal
OBSTRUCCION INTESTINAL
Abdomen simple. Asas dilatadas con nivel hidroaéreo. Distal se observa collar de perlas (flechas). Abdomen simple. Niveles...
Figura 14. Intestino delgado. Obstrucción yeyunal por brida.
 Ecografía: Uso controvertido por los artefactos que ocasiona el gas intestinal. No obstante, permite detectar asas edema...
 Colonoscopia: Menos útil por la difícil preparación colónica del paciente, pudiendo ser terapéutica en casos de vólvulos...
DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL  Ileo paralítico  Colecistitis aguda  Apendicitis aguda  Ulcera perforada  Pancreatitis aguda...
TRATAMIENTO  Tratamiento Médico preoperatorio  SNG  Reposición de líquidos y electrólitos Medida de la PVC y monitoriza...
TRATAMIENTO El tratamiento definitivo es Quirurgico 1. Aspiración nasogástrica continua. 2. Reposición hídrica y electrolí...
TRATAMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO  Estrangulación ó ↑distensión abdominal en las Rx durante el período de descomprensióm (sonda)  C...
ATENCIÓN POSTOPERATORIA  Líquidos y electrolitos ATB Descompresión gastrointestinal Nutrición parenteral
COMPLICACIONES -Neumonía por aspiración - Atelectasias e infecciones broncopulmonares. - Peritonitis. - Fracaso multiorgán...
TRATAMIENTO El tratamiento del íleo paralítico no es quirúrgico en ningún caso 1. Corregir la causa desencadenante siempre...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” ÁREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CLÍNICA QUIRURGICA: CIRUGIA
  2. 2. OBSTRUCCION INTESTINAL Es una de las urgencias mas frecuentes y mas graves de la patología abdominal. Interrupción o disminución del tránsito normal del contenido intestinal.
  3. 3. La obstrucción u oclusión intestinal constituye una identidad patológica bien definida desencadenada por una interferencia al flujo intestinal de gases, líquidos y sólidos. El intestino delgado es el sitio de obstrucción en aproximadamente el 80% de los casos y el intestino grueso en el aproximadamente el 20% de los casos.
  4. 4. EPIDEMIOLOGIA • Es poco común en niños y adultos jóvenes, aumenta su frecuencia en la edad media de la vida, y alcanza su tope hacia los 50 años. • Afecta a ambos sexos por igual, pero en su conjunto es algo más frecuente en el varón. • La tasa de mortalidad oscila en torno al 5-8 % de los pacientes que sufren la afección
  5. 5.  Hay que saber diferenciar lo que es:  OBSTRUCCIÓN SIMPLE: Es aquella donde única y exclusivamente se encuentra perturbado el tránsito intestinal .  OBSTRUCCIÓN CON ESTRANGULACIÓN: Es donde, además de estar perturbado el tránsito intestinal, se encuentra comprometida la circulación sanguínea del segmento intestinal afectado.
  6. 6.  Según el tiempo de duración: Aguda, Subaguda Crónica.  También puede ser:  Obstrucción Intestinal Simple  Obstrucción Intestinal estrangulada  Obstrucción en asa cerrada  Obstrucción Mecánica:  Alta: Encima del ángulo de Treitz  Baja: Debajo del ángulo de Treitz
  7. 7. FISIOPATOLOGIA Puede ocurrir a cualquier nivel, pero el intestino delgado c ve mas afectado por su luz estrecha. El principio básico de la obstrucción es la distensión que se produce por dos mecanismos: 1. El acumulo de gas por la proliferación bacteriana que genera putrefacción y fermentación 2. El acumulo de líquido por la disminución de la capacidad de absorción intestinal.
  8. 8. Obstrucción Intestinal Mecánica  Compromete la luz intestinal en forma parcial o completa.  Es simple, dificulta el pasaje del contenido intestinal.  Obstrucción estrangulada, cuando adicionalmente hay compromiso vascular.  El 80% se localiza en el Intestino Delgado.  El 20% en colon.  Adulto se debe a adherencias consecutivas a una cirugía abdominal previa.
