1 最強の営業とは？ 「御用聞き営業3.0」になろう！
2 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 商談のイニシアティブを握り プロジェクトの一切を仕切る お客様 社内 パートナー
最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 御社の課題はここにあります。 課題を解決できなければこうなります。 解決するにはこうすべきです。
最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 1.お客様の弱点（=課題）を看破し躊躇することなくズバリと指摘できること 2.テクノロジーやソリューションについてお客様以上の知識を持っていること 3.お客様から話しを聞き...
最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 お客様の立場に立つ お客様の任されている仕事を 自分が任されたとき どのように考え、 意志決定し、 行動するかを 想像すること
最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 あるべき姿 現状 ソリューション実現の具体的な方法で合意する＝提案活動 まず最初に合意する ITトレンド お客様からの情報 世の中の動向 お客様の状況 ギャップ ＝ 課 題...
最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 究極の「御用聞き営業」を目指せ！ お客様のご依頼を待ち構え、 その御用に応える営業 御用聞き営業1.0 お客様の課題を掘り起こし、 その御用に応える営業 御用聞き営業2.0...
最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 L♡VE お客様のビジネスに貢献したい あの人を幸せ（＝出世?)させたい 想像力 (^_^)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

最強の営業とは

34 views

Published on

https://libra.netcommerce.co.jp/3454

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

最強の営業とは

  1. 1. 1 最強の営業とは？ 「御用聞き営業3.0」になろう！
  2. 2. 2 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 商談のイニシアティブを握り プロジェクトの一切を仕切る お客様 社内 パートナー
  3. 3. 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 御社の課題はここにあります。 課題を解決できなければこうなります。 解決するにはこうすべきです。
  4. 4. 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 1.お客様の弱点（=課題）を看破し躊躇することなくズバリと指摘できること 2.テクノロジーやソリューションについてお客様以上の知識を持っていること 3.お客様から話しを聞き出し、整理してまとめることができること 情報収集能力 + 考察・分析能力 + パターン化能力 継続的アウトプット + 朝のゴールデンタイム + コミュニティ アウトプット思考 + フレームワーク思考 + ドキュメンテーション
  5. 5. 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 お客様の立場に立つ お客様の任されている仕事を 自分が任されたとき どのように考え、 意志決定し、 行動するかを 想像すること
  6. 6. 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 あるべき姿 現状 ソリューション実現の具体的な方法で合意する＝提案活動 まず最初に合意する ITトレンド お客様からの情報 世の中の動向 お客様の状況 ギャップ ＝ 課 題 ギャップを埋める =課題を解決する =ソリューション 時間
  7. 7. 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 究極の「御用聞き営業」を目指せ！ お客様のご依頼を待ち構え、 その御用に応える営業 御用聞き営業1.0 お客様の課題を掘り起こし、 その御用に応える営業 御用聞き営業2.0 お客様の新しい御用を作り出し、 その御用に応える営業 御用聞き営業3.0
  8. 8. 最強の営業とは？ 競合を作らせない営業 お客様から最初に相談される存在 L♡VE お客様のビジネスに貢献したい あの人を幸せ（＝出世?)させたい 想像力 (^_^)

×