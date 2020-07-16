Command promt p2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3.12 Menerapkan SQL pada sistem basis data client- server
Membuat database • CREATE DATABASE nama_db;
Membuat tabel CREATE TABLE nama_tbl (nama_kolom tipe_data(panjang_data));
Menyimpan data INSERT INTO nama_tbl VALUES('isi1','isi2'...);
Menampilkan data SELECT * FROM nama_tbl;
Ubah data UPDATE nama_tbl SET kolom_1=isi, kolom_2=isi WHERE kolom_id=isi;
Hapus data DELETE FROM nama_tbl WHERE kolom_id=isi
Menghilangkan duplikasi pemilihan SELECT DISTINCT kolom FROM nama_tbl;
Mem-filter data SELECT kolom FROM nama_tbl WHERE kolom=isi;
Mengurutkan data SELECT * FROM nama_tbl ORDER BY kolom ASC|DESC;
Menspesifikasikan data SELECT * FROM nama_tbl WHERE kolom LIKE ‘%a%’;
Praktikkum  Buatlah table berikut: NIS NAMA KELAS PRODI 1001 ANI X RPL 1002 RULI X TKJ 1003 NOVA X RPL 1004 LOLA X TKJ 10...
Perintah soal 1. Tampilkan semua data yang ada pada table tersebut 2. Tampilkan semua data untuk prodi RPL 3. Tampilkan se...
  12. 12. Praktikkum  Buatlah table berikut: NIS NAMA KELAS PRODI 1001 ANI X RPL 1002 RULI X TKJ 1003 NOVA X RPL 1004 LOLA X TKJ 1006 DANI X TKJ 1005 TIN X RPL NIS N_MAT N_BIND N_BIG N_PRO D 1001 7 7 5 7 1002 6 5 6 8 1003 8 6 7 9 1004 9 8 8 8 1006 6 9 9 8 1005 7 8 7 7 tbl_siswa tbl_nilai
  13. 13. Perintah soal 1. Tampilkan semua data yang ada pada table tersebut 2. Tampilkan semua data untuk prodi RPL 3. Tampilkan semua data yang namanya diakhiri dengan huruf A 4. Tampilkan semua data siswa TKJ urutkan berdasarkan nama 5. Buat query untuk menampilkan data nilai matematik dengan kolom 6. NIS NAMA N_MAT 7. Buat query untuk menghitung nilai rata-rata bahasa inggris 8. Buat query untuk menampilkan nilai rata-rata masing-masing siswa 9. Buat query untuk menampilkan nilai total nilai siswa urutkan mulai nilai tertiggi

×