Comportamento de consumo: é possível entender e prever?

Apresentação • Prof. Agnaldo Antonio dos Santos: perfil do profissional de pesquisa de mercado
Apresentação • Doutorando em Administração com ênfase em Gestão Organizacional (USCS), Mestre em Administração com ênfase ...
Conheça detalhes: Inteligência de Mercado
Prof. Agnaldo Antonio dos Santos, MSc.
No Brasil, um dos comportamentos observados é que algo entre 30% e 40% dos consumidores se abriram para o consumo de novas...
A realidade na periferia brasileira • 81% acessa a internet pelo celular; • 76% se dedica às tarefas domésticas; • 66% ass...
FleishmanHillard apresenta pesquisa sobre comportamento do consumidor após COVID-19 FleishmanHillard Brasil fez uma parcer...
True Global Intelligence • O comportamento do consumidor mudou e, para muitos, essas mudanças persistirão após a pandemia....
A pesquisa • Estudo COVID-19 Mindset: Como os tempos de pandemia estão moldando os consumidores globais • Realizada online...
A pesquisa • Estudo COVID-19 Mindset: Como os tempos de pandemia estão moldando os consumidores globais • A Cortex utilizo...
A pesquisa • Estudo COVID-19 Mindset: Como os tempos de pandemia estão moldando os consumidores globais • Esses dados fora...
Finanças 71% de queda nos sites de busca por passagens aéreas, hotéis e pacotes de turismo; 51% de crescimento no acesso d...
Alimentação • As pessoas estão mostrando maior interesse por preparar refeições em casa: • 43,2% foi o crescimento da busc...
O que muda? Aumento do consumo de produtos digitais Artigos de saúde, higiene e limpeza Atividades de lazer Serviços de be...
Expectativas Doação de suprimentos básicos; Oferecimento de informação e conteúdo para que as pessoas possam ficar em casa...
Conheça detalhes: Inteligência de Mercado
Richard Teve alta quinta-feira do Hospital do Campo Limpo, depois de 30 dias internado. Tem restrição à lactose Pregomin P...
Pedimos a sua contribuição com a Sociedade Santos Mártires: Sabemos que o momento que o mundo está passando pede solidarie...
Certificado de Participação
Muito obrigado!
Com o Prof. Douglas Vidal, MSc.

Comportamento de consumo: é possível entender e prever?

