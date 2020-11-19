[read ebook] What Holly's Husband Did (Download Ebook)

A feel-good romantic comedy with a twist that will make you gasp!?Holly Hart has been married for 15 blissful years to hubby Alex. Well?if you don't count last Christmas, when she accidentally found a load of sexy texts on Alex's phone. But every marriage has its ups and downs, and Alex had a perfectly reasonable explanation?so why can't Holly forget what she saw??With the help of best friends Jeanie and Caro, as well as their handsome neighbour Jack, Holly resolves to settle her mind once and for all with a bit of sneaky detective work. So what if her husband isn't exactly Brad Pitt? He's hers, and if someone else is trying to steal him she wants to know who.... But the truth is way more shocking than Holly ever anticipated. Can Holly, let alone her marriage, ever recover from what she discovers??A gorgeous romantic comedy from the best-selling author of Stockings and Cellulite. Perfect for fans of Tracy Bloom, Sophie Kinsella and Marian Keyes.

