Marketing - Revisão de Conceitos

MarketingMarketing CursoCurso:: Publicidade e PropagandaPublicidade e Propaganda FACHA – Faculdades Hélio AlonFACHA – Facu...
Marketing: definiçãoMarketing: definição  ““É o processo social e gerencial atravésÉ o processo social e gerencial atravé...
Marketing: definiçãoMarketing: definição  O desenvolvimento da marca na menteO desenvolvimento da marca na mente do consu...
PosicionamentoPosicionamento  ““É o complexo grupo de percepções,É o complexo grupo de percepções, impressões e sentiment...
PosicionamentoPosicionamento  Psicologia experimental da Gestalt:Psicologia experimental da Gestalt:  Séc. XIX: filósofo...
Psicologia da GestaltPsicologia da Gestalt
Psicologia da GestaltPsicologia da Gestalt
Psicologia da GestaltPsicologia da Gestalt
OO pprocesso de análiserocesso de análise do posicionamentodo posicionamento  Que posicionamento (percepção,Que posiciona...
Mapa de percepçãoMapa de percepção  Mapa do posicionamento de uma marca, em relação às concorrentes noMapa do posicioname...
Mapa de percepçãoMapa de percepção  Mapa do posicionamento de uma marca, em relação às concorrentes noMapa do posicioname...
Dissonância cognitivaDissonância cognitiva  Nossa mente percebe o todo equilibrado.Nossa mente percebe o todo equilibrado...
Ambiente de marketingAmbiente de marketing  Um dos elementos centrais na formaçãoUm dos elementos centrais na formação de...
Ambiente de marketingAmbiente de marketing
AmbienteAmbiente organizacionalorganizacional  A própria empresa:A própria empresa: – Estrutura organizacionalEstrutura o...
MicroambienteMicroambiente  Forças com que interage diretamente:Forças com que interage diretamente: – FornecedoresFornec...
MacroambienteMacroambiente  São forças maiores; variáveis nãoSão forças maiores; variáveis não controladas:controladas: –...
Ambiente globalAmbiente global  Mudanças globais:Mudanças globais: – EconomiaEconomia – PolíticaPolítica – Cultura e soci...
Estratégia de marketingEstratégia de marketing  ESTRATÉGIA - Determinação de objetivosESTRATÉGIA - Determinação de objeti...
Mix de marketing (4Ps)Mix de marketing (4Ps)  4Ps por4Ps por McCarthy (1960).McCarthy (1960).
ProdutoProduto
PreçoPreço  Elemento usado pela empresa naElemento usado pela empresa na concretização da troca.concretização da troca. ...
PraçaPraça  São os canais que a organização utilizaSão os canais que a organização utiliza para distribuir seus produtos ...
PraçaPraça
PromoçãoPromoção  ÉÉ a comunicaçãoa comunicação  Definir: Objetivos, Público-alvo e Mensagem.Definir: Objetivos, Público...
SegmentaçãoSegmentação  Significa dividir o todo em partes, de forma aSignifica dividir o todo em partes, de forma a defi...
Segmentação: critériosSegmentação: critérios  GeográficaGeográfica  DemográficaDemográfica  Psicográfica (personalidade...
Estratégias deEstratégias de segmentaçãosegmentação  Especializar-se no produtoEspecializar-se no produto  Especializar-...
BibliografiaBibliografia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Marketing - Revisão de Conceitos

71 views

Published on

Aula da disciplina Agência Digital.
FACHA - Faculdades Reunidas Helio Alonso.
Prof. Luiz Agner

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
71
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Marketing - Revisão de Conceitos

