Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Full page DON...
DETAIL Author : Robert Bruce Shaw ● Pages : 256 pages ● Publisher : AMACOM ● Language : eng ● ISBN-10 : 0814437176 ● ISBN-...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
10 views
Jun. 03, 2021

Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Full page

Download now : https://kpf.realfiedbook.com/?book=0814437176

by Robert Bruce Shaw
Epub Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Download file
Managers want great teams, but most build them around decades-old ideas and practices made popular by companies that have lost their edge.Extreme Teams looks at the new generation of teams driving growth in today’s most innovative firms. They do this by doing things differently: hiring the right person instead of the best person; focusing on one priority while leaving room to explore new ideas; creating an environment where people are comfortable dealing with the uncomfortable; and maximizing profit by not making profit what matters most.The book takes you inside top companies and examines the teamwork experiments powering their results, including how:? Pixar’s teams use constant feedback and debate to transform initially flawed films into billion-dollar hits? A culture of radical “freedom and responsibility” helps Netflix execute on the next big thing? Whole Food’s super-autonomous teams embrace hard metrics and friendly competition to drive performance? Zappos fuels the weirdness and fun that sustains its successTimes change, and so must teams. Designing and managing high-performance teams requires upgrading outdated beliefs and behaviors, and spurring a level of intensity and collaboration that lets them face down any challenge.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Full page

  1. 1. Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Full page DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Download now : https://kpf.realfiedbook.com/?book=0814437176 by Robert Bruce Shaw Epub Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Download file Managers want great teams, but most build them around decades-old ideas and practices made popular by companies that have lost their edge.Extreme Teams looks at the new generation of teams driving growth in today’s most innovative firms. They do this by doing things differently: hiring the right person instead of the best person; focusing on one priority while leaving room to explore new ideas; creating an environment where people are comfortable dealing with the uncomfortable; and maximizing profit by not making profit what matters most.The book takes you inside top companies and examines the teamwork experiments powering their results, including how:? Pixar’s teams use constant feedback and debate to transform initially flawed films into billion-dollar hits? A culture of radical “freedom and responsibility” helps Netflix execute on the next big thing? Whole Food’s super-autonomous teams embrace hard metrics and friendly competition to drive performance? Zappos fuels the weirdness and fun that sustains its successTimes change, and so must teams. Designing and managing high-performance teams requires upgrading outdated beliefs and behaviors, and spurring a level of intensity and collaboration that lets them face down any challenge.
  2. 2. DETAIL Author : Robert Bruce Shaw ● Pages : 256 pages ● Publisher : AMACOM ● Language : eng ● ISBN-10 : 0814437176 ● ISBN-13 : 9780814437179 ● Description Managers want great teams, but most build them around decades-old ideas and practices made popular by companies that have lost their edge.Extreme Teams looks at the new generation of teams driving growth in today’s most innovative firms. They do this by doing things differently: hiring the right person instead of the best person; focusing on one priority while leaving room to explore new ideas; creating an environment where people are comfortable dealing with the uncomfortable; and maximizing profit by not making profit what matters most.The book takes you inside top companies and examines the teamwork experiments powering their results, including how:? Pixar’s teams use constant feedback and debate to transform initially flawed films into billion-dollar hits? A culture of radical “freedom and responsibility” helps Netflix execute on the next big thing? Whole Food’s super-autonomous teams embrace hard metrics and friendly competition to drive performance? Zappos fuels the weirdness and fun that sustains its successTimes change, and so must teams. Designing and managing high- performance teams requires upgrading outdated beliefs and behaviors, and spurring a level of intensity and collaboration that lets them face down any challenge. Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Full page
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!!
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! Download Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, Airbnb, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail Full page

×