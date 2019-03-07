ACC 291 Achievement Education -- acc291.com

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How would you describe the entries to record th...
ACC 291 Week 1 Wileyplus Assignment E8-4, E8-11, BYP8- 1, and BYP8-2 (New) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Wiley Plu...
Fordyce Electronics issues a $400,000, 8%, 10-year mortgage note on December 31, 2007. The proceeds from the note are to b...
============================================== ACC 291 Week 2 Discussion Question 1 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com ...
When is the unearned revenue recognized in the financial statements? What does your Annual Report say about unearned reven...
 Exercise Do It! 9-4  Exercise E9-9  Exercise E9-10  Problem P9-5A Submit your results through the Gradebook ASSIGNMEN...
ACC 291 Week 2 Learning Team Weekly Reflection FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Discuss the objectives for Weeks One ...
 Do It! 9-5  Exercise 9-7: Wang, Co.  Exercise 9-8: Cleand Company  Broadening Your Perspective 9-1: Tootsie Roll  Br...
ACC 291 Week 3 Discussion Question 2 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Why is preferred stock referred to as preferred...
BE10-2 Hive Company borrows $90,000 on July 1 from the bank by signing a $90,000, 7%, 1‐year note payable. Prepare the jou...
Analyze solvency. BE10-14 Suppose the 2017 Adidas financial statements contain the following selected data (in millions). ...
www.acc291.com we have another New set of week 3 Willeyplus assignment which could be found on this link Resource:WileyPLU...
Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the WileyPLUS Week Three Practice Quizzes for chapters 11 and 12.
ACC 291 Week 3 Wileyplus Assignment P9-7A, E10-5, E10- 8, E10-13, E10-22, E10-24, BYP10, P10-9A, P10-13A, IFRS10-4 (New) F...
ACC 291 Week 4 Discussion Question 1 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Why are companies required to prepare a stateme...
What are some common ratios used to analyze financial information? Which are the most important? What are some examples of...
 Exercise Do It! 11-1  Exercise E11-15  Exercise E11-16  Problem P11-6A Problem P11-8A ===============================...
FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Discuss the objectives for Week Four. Your discussion should include the topics you ...
 Broadening Your Perspective 11-2 Tootsie Roll & Hershey  Problem 11-5A Pringle Corporation  Problem 11-8A Everett Corp...
FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Write a 350- to 700-word article analysis in which you identify situations that migh...
we have another New set of week 5 Willyplus assignment which could be found on this link ACC 291 Week 5 Wileyplus Assignme...
Resource:Virtual Organizations Click the Virtual Organization link on the student website to access the Virtual Organizati...
Create a horizontal and vertical analysis for the balance sheet and the income statement. Write a 350- to 700-word memo to...
============================================== ACC 291 Week 5 Wileyplus Assignment E7-3, E12-1, E12-8, P12-9A, P12-10A, E1...
ACC 291 Achievement Education -- acc291.com
  1. 1. ACC 291 Week 1 Discussion Question 1 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com How would you describe the entries to record the disposition of accounts receivables? What is their function? ============================================== ACC 291 Week 1 Discussion Question 2 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com How are bad debts accounted for under the direct write-off method? What are the disadvantages of this method? ==============================================
  2. 2. ACC 291 Week 1 Wileyplus Assignment E8-4, E8-11, BYP8- 1, and BYP8-2 (New) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Wiley Plus Assignment Week 1 ·E8-4, E8-11, BYP8-1, and BYP8-2 in MS Excel  Exercise 8-4 Wainwright Company  Exercise 8-11 Fedex Corporation  Broadening your Perspective 8-1 Tootsie Roll  Broadening your Perspective 8-2 Tootsie Roll and Hershey ============================================== ACC 291 Week 2 - Fordyce and Atwater (New) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com P10-5A
  3. 3. Fordyce Electronics issues a $400,000, 8%, 10-year mortgage note on December 31, 2007. The proceeds from the note are to be used in financing a new research laboratory. The terms of the note provide for semiannualinstallment payments, exclusive of real estate taxes and insurance, of $29,433. Payments are due June 30 and December 31. Complete the installment payments schedule for the first 2 years. (Round answers to 0 decimal places, e.g. 125. Use rounded amounts for future calculations.) Prepare the entries for (1) the loan and (2) the first two installment payments. (For multiple debit/credit entries, list amounts from largest to smallest eg 10, 5, 3, 2.) Show how the total mortgage liability should be reported on the balance sheet at December 31, 2008. P10-6A On July 1, 2011, Atwater Corporation issued $2,098,000 face value, 12%, 10-year bonds at $2,507,354. This price resulted in an effective- interest rate of 9% on the bonds. Atwater uses the effective-interest method to amortize bond premium or discount. The bonds pay semiannual interest July 1 and January 1. Prepare an amortization table through December 31, 2012 (3 interest periods) for this bond issue. Prepare the journal entry to record the accrual of interest and the amortization of the premium on December 31, 2011 Prepare the journal entry to record the payment of interest and the amortization of the premium on July 1, 2012, assuming no accrual of interest on June 30
  4. 4. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 2 Discussion Question 1 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com What are the differences among valuation, depreciation, amortization, and depletion? Is it appropriate to calculate depreciation using two different methods? Why? What does the Annual Report you are using for class say about depreciation? ============================================== ACC 291 Week 2 Discussion Question 2 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com What types of industries have unearned revenue? Why is unearned revenue considered a liability?
