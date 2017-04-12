La longue traine de A à Z
Tout ce qu’il faut savoir, par l’Agence CSV à Lille
L’importance des mots-clefs en SEO Votre site internet est classé avec des millions d’autres dans les bases de données des...
Différents types de mots-clefs ● buying keywords ● mots-clefs génériques ● longue traine
Buying Keywords Les mots-clefs à enchères, utilisés avec Adwords dans une stratégie de référencement payant.
Les mots-clefs génériques Quand on se lance dans le référencement naturel, on cherche à se positionner sur des mots-clefs ...
La longue traine, c’est quoi ? Se positionner sur des mots-clefs précis qui auront évidemment moins de concurrence. C’est ...
Le choix de mots-clefs pertinents C’est une étape stratégique par laquelle passent tous les ténors du web. En fonction de ...
Comment trouver mes mots-clefs ? Vous pouvez bien évidemment en trouver vous même en fonction de votre activité. Vous conn...
Übersuggest C’est un peu la référence en la matière. Quand vous êtes à court d’idée pour trouver des mots-clefs, il vous e...
Answer the public En partant d’un simple mot-clefs, il génère une liste de questions associées à votre recherche. C’est la...
Comment utiliser mes mots-clefs ? En faisant du contenu qualitatif et quantitatif. Il faut placer ces mots-clefs dans vos ...
Le concept de la longue traine La longue traîne correspond à l’ensemble des requêtes très précises et détaillées écrites p...
Les origines de la longue traine Aussi appelé « long tail » en anglais ou « longue queue », ce concept a vu le jour en 200...
La longue traine dans la vente Chris Anderson a en fait réalisé que les best-seller représentent moins de ventes que ce qu...
En regardant de plus près Sur Amazon et Netflix : 1. Les produits les plus vendus, les « best-sellers » représentent beauc...
La longue traine en SEO Une petite partie du trafic sur votre site internet provient de mots-clefs génériques, très souven...
Mais encore ? Beaucoup d’associations de mots-clefs sont tapés très peu de fois car elles sont très précises et spécifique...
Comment appliquer ce concept ? Il faudra simplement créer davantage de volume de texte en ajoutant des mots-clefs dits de ...
Les avantages de la longue traine 1 : Augmentation du trafic. 200 mots-clefs qui génèrent chacun 20 visites valent-ils mie...
Les avantages de la longue traine 2 : un meilleur taux de transformation Un internaute qui tape une recherche précise sait...
Les avantages de la longue traine 3 : des requêtes moins concurrentielles Les mots-clefs génériques ne sont pas précis et ...
Un concept d’avenir La longue traine est un concept relativement récent sur le web. Tout simplement car plus le temps pass...
Conclusion Cette technique ouvre la voie à davantage de requêtes, davantage de visiteurs, un taux de transformation plus i...
Besoin d’aide pour votre stratégie de référencement ? Appelez nous au : 03 66 72 14 71
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Longue traine de A à Z

25 views

Published on

Découvrez le concept de la longue traîne, expliqué par l'Agence CSV.

