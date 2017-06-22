1 Métiers d’avenir (exemple) Séminaire de travail Prospective métiers et Qualification L’approche globale de la prospectiv...
Le FOREM : le service public de l’emploi et de la formation en Wallonie Au service des demandeurs d’emploi Accompagner, in...
La prospective « métiers et compétences » « Abilitic2Perform » - La mobilisation des outils développés par l’Ecole françai...
Service Prospective métier, secteurs et compétences (2015) L’approche prospective en 2017 La prospective « métiers et comp...
5 Toutes les analyses prospectives du Forem sont disponible sur https://www.leforem.be/chiffres-et- analyses/prospectives....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

L’approche prospective du Forem. Le dispositif et ses enjeux. La veille sectorielle et technologique.

35 views

Published on

5ème #EdTechForum DigitalWallonia. Présentation de David Pieroux (Chef de projet Prospective métiers et compétences, Forem)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • La demande : présenter de façon très brève l’approche globale de prospective emploi/métier/compétences/qualifications en Belgique ?


  • 1 – En Belgique les compétences sont régionalisées  3 organisme VDAB / Actiris et Bruxelles formation / Forem

    Je peux ici parler de ce qui se passe dans la Région Wallone (3,6 millions habitants / 228.086 DEI pour +/ 1.320.00)
    Taux d\'activité : 67,66 %
    Taux d\'emploi: 56,75 ,%
    Taux de chômage : 16,11 %

    2_ les missions du forem Mission :

    L’insertion des demandeurs d'emploi sur le marché du travail.
    La satisfaction des besoins des employeurs et de leurs offres d'emploi.
    Insister sur le fait que c’est un organisme qui s’occupe de l’emploi ET de la Formation ( pas comme Pôle emplois).
    Aborde ici la 6ème réforme de l’état + le fait que c’est un service emplii et formation  AFPA (association formation professionnel pour adulte et Pôle emploi
    Au sujet des formation  Des formations sur mesure ( à distance, en entreprise, formation alternée …).
    Forem et en partenariat

    6ème réforme de l’état  transfert de compétence
    Une des régions les plus autonome d’un gouvernement central en Europe (sur +/- 300)



  • Godet 2001

    avec des centres de recherche, de formation et d’emploi de la Grande Région (GECT

    Objectif déterminer - à l’aide d’une approche globalisante et objectivante - les « métiers d’avenir »


    Animation de groupe d’experts.
    Objectivation des résultats.


    Septembre 2013 . Une première étude disponible sur le site du forem a été réalisé en 2013 . Cette première publication est l’aboutissement de la 1er étape du travail prospectif menée ultérieurement.

    Objectif :

    rendre compte de la réalité dans la majorité des secteurs d’activités économiques wallons en impliquant l’ensemble des acteurs public et privés concernés. La Nouveauté : volonté très forte d’impliquer les autres acteurs public et le secteur privé. Sollicitions de 300 personnes pour leur connaissance du secteur ou du marché étudié.

    Le début d’un processus :


    Rencontre individuel entre l’animateur qui veille le secteur et l’expert avec un contenu préalable.
    - observer les tendance pour un compréhension global du system étudié e des facteurs influençant l’évolution sans entrer dans le détail  exercice de Balayage du paysage.

    Initier un travail prospectif qui a aboutit à l’élaboration d’une première liste de métier d’avenir (nouveaux et en évolutions)





    Un positionnement :

    Basée sur l’approche prospective de G. Berger.
    Plus loin : le développement de projet considèrent que le futur est à construire et non un prescrit.
    Plus large : rencontre des acteurs experts du marché de l’emploi pour confronter les l visions du futurs
    Plus profond : encore à développer mais analyser et comprendre les facteurs déterminants globaux sur base d’un questionnement structuré et rigoureux (pour dépasser les croyances).

