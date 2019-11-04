Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nama : Agnes Adela Irawan Kelas : PBI 1B
Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi
Dampak yang ditimbul Pengertian TIK Pengertian TIK menurut para ahli Manfaat TIK Peran dalam dunia pendidikan
Pengertian TIK Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikas (TIK) adalah suatu sarana yang digunakan untuk mendapatkan informasi dari...
Menurut Para ahli • Eric Deeson, TIK merupakan kebutuhan manusia didalam mengambil dan memindahkan, mengelola dan memprose...
Peran dalam dunia pendidikan • TIK dapat masuk ke semua lapisan masyarakat tetapi sesuai porsinya. Sebagai skill dan kopet...
Manfaat TIK • Kini penggunaan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi dapat memudahkan tenaga pengajar maupun peserta didiknya ...
Dampak yang ditimbulkan Terlalu atraktifnya, membuat penggunanya seakan-akan menemukan dunianya sendiri yang membuatnya te...
Thank You
Power Point ini menjelaskan tentang pengertian TIK, pengertian menurut para ahli, peranan dalam dunia pendidikan, manfaat TIK, serta dampak yang ditimbulkan dari TIK

  1. 1. Nama : Agnes Adela Irawan Kelas : PBI 1B
  2. 2. Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi
  Dampak yang ditimbul Pengertian TIK Pengertian TIK menurut para ahli Manfaat TIK Peran dalam dunia pendidikan
  4. 4. Pengertian TIK Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikas (TIK) adalah suatu sarana yang digunakan untuk mendapatkan informasi dari orang lain, baik berbentuk file, video, suara, gambar, dsb secara akurat dan mudah, serta digunakan untuk berkomunikasi dengan orang lain baik yang berjarak dekat maupun jauh secara tidak langsung untuk menyampaikan suatu pesan. Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi mencakup seluruh teknis untuk menyampaikan suatu informasi. Pemanfaatan Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi seperti pemanfaatan komputer, internet, dan segala jenis bentuk perangkat yang dapat terhubung dengan koneksi internet.
  5. 5. Menurut Para ahli • Eric Deeson, TIK merupakan kebutuhan manusia didalam mengambil dan memindahkan, mengelola dan memproses informasi dalam konteks sosial yang menguntungkan diri sendiri dan masyarakat secara keseluruhan. • Susanto, TIK adalah sebuah media atau alat bantu yang digunakan uantuk transfer data baik untuk memperoleh suatu data/informasi maupun memberikan informasi kepada orang lain serta dapat digunakan untuk alat berkomunikasi baik searah maupun dua arah.
  6. 6. Peran dalam dunia pendidikan • TIK dapat masuk ke semua lapisan masyarakat tetapi sesuai porsinya. Sebagai skill dan kopetensi • Kini kita bisa mengaksesnya secara digital serta memudahkan kita untuk mencari suatu materi. Sebagai sumber bahan ajar • Sudah ada aplikasi yang menyediakan materi secara digital serta mudah diakses, baik kapanpun maupun dimana saja. Sebagai infrastruktur pembelajaran • Dapat menjadikan proses belajar-mengajar lebih inovatif dan menyenangkan Sebagai alat bantu dan fasilitas belajar • Berkat adanya TIK proses penelitian dalam dunia pendidikan menjadi lebih mudah Sebagai sumber informasi pendidikan • Tenaga pendidik maupun pelajar sama-sama bisa memanfaatkan untuk mendukung kegiatan belajar-mengajar langsung dari pakarnya Sebagai media konsultasi
  7. 7. Manfaat TIK • Kini penggunaan teknologi informasi dan komunikasi dapat memudahkan tenaga pengajar maupun peserta didiknya untuk memberikan tugas dan mengerjakan tugas, seperti contohnya tenaga pengajar seperti dosen atau guru dapat memanfaatkan suatu website khusus sebagai sarana untuk memberikan tugas pada muridnya dan murid dapat dengan mudah mengumpulkan tugas itu melalui webtite tersebut, kedua belah pihak tidak perlu bertatap muka untuk memberikan atau mengumpulkan tugas tersebut. Atau mungkin tenaga pendidik bisa memberikan tugas secara personal melaui media komunikasi dan mengumpulkannya melalui email.
  8. 8. Dampak yang ditimbulkan Terlalu atraktifnya, membuat penggunanya seakan-akan menemukan dunianya sendiri yang membuatnya terasa nyaman dan tidak mau melepaskannya. Begitu banyak situs-situs pornografi yang ada di internet, meresahkan banyak pihak terutama kalangan orang tua yang khawatir anak-anaknya akan mengonsumsi hal- hal yang bersifat porno. Ketergantungan Pornografi
  9. 9. Thank You

