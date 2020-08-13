Successfully reported this slideshow.
Abdomen agudo Dolor abdominal.
¿QUE ES EL DOLOR? ES UNA SENSACIÓN MOLESTA Y AFLICTIVA DE UNA PARTE DEL ORGANISMO, PRODUCIDA POR UNA CAUSA INTERIOR O EXTE...
Tipos de Dolor Abdominal •Dolor Visceral.- Es de carácter poco definido, mal localizado: •Medial. Compromiso de vísceras p...
•Dolor Somático.- Es aquel dolor que sigue el trayecto de las fibras cerebroespinales entre D6 y L1, que se extienden por ...
•Dolor referido. En el momento en que el impulso sensitivo visceral llega a la segunda neurona por el asta posterior de la...
Bases neuroanatómicas del dolor abdominal Dolor visceral •Poco localizado •Centro abdominal •Sordo •Cólico •Con fenómenos ...
Dolor visceral •Mediado por el sistema nervioso autónomo. •Estímulos se registran en el peritoneo visceral(este es relativ...
Características del dolor abdominal: •Inicio o aparición. •Duración, •Localización. •Irradiación. • Horario. • Intensidad....
INICIO DEL DOLOR. •Dolor de gran intensidad y de inicio súbito, sugiere ruptura de una víscera hueca, obstrucción del cana...
Aparición súbita: el dolor se presenta repentinamente para alcanzar muy rápidamente una gran intensidad que obliga al paci...
Aparición gradual: el dolor se presenta con una intensidad menor; el paciente no precisa con tanta exactitud la hora de co...
Aparición lenta: el paciente refiere una fecha imprecisa o vaga de aparición del dolor. Causas de dolor de aparición lenta...
Características del dolor al comienzo: Brusco Ruptura, torsión (causas quirúrgicas). Gradual Proceso inflamatorio (pancr...
Progresión del dolor: Debe establecerse, con precisión, cómo se ha modificado el dolor en el curso del tiempo, si se prese...
•En la colecistitis aguda el dolor se percibe en el epigastrio y posteriormente migra hacia el hipocondrio derecho. • En l...
LOCALIZACIÓN DE DOLOR ABDOMINAL:
Aumentativos - Disminutivos
•Horario. Relación del dolor con eventos fisiológicos como la ingestión de alimentos, las evacuaciones, etc. •Carácter. Pu...
VALORACIÓN DIAGNÓSTICAY EVOLUTIVA •Enfoque ordenado y completo del caso . •Buena Historia clínica •Examen físico completo,...
Inicialmente y antes de proceder a la valoración sistemática del paciente debemos prestar atención especial a: 1 Situación...
Siempre debemos realizar, de forma sistemática, una serie de pasos : 1. Establecer la gravedad del cuadro y detectar la ex...
Una anamnesis cuidadosa y una exploración clínica completa, que, junto a los estudios complementarios adecuadamente dirigi...
Anamnesis •Edad •Sexo Así tenemos que las patologías mas frecuentes •En jóvenes o niños son: apendicitis, linfadenitis mes...
Antecedentes personales: - Medicación que toma (como causa o modificadora del cuadro). - Antecedentes quirúrgicos. - Alime...
Características del dolor: - Localización inicial e irradiación. - Forma de presentación(súbito o solapado). - Duración pr...
Exploración Física: - Descartar signos de compromiso vital: - Frecuencia respiratoria y auscultación pulmonar. - Frecuenci...
Auscultación: - Existencia de soplos. - Ruidos de lucha o silencio abdominal Palpación: - Defensa local o difusa. - Masas....
EXÁMENES COMPLEMENTARIOS Los exámenes y pruebas se deben realizar con un orden lógico y según las condiciones del paciente...
LOS EXÁMENES DE LABORATORIO DE MAYOR UTILIDAD SON: • Hemograma • Ionograma • Creatinina sérica y urea • Amilasemia • Gluce...
•Cuadro caracterizado por la aparición brusca de dolor intenso, localizado o difuso en el abdomen de etiología diversa y p...
Otros lo definen; El Abdomen Agudo es un síndrome caracterizado por dolor abdominal intenso, generalmente asociado a manif...
Patologías quirúrgicas Gastrointestinales: - Apendicitis - Invaginación - Diverticulitis de Meckel - Obstrucción - Perfor...
Urológicas: - Tumores renales -Uropatía obstructiva Otras: - Tumores retroperitoneales - Tumor de cerebro - Traumatismo ...
De menos frecuente observación: - Meningitis - Porfirias - Fiebre reumática - Epilepsia - Megacolon tóxico - Tétanos Int...
Abdomen Agudo Quirúrgico: Definición: Es todo proceso patológico de los órganos o tejidos de carácter grave, de evolución ...
CLASIFICACIÓN A lo largo de la historia de la cirugía han ido apareciendo, para el mejor diagnóstico y tratamiento del abd...
Clasificación de Prini Con Sintomatología Definida 1. Síndrome peritoneal. 2. Síndrome hemorrágico. 3. Síndrome obstructiv...
Clasificación Etiológica o Sindromática de Christmann: 1. Síndrome inflamatorio 2. Síndrome perforativo 3. Síndrome Obstru...
Abdomen agudo inflamatorio: •Las causas inflamatorias de abdomen agudo son múltiples : Apendicitis aguda, diverticulitis ...
En el examen físico de un paciente con abdomen agudo inflamatorio se encuentra: •Dolor abdominal, de aparición insidiosa y...
Contractura abdominal: es el aumento involuntario del tono muscular de la pared abdominal, debido a la inflamación del per...
En el abdomen agudo inflamatorio los vómitos, las náuseas y la anorexia son de origen reflejo. Inicialmente los vómitos so...
Abdomen agudo perforativo: En el caso de abdomen agudo por perforación, el inicio del cuadro es súbito. Se distinguen: •Ma...
Manifestaciones tempranas: Dolor abdominal inicialmente localizado en el epigastrio (en el caso de úlcera péptica perfor...
Manifestaciones intermedias: Cese de los vómitos, Disminución de la intensidad del dolor abdominal, La temperatura es n...
Abdomen agudo perforativo: Manifestaciones tardías: vómitos frecuentes, Fascies de peritonitis, abdomen doloroso y dist...
Abdomen agudo obstructivo: La causa más frecuente de abdomen agudo obstructivo es la obstrucción intestinal mecánica, que ...
•Obstrucción intestinal aguda baja: Los síntomas más notorios de este tipo de obstrucción son la constipación y la disten...
El paciente con una obstrucción intestinal puede presentarse: Deshidratado por los episodios eméticos, Con acidosis meta...
Abdomen agudo hemorrágico: Las causas más frecuentes de abdomen agudo hemorrágico son: Embarazo ectópico roto, Folículo ...
Se presenta con: Dolor abdominal de aparición brusca, generalmente seguido de síncope. En el examen físico se evidencia ...
Abdomen agudo vasculo-oclusivo: •Se produce como consecuencia de infarto mesentérico. •Aparece con mayor frecuencia en muj...
Se presenta con: • Dolor abdominal difuso, •Náuseas, vómitos, •Hematoquezia • Pocos hallazgos al examen físico. •La fiebre...
×