  9. 9. Obstrucción Mecánica (Ileo Mecánico)  Obstrucción Intraluminal  Ileo biliar  Bezoares  Fecalomas  Cuerpos extraños. Parásitos  Obstrucción por alteración de paredes del TD  Congénita: atresia, estenosis  Adquirida: inflamación, hematoma, traumatismos, etc.  Lesiones tumorales
  10. 10. Obstrucción Mecánica (Ileo Mecánico)  Compresión externa o torceduras  Hernias: interna y externa  Adherencias  Malrotación congénita  Vólvulos  Intususcepción  Compresión por neoplasia de otros órganos  Vascular  Trombosis o embolia de la arteria y vena mesentérica
  11. 11. Funcional : Íleo Paralítico  Producto de una detención del peristaltismo normal del intestino  Parálisis de la motilidad intestinal  Por cuadros inflamatorios intraabdominales  Post operatorio  Por Traumatismos abdominales  Procesos retroperitoneales  Procesos infecciosos y metabólicos sistémicos  Hipocalcemia
  12. 12. Obstrucción con estrangulación Alteración en la circulación del intestino obstruido  obstrucción con estrangulación. La oclusión en dos puntos de su longitud produce un asa cerrada y obstruida. Estrangulación  pérdida de sangre y plasma en el segmento estrangulado  grave si predomina la oclusión venosa.
  13. 13. Obstrucción con estrangulación Causas: Hernia Externa:  Aproximadamente una tercera parte de los casos se debe a encarcelación o estrangulación de una hernia externa.  Se deben palpar cuidadosamente las diferentes zonas a nivel abdominal donde se presentan las hernias.  Una hernia encarcelada puede pasar inadvertida en pacientes obesos.
  14. 14. Obstrucción con estrangulación Bridas y Adherencias:  Ya sean inflamatorias, congénitas o neoplásicas.  Presencias de cicatrices abdominales traumatismos.  Las bridas y adherencias son responsables de una 1/3 parte de los casos.
  15. 15. Obstrucción con estrangulación Hernias Internas:  Orificio herniario se halla en la cavidad abdominal y no hacen prominencia hacia el exterior.  Se debe a malformaciones congénitas.  Frecuente en Hiato de Winslow, orificio obturador, fosita de treitz.  Mala técnica de sutura del meso después de una resección intestinal y anastomosis T – T.
  16. 16. Obstrucción del intestino grueso  Vólvulo sigmoideo.  Tumores malignos (carcinomas).  Diverticulitis crónica.  Hernias.  Enfermedad de Crohn. Vólvulo de Sigmoides:  Torsión que se produce alrededor del eje longitudinal del mesosigmoides.
  17. 17. CUADRO CLÍNICO  Síntomas más importantes:  Dolor abdominal  Vómitos  Distensión abdominal  Estreñimiento y/o diarrea
  18. 18. CUADRO CLÍNICO  Exploración Física:  Identificación de cicatrices quirúrgicas (bridas y adherencias).  Hernias (región umbilical, inguinales y crurales).  Signos deshidratación (sequedad de mucosas, fiebre, taquicardia e hipotensión).
  19. 19.  Exploración Física:  Puede apreciarse distensión abdominal con ondas peristálticas y ruidos intestinales audibles, coincidiendo con episodios de dolor.  Ruidos abdominales abolidos (en fases tardías).  Signos peritoneales (dolor de rebote o defensa).  Tacto rectal (detectar masas)
  20. 20. CUADRO CLÍNICO Estrangulación:  Dolor abdominal intenso y contínuo  Postración  Signo de rebote +  Palpación de una masa abdominal  Rectorragia  Fiebre, Taquicardia  Shock
  21. 21. SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS Dolor: Oclusión simple: lento, intensidad progresiva, o súbito y con gran intensidad. Oclusión mecánica simple: tipo cólico, con períodos de calma entre los mismos. Estrangulación o compromiso vascular: persistente, intenso, mantenido o creciente. Íleo paralítico: generalizado, pocas veces intenso. Íleo paralítico por isquemia: dolor continuo, de intensidad creciente.