    Le début d’un processus :


    Rencontre individuel entre l’animateur qui veille le secteur et l’expert avec un contenu préalable.
    - observer les tendance pour un compréhension global du system étudié e des facteurs influençant l’évolution sans entrer dans le détail  exercice de Balayage du paysage.


     groupement européen de coopération territoriale (GECT) regroupant des divisions territoriales allemandes, belges, et françaises et centré sur le Luxembourg. Il s'agit du premier GECT mis en place afin de devenir l'autorité de gestion unique pour un programme européen1.






  • 1) Tous le services est impliqué dans 3 des 4 quadrants
    2) Toute une base comme : faire rencontrer des experts ayant des profils variés mais tous concernés par la thématique abordée.
    Secteur métiers
    Analyse sectoriel de 2013
    Métiers d’avenir 4.0 la transition numérique en 2016
    Das Auto :
    Quelles seront les compétence de demain au niveau du contact avec les clients en atelier/showroom face à la demande de personnalisation des services ? Création de nouvelles fonctions ( contact/accueil/gestion d’internet )?
    Das Chimie Biotech:
    Quelles seront les compétences de demain dans le monde du biomédical de par la décentralisation des soins de santé en parallèle à  la personnalisation croissante des soins de santé ?
    Das Envi :
    Utilisation rationnelle des ressources et réutilisation des déchets  : upcycling (Ressourcerie, transformation, customisation, nettoyage, Augmentation de l'attractivité des biens de seconde main et réemploi)
    Das ICC : (périmètre : tourisme-audiovisuelle-design)
    La réalité virtuelle/la réalité augmenté : Utilisation à travers la chaine de valeurs?



    Tables rondes ponctuelles – commande extérieur.

    • L’approche prospective du Forem. Le dispositif et ses enjeux. La veille sectorielle et technologique.

    1. 1. 1 Métiers d’avenir (exemple) Séminaire de travail Prospective métiers et Qualification L’approche globale de la prospective « métiers » en Wallonie Namur, 31 mai 2017 David Pieroux
    2. 2. Le FOREM : le service public de l’emploi et de la formation en Wallonie Au service des demandeurs d’emploi Accompagner, informer et orienter. Contrôler les efforts de recherche d’emploi. Au service des entreprises Conseiller, informer et aider dans le cadre de recrutement. Une offre de plus de 250 formations © Actiris 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 Personnes formées en 2016 Enseignants et étudiants Demandeurs d'emploi Travailleurs
    3. 3. La prospective « métiers et compétences » « Abilitic2Perform » - La mobilisation des outils développés par l’Ecole française de prospective. - Une méthode développée en partenariat. - L’analyse de plus de 70 métiers de 2015 à 2019. Quel est le périmètre du métier ? Comment répondre aux évolutions attendues ? Une aide à la prise de décisions
    4. 4. Service Prospective métier, secteurs et compétences (2015) L’approche prospective en 2017 La prospective « métiers et compétences » La veille permanente par Dom.Act.Strat. Les tables rondes ponctuelles Plan Marshall 4.0: Axe I: Faire du capital humain un atout I13 Amplifier la reconnaissance des savoir-faire professionnels en dehors des filières classiques d’enseignement I16 Renforcer le lien entre l’offre de formation et les métiers d’avenir en établissant un cadastre des métiers d’avenir en lien avec les bassins EFE sur base d’une offre de formations adaptées aux secteurs et aux entreprises I21 Organiser un service d’information … d’orientation (sensibilisation aux métiers d’avenir) I22 Dispositif découvertes métiers I41 Plan langues Axe II. Innovation II 12 renouvellement de la stratégie des pôles de compétitivité La prospective « secteurs et métiers »
    5. 5. 5 Toutes les analyses prospectives du Forem sont disponible sur https://www.leforem.be/chiffres-et- analyses/prospectives.html David Pieroux Responsable du projet «prospective métiers et compétences». david.pieroux@forem.be Merci

    ×