  5. 5. When is the unearned revenue recognized in the financial statements? What does your Annual Report say about unearned revenue? ============================================== ACC 291 Week 2 Individual WileyPLUS Assignment Week Two FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com we have another New set of week 2 Willeyplus assignment which could be found on this link http://www.acc291.com/ACC-290/product-89-ACC-291-Week-2- Wileyplus-Assignment-P8-3A-BE9-11-DI9-5-E9-7-E9-8-BYP9-P9- 2A Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the followingWileyPLUS Week Two Exercises and Problem:  Exercise E8-3  Exercise BE9-13
  6. 6.  Exercise Do It! 9-4  Exercise E9-9  Exercise E9-10  Problem P9-5A Submit your results through the Gradebook ASSIGNMENTS. Screen prints or shots are acceptable on a WORD document. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 2 IndividualWileyPLUS PracticeCh 8,9,10 Quiz FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the WileyPLUS Week Two Practice Quizzes for chapters 8, 9, and 10. Submit your results through the Gradebook ASSIGNMENTS. Screen prints or shots are acceptable on a WORD document. ==============================================
  7. 7. ACC 291 Week 2 Learning Team Weekly Reflection FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Discuss the objectives for Weeks One and Two. Your discussion should include the topics you feel comfortable with, any topics you struggled with, and how the weekly topics relate to application in your field. Write a 350- to 1,050-word summary of the team’s discussion. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 2 Wileyplus Assignment P8-3A, BE9-11, DI9-5, E9-7, E9-8, BYP9, P9-2A (New) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com ·P8-3A, BE9-11, DI9-5, E9-7, E9-8, BYP9, P9-2A.  Problem 8-3A: Bosworth Company  Brief Exercise 9-11: Nike, Inc.
  8. 8.  Do It! 9-5  Exercise 9-7: Wang, Co.  Exercise 9-8: Cleand Company  Broadening Your Perspective 9-1: Tootsie Roll  Broadening Your Perspective 9-2: Tootsie& Hershey  Problem 9-2A: Navaro Corporation ============================================== ACC 291 Week 3 Discussion Question 1 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Why does a company choose to form as a corporation? What are the steps required to become a corporation? What are the advantages and disadvantages of the corporate form of doing business? ==============================================
  9. 9. ACC 291 Week 3 Discussion Question 2 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Why is preferred stock referred to as preferred? What are some of the features added to preferred stock that make it more attractive to investors? Would you select preferred stock or common stock as an investment? Why? Provide stock details from your Annual Report. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 3 Exercise BE 1-2, BE 10-3, BE 10-4, BE 10- 5, BE 10-14 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com BE 1-2, BE 10-3, BE 10-4, BE 10-5, BE 10-14 BRIEF EXERCISES Prepare entries for an interest‐bearing note payable.