  22. 22. SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS Distensión Abdominal: -Yeyuno proximal: puede faltar o limitarse a el estómago (epigastrio prominente y tenso). -Íleo: abombamiento de la porción central del abdomen. -Colón: distensión generalizada, marcada en flancos. Vómitos: Primero es alimentario (alimentos semidigeridos y jugo gástrico), después se hacen biliosos y finalmente fecaloide.
  23. 23. SIGNOS Y SINTOMAS -Deshidratación -Fiebre -Taquicardia - Oliguria
  24. 24. EXAMEN FISICO INSPECCIÓN: Paciente inquieto Deshidratación Distensión localizada o generalizada En el íleo paralitico la distensión suele ser generalizada AUSCULTACIÓN: Ruidos intestinales aumentados Signo de Claybrook Silencio abdominal que sigue a las crisis de peristaltismo Abolición de los ruidos Signo de CLAYBROOK: transmisión de los sonidos respiratorios y cardiacos al abdomen por la presencia de líquido exudado o sangre; signo de rotura de una víscera abdominal
  25. 25. EXAMEN FISICO PALPACIÓN: Oclusión Simple: Hipersensibilidad localizada o difusa del abdomen, sin contractura ni dolor de rebote Estrangulación: Dolor localizado, contractura muscular, y dolor de rebote. Masa palpable, dolorosa e indolora TACTO RECTAL PERCUSIÓN Meteorismo localizado en región umbilical y flancos En el íleo paralitico, meteorismo difuso Signo de Von Wahl
  26. 26. DIAGNOSTICO Se basa en la clínica, el examen físico y los hallazgos radiológicos. El laboratorio va a depender del tiempo que haya ocurrido la obstrucción
  27. 27. Laboratorio Al principio Normal o presentar leucocitosis con neutrofilia. fase mas tardía Hemoconcentración secundaria a la deshidratación Obstrucción alta Perdida de cloruros e hidrogeniones, alcalosis metabólica Obstrucción baja Tendencia a la acidosis metabólica y depleción de electrólitos Obstrucción prolongada Hiponatremia, hipopotasemia y muy raro hipomagnesemia Sufrimiento intestinal secundario Aumento de amilasa y LDH Hemorragia intestinal o fallo renal Urea elevada
  28. 28. LABORATORIO Hemograma:  15,000 leucocitos con desviación izquierda (estrangulación).  Deshidratación grave (Hb, Hto ↑) Electrolitos:  ↓Sodio, cloro y potasio, bicarbonato, creatinina y Hto (deshidratación).
  29. 29. ESTUDIOS RADIOLÓGICOS  Los Rayos X son esenciales para confirmar el diagnóstico clínico y definir con exactitud el lugar de la obstrucción.  La Rx. de abdomen: Revela grandes cantidades de gas en el intestino y se puede casi siempre determinar si es el ID o IG el distendido o si ambos lo están.
  30. 30.  Las radiografías de abdomen simple y en bipedestación muestra asas de intestino distendido con un patrón en escalera y niveles hidroáereos.  El gas empieza a acumularse en el I.D. después de 3hrs. del inicio de la obstrucción.  Transcurridas 12 horas, casi siempre el I.D. estará distendido por gas y niveles líquidos ó ambos (obstrucción sea simple).
  31. 31.  Signos de huellas digitales, pérdida del patrón mucoso, gas dentro de la pared intestinal o ramas intrahepáticas de la vena porta  estrangulación de la obstrucción.  Placa en bipedestación o en decúbito lateral, aire libre intraperitoneal  perforación intestinal.  Íleo paralítico  distensión gaseosa de distribución uniforme en estómago, ID. y colon.