  1. 1. MarketingMarketing CursoCurso:: Publicidade e PropagandaPublicidade e Propaganda FACHA – Faculdades Hélio AlonFACHA – Faculdades Hélio Alonsoso LUIZ AGNERLUIZ AGNER REVISÃO DEREVISÃO DE CONCEITOSCONCEITOS
  2. 2. Marketing: definiçãoMarketing: definição  ““É o processo social e gerencial atravésÉ o processo social e gerencial através do qual indivíduos e grupos obtém odo qual indivíduos e grupos obtém o que necessitam e desejam por meio daque necessitam e desejam por meio da criação e troca de produtos e valorescriação e troca de produtos e valores””..  (Kotler, 2008(Kotler, 2008 –– Princípios de Marketing)Princípios de Marketing)
  3. 3. Marketing: definiçãoMarketing: definição  O desenvolvimento da marca na menteO desenvolvimento da marca na mente do consumidor.do consumidor.  O marketing não se dá unicamente noO marketing não se dá unicamente no mercado, mas namercado, mas na percepçãopercepção..  (Al Ries e Trout, 2009 –(Al Ries e Trout, 2009 – Posicionamento: a Batalha por sua Mente)Posicionamento: a Batalha por sua Mente)
  4. 4. PosicionamentoPosicionamento  ““É o complexo grupo de percepções,É o complexo grupo de percepções, impressões e sentimentos que oimpressões e sentimentos que o consumidor tem sobre um produto emconsumidor tem sobre um produto em comparação com produtoscomparação com produtos concorrentesconcorrentes””..  (Kotler e Armstrong)(Kotler e Armstrong)
  5. 5. PosicionamentoPosicionamento  Psicologia experimental da Gestalt:Psicologia experimental da Gestalt:  Séc. XIX: filósofo Von Ehrenfels.Séc. XIX: filósofo Von Ehrenfels.  A pregnância da forma.A pregnância da forma.  Nós não vemos as partes, mas o todo.Nós não vemos as partes, mas o todo.  Como você quer ser percebido noComo você quer ser percebido no mercado?mercado?
  6. 6. Psicologia da GestaltPsicologia da Gestalt
  7. 7. Psicologia da GestaltPsicologia da Gestalt
  8. 8. Psicologia da GestaltPsicologia da Gestalt
  9. 9. OO pprocesso de análiserocesso de análise do posicionamentodo posicionamento  Que posicionamento (percepção,Que posicionamento (percepção, imagem) a marca tem agora no mercado?imagem) a marca tem agora no mercado?  Que posicionamento (percepção,Que posicionamento (percepção, imagem) a marca deseja ter?imagem) a marca deseja ter?  Quem (empresas, produtos) tem, noQuem (empresas, produtos) tem, no mercado, a percepção que a sua marcamercado, a percepção que a sua marca deseja ter?deseja ter?  Que ações a marca deve tomar para seQue ações a marca deve tomar para se destacar com a percepção desejada?destacar com a percepção desejada?
  10. 10. Mapa de percepçãoMapa de percepção  Mapa do posicionamento de uma marca, em relação às concorrentes noMapa do posicionamento de uma marca, em relação às concorrentes no mercadomercado
  11. 11. Mapa de percepçãoMapa de percepção  Mapa do posicionamento de uma marca, em relação às concorrentes noMapa do posicionamento de uma marca, em relação às concorrentes no mercadomercado
  12. 12. Dissonância cognitivaDissonância cognitiva  Nossa mente percebe o todo equilibrado.Nossa mente percebe o todo equilibrado.  O que conta é a percepção do cliente.O que conta é a percepção do cliente.  Dissonância cognitiva – conflito de idéiasDissonância cognitiva – conflito de idéias ou crenças incompatíveis, que provocaou crenças incompatíveis, que provoca desconforto.desconforto. – Ex: Perfume Channel vendido no Saara a 20$Ex: Perfume Channel vendido no Saara a 20$  É mais fácil rejeitá-las.É mais fácil rejeitá-las.  É preciso muito cuidado para um planoÉ preciso muito cuidado para um plano de posicionamento coerente.de posicionamento coerente.
  13. 13. Ambiente de marketingAmbiente de marketing  Um dos elementos centrais na formaçãoUm dos elementos centrais na formação de uma estratégia de marketing.de uma estratégia de marketing.  Kotler e Armstrong dividem em 2 níveis:Kotler e Armstrong dividem em 2 níveis:  MICROAMBIENTEMICROAMBIENTE – (empresas, fornecedores, intermediários,(empresas, fornecedores, intermediários, clientes, concorrentes e público)clientes, concorrentes e público)  MACROAMBIENTEMACROAMBIENTE – (ambiente demográfico, econômico,(ambiente demográfico, econômico, tecnológico, cultural, natural e político).tecnológico, cultural, natural e político).
  14. 14. Ambiente de marketingAmbiente de marketing
  15. 15. AmbienteAmbiente organizacionalorganizacional  A própria empresa:A própria empresa: – Estrutura organizacionalEstrutura organizacional – Estrutura físicaEstrutura física – Corpo funcionalCorpo funcional – Filosofia de gestãoFilosofia de gestão – Capacidade de investimentosCapacidade de investimentos – Sua culturaSua cultura