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Longue traine de A à Z

  1. 1. La longue traine de A à Z
  2. 2. Tout ce qu’il faut savoir, par l’Agence CSV à Lille
  3. 3. L’importance des mots-clefs en SEO Votre site internet est classé avec des millions d’autres dans les bases de données des moteurs de recherche. Ces derniers les propulsent dans leurs pages de résultats (SERP) en fonction des requêtes tapées pour les internautes.
  4. 4. Différents types de mots-clefs ● buying keywords ● mots-clefs génériques ● longue traine
  5. 5. Buying Keywords Les mots-clefs à enchères, utilisés avec Adwords dans une stratégie de référencement payant.
  6. 6. Les mots-clefs génériques Quand on se lance dans le référencement naturel, on cherche à se positionner sur des mots-clefs génériques qui correspondent à l’activité ou au métier exercé. On pense par exemple à « plombier », « restaurant », « agence immobilière » ou encore « agence de référencement ».
  7. 7. La longue traine, c’est quoi ? Se positionner sur des mots-clefs précis qui auront évidemment moins de concurrence. C’est le principe de la longue traine.
  8. 8. Le choix de mots-clefs pertinents C’est une étape stratégique par laquelle passent tous les ténors du web. En fonction de votre activité, il faudra vous positionner sur un certain nombre de mots-clefs. Ils permettront d’attirer un certain trafic, autant d’internautes possiblement intéressés par vos produits et services et donc autant de prospects potentiels !
  9. 9. Comment trouver mes mots-clefs ? Vous pouvez bien évidemment en trouver vous même en fonction de votre activité. Vous connaissez votre domaine. De plus, certains mots-clefs paraissent assez évident. Si vous vendez des chaussures, vous aurez certainement besoin de travailler le mot-clef « achat chaussures » et tous ses synonymes. Mais parfois, ce travail peut s’avérer plus compliqué.
  10. 10. Übersuggest C’est un peu la référence en la matière. Quand vous êtes à court d’idée pour trouver des mots-clefs, il vous en suggère, tout simplement !
  11. 11. Answer the public En partant d’un simple mot-clefs, il génère une liste de questions associées à votre recherche. C’est la méthode des 5W !
  12. 12. Comment utiliser mes mots-clefs ? En faisant du contenu qualitatif et quantitatif. Il faut placer ces mots-clefs dans vos contenus. Si possible, en évitant de mélanger les thématiques. Google n’aime pas les pages fourre-tout. Alors il faut créer une page par thématique, quitte à avoir des pages peu remplies.
  13. 13. Le concept de la longue traine La longue traîne correspond à l’ensemble des requêtes très précises et détaillées écrites par les internautes dans les moteurs de recherche.
  14. 14. Les origines de la longue traine Aussi appelé « long tail » en anglais ou « longue queue », ce concept a vu le jour en 2004 et a été découvert par Chris Anderson, alors rédacteur en chef de la revue américaine Wired. À ce moment, il ne parlait pas de référencement mais de ventes en ligne.
  15. 15. La longue traine dans la vente Chris Anderson a en fait réalisé que les best-seller représentent moins de ventes que ce que les petits produits faisant l’objet d’une faible demande peuvent représenter collectivement.
  16. 16. En regardant de plus près Sur Amazon et Netflix : 1. Les produits les plus vendus, les « best-sellers » représentent beaucoup de ventes mais peu d’ouvrages. 2. Les autres ouvrages, peu vendus individuellement, représentent collectivement l’essentiel des bénéfices du site e-commerce
  17. 17. La longue traine en SEO Une petite partie du trafic sur votre site internet provient de mots-clefs génériques, très souvent tapés par les internautes, mais hyper concurrentiels ! Ils nécessitent beaucoup de travail et il est difficile de se positionner sur ces mots-clefs. De plus, ces requêtes représenteront environ 20% de votre trafic.
  18. 18. Mais encore ? Beaucoup d’associations de mots-clefs sont tapés très peu de fois car elles sont très précises et spécifiques. La probabilité que des milliers d’internautes tapent la même est donc assez faible. Ces mots-clefs génèrent donc un faible trafic mais si on les additionne, la somme de toutes ces requêtes représentent environ 80% du trafic issu des moteurs de recherche.
  19. 19. Comment appliquer ce concept ? Il faudra simplement créer davantage de volume de texte en ajoutant des mots-clefs dits de « longue traine », c’est à dire plus spécifiques, en respectant le champ lexical de la page.
  20. 20. Les avantages de la longue traine 1 : Augmentation du trafic. 200 mots-clefs qui génèrent chacun 20 visites valent-ils mieux qu’un mot-clef qui génère 200 visites ? Oui !
  21. 21. Les avantages de la longue traine 2 : un meilleur taux de transformation Un internaute qui tape une recherche précise sait ce qu’il recherche. Si c’est un produit, ça peut signifier qu’il est déjà engagé dans un processus d’achat. S’il tombe sur un site qui correspond au produit recherché, la probabilité qu’il achète est bien plus forte que s’il avait tapé un mot-clef générique !
  22. 22. Les avantages de la longue traine 3 : des requêtes moins concurrentielles Les mots-clefs génériques ne sont pas précis et donc tapés des millions de fois sur le web. Par manque de connaissances, beaucoup d’entreprises se positionnent sur ce types de mots-clefs, ce qui les rend hyper concurrentiels.
  23. 23. Un concept d’avenir La longue traine est un concept relativement récent sur le web. Tout simplement car plus le temps passe, plus les internautes font des recherches précises. Ils ont réalisé l’intelligence grandissante des moteurs de recherche. Désormais, ils sont capables de répondre à nos questions !
  24. 24. Conclusion Cette technique ouvre la voie à davantage de requêtes, davantage de visiteurs, un taux de transformation plus important… En d’autres termes, un ROI boosté !
  25. 25. Besoin d’aide pour votre stratégie de référencement ? Appelez nous au : 03 66 72 14 71

×