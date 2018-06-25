Aula3 fluidos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aula 3: Fluidos Prof. Dr. Agnaldo José dos Santos UFAL/Campus do Sertão Eng. Civil e Eng. de Produção Física 2 - Aula 3 - ...
Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princí...
1- Fluidos - Introdução Problema Motivação Qual a importância da Física dos Fluidos para o engenheiro? Este capítulo, Flui...
Massa especíﬁca e pressão Massa especíﬁca (ρ) e Pressão P Densidade: ρ = ∆m ∆V , (1) Para densidade uniforme de massa ρ = ...
Massa especíﬁca e pressão Medindo a pressão atmosférica: barômetros Tipos de barômetros Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sert...
3- Fluidos em repouso A pressão em um ponto de um ﬂuido em equilíbrio estático depende da profundidade do ponto Essa press...
4- O Princípio de Pascal Blaise Pascal 1652 Uma variação de pressão aplicada em um ﬂuido incompressível contido em um reci...
5- O Princípio de Arquimedes Arquimedes de Siracusa, 287 a.C. – 212 a.C. Quando um corpo está total ou parcialmente submer...
6- Fluidos ideais em movimento Requisitos do escoamento para ﬂuidos ideais 1 - O escoamento é laminar (velocidade constant...
7- A equação da continuidade Lei da conservação da massa Equação da continuidade A1v1 = A2v2 (19) RV = Av = constante (20)...
8- A equação de Bernoulli Lei da conservação da energia A equação de Bernoulli WT = ∆K (21) ∆K = 1 2 ∆mv2 2 − 1 2 ∆mv2 1 (...
Capítulo: Fluidos Tarefa obrigatória Responder as questões do livro TAREFA OBRIGATÓRIA: LEITURA DO CAPÍTULO FLUIDOS RESPON...
Agradecimentos BONS ESTUDOS! OBRIGADO! Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 21 / 21
  1. 1. Aula 3: Fluidos Prof. Dr. Agnaldo José dos Santos UFAL/Campus do Sertão Eng. Civil e Eng. de Produção Física 2 - Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 Livro: Halliday - Vol. 2 - 10aEd. Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 1 / 21
  2. 2. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  3. 3. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  4. 4. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  5. 5. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  6. 6. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  7. 7. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  8. 8. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  9. 9. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 2 / 21
  10. 10. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 3 / 21
  11. 11. 1- Fluidos - Introdução Problema Motivação Qual a importância da Física dos Fluidos para o engenheiro? Este capítulo, Fluidos, é importante para os cursos de Engenharia Civil e Engenharia de Produção? O que é um ﬂuido? Engenheiros podem trabalhar na indústria automobilística Engenharia Hidráulica Sistemas de automação usam comandos pneumáticos Você sabia que o ar comprimido é um importante vetor transmissor de energia de forma sustentável? Etc... Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 4 / 21
  12. 12. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 5 / 21
  13. 13. Massa especíﬁca e pressão Massa especíﬁca (ρ) e Pressão P Densidade: ρ = ∆m ∆V , (1) Para densidade uniforme de massa ρ = m V (2) Pressão: P = ∆F ∆A (3) Pressão de uma força uniforme em uma superfície plana P = F A (4) 1 atm = 1, 01 × 105 Pa = 760 Torr = 14, 7 lib/in2 (5) Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 6 / 21
  14. 14. Massa especíﬁca e pressão Medindo a pressão atmosférica: barômetros Tipos de barômetros Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 7 / 21