  16. 16. MicroambienteMicroambiente  Forças com que interage diretamente:Forças com que interage diretamente: – FornecedoresFornecedores – IntermediáriosIntermediários – ConcorrentesConcorrentes – ClientesClientes – Formadores de opiniãoFormadores de opinião – Entidades públicasEntidades públicas – Organizações não governamentaisOrganizações não governamentais
  17. 17. MacroambienteMacroambiente  São forças maiores; variáveis nãoSão forças maiores; variáveis não controladas:controladas: – Ambiente socialAmbiente social – Ambiente políticoAmbiente político – Ambiente culturalAmbiente cultural – Ambiente econômicoAmbiente econômico – Ambiente tecnológicoAmbiente tecnológico
  18. 18. Ambiente globalAmbiente global  Mudanças globais:Mudanças globais: – EconomiaEconomia – PolíticaPolítica – Cultura e sociedadeCultura e sociedade – DemografiaDemografia – TecnologiaTecnologia – Regulação do comércio internacionalRegulação do comércio internacional
  19. 19. Estratégia de marketingEstratégia de marketing  ESTRATÉGIA - Determinação de objetivosESTRATÉGIA - Determinação de objetivos básicos de longo prazo de uma empresabásicos de longo prazo de uma empresa e adoção de ações adequadas parae adoção de ações adequadas para atingir esses objetivos.atingir esses objetivos.  ESTRATÉGIA DE MARKETING – estudoESTRATÉGIA DE MARKETING – estudo das variáveis (controladas e nãodas variáveis (controladas e não controláveis) do ambiente da empresa econtroláveis) do ambiente da empresa e aplicação de ações que possibilitemaplicação de ações que possibilitem alcançar seus objetivos de mercado,alcançar seus objetivos de mercado, considerando o mix de marketing (4Ps).considerando o mix de marketing (4Ps).
  20. 20. Mix de marketing (4Ps)Mix de marketing (4Ps)  4Ps por4Ps por McCarthy (1960).McCarthy (1960).
  21. 21. ProdutoProduto
  22. 22. PreçoPreço  Elemento usado pela empresa naElemento usado pela empresa na concretização da troca.concretização da troca.  Não é uma questão simplesmenteNão é uma questão simplesmente racional, matemática.racional, matemática.  Muitas vezes, o consumidor percebe noMuitas vezes, o consumidor percebe no produto um total de benefícios queproduto um total de benefícios que suplanta o que esperava dele.suplanta o que esperava dele.  O preço pode ainda ser fixado em funçãoO preço pode ainda ser fixado em função da percepção do consumidor aoda percepção do consumidor ao confrontá-lo com a concorrência.confrontá-lo com a concorrência.
  23. 23. PraçaPraça  São os canais que a organização utilizaSão os canais que a organização utiliza para distribuir seus produtos nopara distribuir seus produtos no mercado.mercado.  Exemplo: internet (lojas virtuais).Exemplo: internet (lojas virtuais).  O mais próximo possível do consumidorO mais próximo possível do consumidor  Pode ser um fator de alavancagem dasPode ser um fator de alavancagem das vendas; ou um devorador de recursos evendas; ou um devorador de recursos e comprometimento da imagem da marca.comprometimento da imagem da marca.
  24. 24. PraçaPraça
  25. 25. PromoçãoPromoção  ÉÉ a comunicaçãoa comunicação  Definir: Objetivos, Público-alvo e Mensagem.Definir: Objetivos, Público-alvo e Mensagem.  Composto promocional:Composto promocional: – PROPAGANDAPROPAGANDA – MARKETING DIRETOMARKETING DIRETO – PROMOÇÃO DE VENDASPROMOÇÃO DE VENDAS – RELAÇÕES PÚBLICASRELAÇÕES PÚBLICAS – VENDA PESSOALVENDA PESSOAL
  26. 26. SegmentaçãoSegmentação  Significa dividir o todo em partes, de forma aSignifica dividir o todo em partes, de forma a definir estratos do todo que contenhamdefinir estratos do todo que contenham elementos internos suficientementeelementos internos suficientemente homogêneos.homogêneos.  SEGMENTAÇÃO DE MERCADO: é um ajusteSEGMENTAÇÃO DE MERCADO: é um ajuste racional e mais preciso do produto e do esforçoracional e mais preciso do produto e do esforço de marketing às exigências dode marketing às exigências do consumidor/usuário.consumidor/usuário.  SEGMENTO: deve ser identificável, mensurávelSEGMENTO: deve ser identificável, mensurável e acessível.e acessível.
  27. 27. Segmentação: critériosSegmentação: critérios  GeográficaGeográfica  DemográficaDemográfica  Psicográfica (personalidade, estilo de vida –Psicográfica (personalidade, estilo de vida – interesses, opiniões, sentimentos)interesses, opiniões, sentimentos)  Por benefício (visto no produto)Por benefício (visto no produto)  Por comportamento de compraPor comportamento de compra  Por combinação de critérios.Por combinação de critérios.
  28. 28. Estratégias deEstratégias de segmentaçãosegmentação  Especializar-se no produtoEspecializar-se no produto  Especializar-se no mercadoEspecializar-se no mercado  Concentrar-se em apenas um segmentoConcentrar-se em apenas um segmento  Especializar-se seletivamenteEspecializar-se seletivamente  Atendimento total ao mercadoAtendimento total ao mercado
  29. 29. BibliografiaBibliografia

×