  32. 32. IMAGENOLOGÍA Radiografía de abdomen simple: Sigmoides distendido en forma de U invertido o grano de café
  33. 33. Radiografía de obstrucción del intestino delgado Íleo: Radiografía de la distensión intestinal
  34. 34. ESTUDIOS RADIOLÓGICOS Estudio del colon con enema de bario. Bario no debe utilizarse si se sospecha de perforación. TAC abdominopélvica, identifican neoplasias intestinales, enfermedad inflamatoria intestinal
  35. 35. Imagenología Enema baritado: Bario se detiene en la obstrucción toma forma de huso (deformación en pico de pájaro) no en paciente con sospecha de gangrena
  36. 36. VÓLVULO: Segmento de intestino delgado con una zona de torsión .
  37. 37. Vólvulo Del Ciego 20 – 40 %  90%: torsión axil del segmento proximal
  38. 38. OBSTRUCCION INTESTINAL
  39. 39. Abdomen simple. Asas dilatadas con nivel hidroaéreo. Distal se observa collar de perlas (flechas). Abdomen simple. Niveles hidroaéreos y collar de perlas (flechas).
  40. 40. Figura 14. Intestino delgado. Obstrucción yeyunal por brida.
  41. 41.  Ecografía: Uso controvertido por los artefactos que ocasiona el gas intestinal. No obstante, permite detectar asas edematizadas, patología biliar (íleo biliar), presencia de líquido libre peritoneal, abscesos así como patología renal causa de íleo reflejo.  Enema opaco: Debemos solicitarlo ante la sospecha de una tumoración obstructiva o estenosante para diagnosticarla y comprobar el grado de obstrucción. En caso de vólvulo intestinal puede ser diagnóstico y terapéutico.
  42. 42.  Colonoscopia: Menos útil por la difícil preparación colónica del paciente, pudiendo ser terapéutica en casos de vólvulos (sería el tratamiento de urgencia, y si fracasa la desvolvulación o se sospecha gangrena o perforación estará indicada la cirugía urgente) o diagnóstica (neoplasias).  TAC y RMN: Valoración de patologías no diagnosticadas por los anteriores medios, pues detectan dilatación diferenciada de asas, participación o complicación peritoneal y retroperitoneal.
  43. 43. DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL  Ileo paralítico  Colecistitis aguda  Apendicitis aguda  Ulcera perforada  Pancreatitis aguda  Litiasis renal o ureteral
  44. 44. TRATAMIENTO  Tratamiento Médico preoperatorio  SNG  Reposición de líquidos y electrólitos Medida de la PVC y monitorización del GC Tto. Alcalosis Metabólica: NaCl ó Lactato de Ringer Tto. Acidosis Metabólica: Bicarbonato de Na  ATB de amplio espectro  Vendajes elásticos en m.inferiores.
  45. 45. TRATAMIENTO El tratamiento definitivo es Quirurgico 1. Aspiración nasogástrica continua. 2. Reposición hídrica y electrolítica y control ácido- base. 3. Antibióticos de amplio espectro, si existen signos de toxicidad sistémica. 4. Vigilancia estrecha del paciente con evaluación clínica durante las primeras horas para detectar signos de peritonismo o empeoramiento del estado general.
  46. 46. TRATAMIENTO QUIRÚRGICO  Estrangulación ó ↑distensión abdominal en las Rx durante el período de descomprensióm (sonda)  CIRUGÍA.  La obstrucción parcial persiste 48 – 72hrs. ó se transforma en una obstrucción completa  LAPAROTOMIA.  Si la descompresión con SN no produce una mejoría significativa clínica y radiológica 24 – 48 hrs.  CIRUGÍA.
  47. 47. ATENCIÓN POSTOPERATORIA  Líquidos y electrolitos ATB Descompresión gastrointestinal Nutrición parenteral
  48. 48. COMPLICACIONES -Neumonía por aspiración - Atelectasias e infecciones broncopulmonares. - Peritonitis. - Fracaso multiorgánico como consecuencia del fracaso hemodinámico. - Estenosis intestinal postisquémica.
  49. 49. TRATAMIENTO El tratamiento del íleo paralítico no es quirúrgico en ningún caso 1. Corregir la causa desencadenante siempre que sea posible 2. Tratamiento sintomático: Dieta absoluta. Aspiración nasogástrica. Hidratación y corrección electrolítica. Fármacos: metoclopropamida (10 mg/4-6h).

×