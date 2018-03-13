Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kill�Decision��Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature Kill�Decision��Audiobook�Free�download�|�Download�The�Kill�Decision��...
Kill�Decision� The�shocking�techno-thriller�that�cements�Daniel�Suarez's�status�as�the�heir�to�Michael�Crichton�and�Tom�Cl...
Kill�Decision�
Kill�Decision�
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kill Decision Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

4 views

Published on

Kill Decision Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kill Decision Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

  1. 1. Kill�Decision��Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature Kill�Decision��Audiobook�Free�download�|�Download�The�Kill�Decision��Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Kill�Decision� The�shocking�techno-thriller�that�cements�Daniel�Suarez's�status�as�the�heir�to�Michael�Crichton�and�Tom�Clancy�a� terrifying,�breathtaking,�and�all-too-plausible�vision�of�the�world's�near�future.��Unmanned�weaponized�drones� already�exist�they're�widely�used�by�America�in�our�war�efforts�in�the�Middle�East.��In�Kill�Decision,�bestselling�author� Daniel�Suarez�takes�that�fact�and�the�real�science�behind�it�one�step�further,�with�frightening�results.�Linda�McKinney is�a�myrmecologist,�a�scientist�who�studies�the�social�structure�of�ants.��Her�academic�career�has�left�her�entirely� unprepared�for�the�day�her�sophisticated�research�is�conscripted�by�unknown�forces�to�help�run�an�unmanned�and� thanks�to�her�research,�automated�drone�army.��Odin�is�the�secretive�Special�Ops�soldier�with�a�unique�insight�into� the�faceless�enemy�who�has�begun�to�attack�the�American�homeland�with�drones�programmed�to�seek,�identify,�and� execute�targets�without�human�intervention.�Together,�McKinney�and�Odin�must�slow�this�advance�long�enough�for� the�world�to�recognize�its�destructive�power,�because�for�thousands�of�years�the��kill�decision�during�battle�has� remained�in�the�hands�of�humans�and�off-loading�that�responsibility�to�machines�will�bring�unintended,�possibly� irreversible,�consequences.��But�as�forces�even�McKinney�and�Odin�don't�understand�begin�to�gather,�and�death� rains�down�from�above,�it�may�already�be�too�late�to�save�humankind�from�destruction�at�the�hands�of�our�own� technology.
  3. 3. Kill�Decision�
  4. 4. Kill�Decision�

×