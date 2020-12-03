DOWNLOAD [PDF] EPUB Irons and Works: The Complete Series Online Book

In the small town of Fairfield, Colorado lies an unobtrusive shop with band flyers in the windows and a neon sign blinking Tattoo. And while it might seem like a nothing little place with nothing little people living their nothing little lives, behind those doors lay epic tales of love and romance.The hesitant tattoo artist and the Deaf florist who prove that love can transcend anything. The single man fighting to keep his daughter and the former hockey player who won?t give up on either of them.The man afraid to lose again, and the coffee shop owner who doesn?t realize he?s exactly the man he needs to be.The virgin with a past and the lawyer who doesn?t think he?s good enough for a happily ever after.The straight man with the stammer who finds his truth at the feet of the French-Canadian who knows exactly what to say.The man with scars both inside and out who trips and falls over the high-heeled feet of the femme bartender with something to prove.Each Irons and Works story seeks to