  10. 10. BE10-2 Hive Company borrows $90,000 on July 1 from the bank by signing a $90,000, 7%, 1‐year note payable. Prepare the journal entries to record (a) the proceeds of the note and (b) accrued interest at December 31, assuming adjusting entries are made only at the end of the year. Compute and record sales taxes payable. BE10-3 Greenspan Supply does not segregate sales and sales taxes at the time of sale. The register total for March 16 is $10,388. All sales are subject to a 6% sales tax. Compute sales taxes payable and make the entry to record sales taxes payable and sales. Prepare entries for unearned revenues. BE10-4 Bramble University sells 3,500 season basketball tickets at $80 each for its 10‐game home schedule. Give the entry to record (a) the sale of the season tickets and (b) the revenue recognized after playing the first home game. Compute gross earnings and net pay. BE10-5 Betsy Strand's regular hourly wage rate is $16, and she receives an hourly rate of $24 for work in excess of 40 hours. During a January pay period, Betsy works 47 hours. Betsy's federal income tax withholding is $95, and she has no voluntary deductions. Compute Betsy Strand's gross earnings and net pay for the pay period. Assume that the FICA tax rate is 7.65%.
  11. 11. Analyze solvency. BE10-14 Suppose the 2017 Adidas financial statements contain the following selected data (in millions). Current assets $4,485 Interest expense $169 Total assets 8,875 Income taxes 113 Current liabilities 2,836 Net income 245 Total liabilities 5,099 Cash 775 Compute the following values and provide a brief interpretation of each. (a) Working capital. (b) Current ratio. (c) Debt to assets ratio. (d) Times interest earned. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 3 Individual WileyPLUS Assignment FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT
  12. 12. www.acc291.com we have another New set of week 3 Willeyplus assignment which could be found on this link Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the followingWileyPLUS Week Three Exercises and Problems: Exercise E9-7  Exercise E10-5  Exercise E10-10  Exercise E10-11  Exercise E10-15  Exercise E10-18  Problem P10-5A Problem P10-9A ============================================== ACC 291 Week 3 Individual WileyPLUS Practice Quiz Ch. 11,12 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT
  13. 13. www.acc291.com Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the WileyPLUS Week Three Practice Quizzes for chapters 11 and 12. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 3 Learning Team Weekly Reflection FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Discuss the objectives for Week Three. Your discussion should include the topics you feel comfortable with, any topics you struggled with, and how the weekly topics relate to application in your field. Write a 350- to 1,050-word summary of the team’s discussion. ==============================================
  14. 14. ACC 291 Week 3 Wileyplus Assignment P9-7A, E10-5, E10- 8, E10-13, E10-22, E10-24, BYP10, P10-9A, P10-13A, IFRS10-4 (New) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com ·P9-7A, E10-5, E10-8, E10-13, E10-22, E10-24, BYP10, P10-9A, P10- 13A, IFRS10-4.  Exercise 10-5: Olinger Company  Exercise 10-8: Ortega Company  Exercise 10-13: Romine Company  Exercise 10-22: Cole Corporation  Exercise 10-24: Nance, Co.  Broadening Your Perspective 10-1: Tootsie Roll  Broadening Your Perspective 10-2: Tootsie& Hershey  Problem 9-7A: Farr Company  Problem 10-9A: Wempe, Co.  Problem 10-13A: Grace Herron  IFRS10-4: Ratzlaff ==============================================
  15. 15. ACC 291 Week 4 Discussion Question 1 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Why are companies required to prepare a statement of cash flows? Why is the statement of cash flows divided into three sections? What does each section tell you about the operations of a company? What are the differences between the direct and indirect presentation of cash flows? Why does the Financial Accounting Standards Board allow both methods? Which do you prefer? Why? ============================================== ACC 291 Week 4 Discussion Question 2 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com
  16. 16. What are some common ratios used to analyze financial information? Which are the most important? What are some examples of how ratios are used in the decision making process? Two popular methods of financial statement analysis are horizontal analysis and vertical analysis. What are the differences between these two methods? ============================================== ACC 291 Week 4 Individual WileyPLUS Assignment FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com we have another New set of week 4 Willeyplus assignment which could be found on this link Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the following WileyPLUS Week Four Exercises and Problems:
  17. 17.  Exercise Do It! 11-1  Exercise E11-15  Exercise E11-16  Problem P11-6A Problem P11-8A ============================================== ACC 291 Week 4 IndividualWileyPLUS Practice FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the WileyPLUS Week Four Practice Quizzes for chapters 13 and 14. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 4 Learning Team Weekly Reflection
  18. 18. FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Discuss the objectives for Week Four. Your discussion should include the topics you feel comfortable with, any topics you struggled with, and how the weekly topics relate to application in your field. Write a 350- to 1,050-word summary of the team’s discussion. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 4 Wileyplus Assignment Do It! 11-1, E11-5, E11-7, BYP11-1, BYP11-2, P11-5A, P11-8A (New) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Do It! 11-1, E11-5, E11-7, BYP11-1, BYP11-2, P11-5A, P11-8A.  Do It! 11-1  Exercise 11-5 Garcia Corporation  Exercise 11-7 Pele Company  Broadening Your Perspective 11-1 Tootsie Roll
  19. 19.  Broadening Your Perspective 11-2 Tootsie Roll & Hershey  Problem 11-5A Pringle Corporation  Problem 11-8A Everett Corporation ============================================== ACC 291 Week 5 Discussion Question 1 FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Why do corporations buy back their own stock? What does it tell you about the corporation? What effect does the purchase have on the price of a company’s stock? Does your Annual Report discuss stock repurchase or balances of treasury stock? ============================================== ACC 291 Week 5 Individual Effect of Unethical Behavior Article Analysis
  20. 20. FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Write a 350- to 700-word article analysis in which you identify situations that might lead to unethical practices and behavior in accounting. Examine the effect of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 on financial statements. Cite one article from the Electronic Reserve Readings, the Internet, or other resources. Formatyour paper consistent with APA guidelines. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 5 Individual WileyPLUSAssignment FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com
  21. 21. we have another New set of week 5 Willyplus assignment which could be found on this link ACC 291 Week 5 Wileyplus Assignment E7-3, E12-1, E12-8, P12-9A, P12-10A, E13-3, E13-4, IFRS13-1, P13-2A (New) Resource:WileyPLUS Complete the following Week Five WileyPLUSExercises and Problems:  Exercise E13-1  Exercise E13-8  Exercise E14-1  Problem P13-9A  Problem P13-10A Problem P14-2A ============================================== ACC 291 Week 5 Learning Team Ratio Analysis Memo FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com
  22. 22. Resource:Virtual Organizations Click the Virtual Organization link on the student website to access the Virtual Organizations. Select one of the Virtual Organizations as the basis for the assignment. Obtain faculty approval of your selected organization before beginning the assignment. Access the information contained in your selected organization’s balance sheet and income statement to calculate the following: Liquidity ratios Current ratio o Acid-test,or quick, ratio o Receivables turnover o Inventory turnover Profitability ratios Asset turnover o Profit margin o Return on assets o Return on common stockholders’ equity Solvency ratios Debt to total assets o Times interest earned Showyour calculations for each ratio.
  23. 23. Create a horizontal and vertical analysis for the balance sheet and the income statement. Write a 350- to 700-word memo to the CEO of your selected organization in which you discuss your findings from your ratio calculations and your horizontal and vertical analysis. In your memo, address the following questions: What do the liquidity, profitability, and solvency ratios reveal about the company’s financial position?  Which users may be interested in each type of ratio? What does the collected data reveal about the company’s performance and position? ============================================== ACC 291 Week 5 Learning Team Weekly Reflection FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com Discuss the objectives for Week Five. Your discussion should include the topics you feel comfortable with, any topics you struggled with, and how the weekly topics relate to application in your field. Write a 350- to 1,050-word summary of the team’s discussion.
  24. 24. ============================================== ACC 291 Week 5 Wileyplus Assignment E7-3, E12-1, E12-8, P12-9A, P12-10A, E13-3, E13-4, IFRS13-1, P13-2A (New) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.acc291.com E7-3, E12-1, E12-8, P12-9A, P12-10A, E13-3, E13-4, IFRS13-1, P13- 2A.  Exercise 7-3  Exercise 12-1  Exercise 12-8  Problem 12-9A  Problem 12-10A  Exercise 13-3  Exercise 13-4  International Financial Reporting Standards 13-1  Problem 13-2A ==============================================

×