  15. 15. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 8 / 21
  16. 16. 3- Fluidos em repouso A pressão em um ponto de um ﬂuido em equilíbrio estático depende da profundidade do ponto Essa pressão não depende da dimensão horizontal ou da forma do recipiente que contém o ﬂuido Cilindro imaginário F2 = F1 + mg (6) F1 = p1A e F2 = p2A (7) p2A = p1A + ρAg(y1 − y2) (8) p2 = p1 + ρg(y1 − y2) (9) Nível de referência zero: superfície y1 = 0; p1 = p0 e (10) y2 = −h; p2 = p (11) Pressão de profundidade p = p0 + ρgh (12) Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 9 / 21
  17. 17. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 10 / 21
  18. 18. 4- O Princípio de Pascal Blaise Pascal 1652 Uma variação de pressão aplicada em um ﬂuido incompressível contido em um recipiente é transmitida integralmente a todas as partes do ﬂuido e as paredes do recipiente Macaco hidráulico ∆p = Fe Ae = Fs As (13) Fs = Fe As Ae (14) O volume em ambos os lados é dado por V = Aede = Asds (15) ds = de Ae As (16) O trabalho, no entanto, é o mesmo W = Fsds = Fede (17) Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 11 / 21
  19. 19. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 12 / 21
  20. 20. 5- O Princípio de Arquimedes Arquimedes de Siracusa, 287 a.C. – 212 a.C. Quando um corpo está total ou parcialmente submerso em um ﬂuido, uma força de empuxo E exercida pelo ﬂuido age sobre o corpo. A força é dirigida para cima e tem um módulo igual ao peso mf g do ﬂuido deslocado pelo corpo Princípio de Arquimedes FE = mf g (18) ⇐ Exemplo de corpo imerso em água (mg aparente)=(mg real)-(E) Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 13 / 21
  21. 21. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 14 / 21
  22. 22. 6- Fluidos ideais em movimento Requisitos do escoamento para ﬂuidos ideais 1 - O escoamento é laminar (velocidade constante em todos os pontos do ﬂuido) 2 - O escoamento é incompressível (ρ não varia) 3 - O escoamento é não viscoso (não oferece resistência ao escoamento) 4 - O escoamento é irrotacional (não apresenta movimento de rotação) Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 15 / 21
  23. 23. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 16 / 21
  24. 24. 7- A equação da continuidade Lei da conservação da massa Equação da continuidade A1v1 = A2v2 (19) RV = Av = constante (20) Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 17 / 21
  25. 25. Tópicos da Aula 1 Fluidos - Introdução 2 Massa especíﬁca e pressão 3 Fluidos em repouso 4 O Princípio de Pascal 5 O Princípio Arquimedes 6 Fluidos ideais em movimento 7 A equação da continuidade 8 A equação de Bernoulli Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 18 / 21
  26. 26. 8- A equação de Bernoulli Lei da conservação da energia A equação de Bernoulli WT = ∆K (21) ∆K = 1 2 ∆mv2 2 − 1 2 ∆mv2 1 (22) ∆K = 1 2 ρ∆V(v2 2 − v2 1 ) (23) Wg = −ρ∆Vg(y2 − y1) (24) F∆x = (pA)(∆x) = p(A∆x) = p∆V (25) O trabalho sobre o sistema Ws = −p2∆V + p1∆V = −(p2 − p1)∆V (26) WT = Wg + Ws = ∆K (27) −ρ∆Vg(y2 − y1) − (p2 − p1)∆V = 1 2 ρ∆V(v2 2 − v2 1 ) (28) −ρg(y2 − y1) − (p2 − p1) = 1 2 ρ(v2 2 − v2 1 ) (29) Equação de Berloulli p + 1 2 ρv2 + ρgy = constante (30) Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 19 / 21
  27. 27. Capítulo: Fluidos Tarefa obrigatória Responder as questões do livro TAREFA OBRIGATÓRIA: LEITURA DO CAPÍTULO FLUIDOS RESPONDER TODOS OS EXERCÍCIOS DO REFERIDO CAPÍTULO Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 20 / 21
  28. 28. Agradecimentos BONS ESTUDOS! OBRIGADO! Prof. Agnaldo (UFAL/Campus do Sertão) FÍSICA 2 Aula 3 - Fluidos - 2018-1 21 / 21

×