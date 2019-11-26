Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escape into a haven of calm & serenity the very moment you step into one of our long durable park homes. Our Park homes are pre-manufactured and ideal when there’s no time on site to do the construction work. Our size of park homes can vary from 6m to 12m in lengths and 3m to 3.4m in wide. All our park homes features strong chassis that allow the unit to be loaded on trucks & offloaded on-site again. For any type of inquiry, email us at info@afripanels.co.za.

  1. 1. All That Needs Knowing About Park Homes
  2. 2. • Park homes have been gradually expanding in prominence since 2004 – with right around multiple times the number of individuals looking for them in 2019 than they inquired fifteen years sooner. • Notwithstanding the developing interest, loads of individuals do not know precisely what a park home is, or how it contrasts from a lodge or even a static caravan. • What is a Park Home? • Park homes regularly look like bungalows in appearance; they are detached homes housed on private land. This implies when you purchase a park home you possess the home, however not the land underneath or around it – however relying upon the park your house is situated in, you might be liable for the support of the ground around the home as you’ll be leasing the land from the site proprietor.
  3. 3. • To be a park home, it either must be conceivable to migrate the property in one entire piece or in only two pieces – in case you are a regular motorway driver you have likely observed shipping of such buildings. it is a significant amazing sight. Along these lines, construction of a park home happens on a site and afterward shipped to a bit of private land. • To dive into the details, park homes should be less than 20 meters in length, 6.8 meters wide, and 3.05 meters in tallness. • Lawfully, park homes are as equivalent to manufactured homes, which implies that the Mobile Homes Act 1983 secures them. They are secured by extremely elevated requirements of building guidelines and, likewise to ‘typical’ homes, park homes are associated with all the typical utility administrations, which imply that keeping up the heat in the winter is not normally an issue.
  4. 4. • How long can you stay in a park home? • As we just referenced, the elevated levels of guidelines that park homes are worked to imply that they are intended to be lived in forever, lasting through the year. Truth is, different specifications used in the manufacturing of homes since 2016, making them exceptionally vitality proficient, protected, agreeable and generally modest to run.
  5. 5. • While such homes though intended for living all through the year, which does not imply that you will fundamentally have the option to live in your park home all year. Various laws administer various sorts of park home locales, so in the event that you would like to live in your park home all year, you have to look into the site where such living is possible.
  6. 6. Five awesome things about park homes • They are generally situated in secure conditions, ideal for resigned individuals, particularly when grandkids come to visit • They are generally less expensive to purchase than private homes, in any event, when you get them from new and can influence the precise determination • Utility bills are normally recognizably less expensive • Park homes are typically in the most reduced band for council tax • Construction occurs following very severe guidelines, implying that all the money related advantages still accompany a top-notch home
  7. 7. • Presently you know about park home, know the entirety of the advantages of owning, and living in one. If you desire to have one, it is ideal to have a word with Afripanel. They have the ability to offer the best park home at an affordable rate. Call at +27 (0) 11 979 1885 to share your requirements with them.
  8. 8. Contact US • 349 Da Costa Drive, Bredell • 1623 Kempton Park Gauteng • Phone- +27119791885 • Fax- +27865415694 • Email- info@afripanels.co.za https://www.afripanels.co.za/