  1. 1. Apresentação • Prof. Agnaldo Antonio dos Santos: perfil do profissional de pesquisa de mercado
  2. 2. Apresentação • Doutorando em Administração com ênfase em Gestão Organizacional (USCS), Mestre em Administração com ênfase em Gestão Internacional (ESPM), Bacharel em Administração de Empresas com ênfase em Finanças (ESPM). • Professor e Coordenador dos cursos de Graduação em Processos Gerenciais e Pós-Graduação em Inteligência de Mercado no Centro Universitário SENAC. • Representante e Membro do Grupo de Excelência em Governança Corporativa do CRA-SP. Chanceler da Sociedade Santos Mártires (ONG) @prof_agnaldoantonio AgnaldoAntonioSantos in/agnaldoa profagnaldoantonio
  3. 3. Conheça detalhes: Inteligência de Mercado @senacposinteligenciademercado Inteligência de Mercado SENAC Santo Amaro senacposinteligenciademercado
  4. 4. Prof. Agnaldo Antonio dos Santos, MSc.
  5. 5. No Brasil, um dos comportamentos observados é que algo entre 30% e 40% dos consumidores se abriram para o consumo de novas marcas, sendo que 20% planejam não voltar a consumir as marcas anteriores no pós crise devido a fatores como custo-benefício, preço, qualidade, entre outros. Fonte: https://www.amper.ag/post/o-novo-consumidor-pos-covid-19-analises-dados-previsoes-novo-normal
  6. 6. A realidade na periferia brasileira • 81% acessa a internet pelo celular; • 76% se dedica às tarefas domésticas; • 66% assiste TV; • 60% assiste a filmes e séries por streaming; • 59% passa o tempo conversando; • 43% acessa a internet pelo computador; • 0,7% trabalha; • 0,4% estuda; • 0,4% pratica exercícios; • 0,4% lê. https://www.b9.com.br/124064/pesquisa-aponta-tendencias-de-consumo-e-comportamento-nas-periferias-durante-quarentena/
  7. 7. FleishmanHillard apresenta pesquisa sobre comportamento do consumidor após COVID-19 FleishmanHillard Brasil fez uma parceria com a Cortex Intelligence Como será o novo comportamento “normal” de consumo? Quais os impactos da pandemia do coronavírus nas percepções e valores da sociedade? Fonte: Aberje (jun/2020) Pesquisa: True Global Intelligence Países: Estados Unidos, China, Alemanha, Itália, Coreia do Sul e Reino Unido
  8. 8. True Global Intelligence • O comportamento do consumidor mudou e, para muitos, essas mudanças persistirão após a pandemia. • Por exemplo, os consumidores estão sinalizando uma mudança radical em seus futuros comportamentos de compra de produtos e serviços que considerem importantes. • Com um entendimento claro de como a crise mudou nossas expectativas e crenças, as organizações podem tomar decisões e se comunicar de forma relevante e significativa entre funcionários, clientes e comunidades
  9. 9. A pesquisa • Estudo COVID-19 Mindset: Como os tempos de pandemia estão moldando os consumidores globais • Realizada online entre os dias 30 de março e 03 de abril em seis países: Estados Unidos, China, Alemanha, Itália, Coreia do Sul e Reino Unido . Foram ouvidos 6.566 adultos, entre profissionais de saúde, pessoas em risco médico e aqueles considerados trabalhadores essenciais (cerca de 65% dos adultos que trabalham)
  10. 10. A pesquisa • Estudo COVID-19 Mindset: Como os tempos de pandemia estão moldando os consumidores globais • A Cortex utilizou rastros digitais (mídias sociais) e de cobertura da mídia nacional para entender se as mudanças de comportamento/hábitos durante a pandemia no Brasil seriam similares às observadas pela pesquisa internacional da FleishmanHillard. Para isso, foram capturados dados de tráfego de sites (variação de Nov/19- Abr/20) e interesse por buscas em Search, Youtube, portais de notícias e Shopping.
  11. 11. A pesquisa • Estudo COVID-19 Mindset: Como os tempos de pandemia estão moldando os consumidores globais • Esses dados foram cruzados à intensidade do noticiário sobre Covid-19 e divididos nas seguintes categorias: • Comida (Fazer em Casa) | Saúde (Exercícios em casa) | Delivery – Farmácia| Delivery – Comida | Delivery – Supermercado | Consumo de Notícias | Compras Online | Poupar Dinheiro | Investimento | Procura de Emprego | Seguro Desemprego | Viagem e Turismo
  12. 12. Finanças 71% de queda nos sites de busca por passagens aéreas, hotéis e pacotes de turismo; 51% de crescimento no acesso de sites que ensinam a poupar dinheiro; 33,5% é a representação de posts sobre educação financeira nas mídias sociais; 5% de queda no acesso aos sites de investimento;
  13. 13. Alimentação • As pessoas estão mostrando maior interesse por preparar refeições em casa: • 43,2% foi o crescimento da busca e acesso em sites de receitas
  14. 14. O que muda? Aumento do consumo de produtos digitais Artigos de saúde, higiene e limpeza Atividades de lazer Serviços de beleza, diaristas, consultas médicas e profissionais de saúde Diminuição nas compras impulsivas Fonte: SEBRAE MINAS (2020)
  15. 15. Expectativas Doação de suprimentos básicos; Oferecimento de informação e conteúdo para que as pessoas possam ficar em casa; Geração de empregos e oferecimento de capacitação profissional; Redução de custos; Oferecimento de maior acesso à internet pela operadoras de telefonia; Aumento no prazo de pagamentos; Oferecimento de doações e suporte às unidades hospitalares locais; Dando mais voz e visibilidade à situação das periferias do Brasil. https://www.b9.com.br/124064/pesquisa-aponta-tendencias-de-consumo-e-comportamento-nas-periferias-durante-quarentena/
  Conheça detalhes: Inteligência de Mercado
  19. 19. Certificado de Participação https://bit.ly/2DsqkQP Material PPT:
  20. 20. Muito obrigado!

